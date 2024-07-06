Siskel and Ebert were a film reviewer duo made up of Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, with the partnership being active throughout the 1980s and 1990s, largely thanks to their show, At the Movies. It ran under that name between 1982 and 1986, and was then called Siskel & Ebert & the Movies from 1986 until 1999, when Siskel passed away. Roger Ebert continued to review films until he passed away in 2013, becoming more well-known for his compelling written reviews in the final stages of his life, owing to health complications that made speaking difficult.

As a duo, Siskel and Ebert were – and still are – remarkably engaging to listen to, both successfully making film reviews more fun and approachable, not to mention less pretentious. Their show may have been more entertaining when they were at odds (and the pair frequently clashed, to be sure), but they had their fair share of agreements, too. To focus on the action genre, here are some of the best action movies they both agreed were great, ultimately leading to the much-desired “Two Thumps Up” label being applied… it’s as simple as it sounds: if Siskel gave a movie a thumbs-up, and so did Ebert, then it got two of them (written reviews published outside At the Movies did prove more nuanced, with Siskel being associated with the Chicago Tribune and Ebert writing for the Chicago Sun-Times).

10 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Director: Richard Donner

Say what you want about the sequels, but most people will agree that the original Lethal Weapon is a strong blend of comedy and action, and representative of the buddy cop sub-genre at its best. Both liked it enough for it to get highlighted in their At the Movies episode focused on the best films of 1987, alongside other classics like Full Metal Jacket and the Best Picture-winning The Last Emperor.

Narratively, Lethal Weapon is simple, solid stuff, pairing two cops together on one case: one being hot-tempered and with a death wish of sorts, and the other being more mild-mannered and rule-abiding. Various films made since Lethal Weapon might undermine it feeling fresh or exciting when watched nowadays, for the first time, but it was novel and thrilling enough in the 1980s for sure, and certainly good enough overall for Siskel and Ebert.

9 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Director: Brian De Palma

Mission: Impossible rebooted the TV series of the same name on the big screen in 1996, though if you compare it to the sequels that followed, the original doesn’t feel quite as action-packed. Perhaps it’s more of an espionage/thriller movie overall, befitting the original series, though it was the only film in the series Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were able to review, owing to the former’s passing in 1999.

They were both enthusiastic when it came to the film, with Gene Siskel saying: “its complexity is a rare treat for a summer movie,” clearly a fan of the twisty narrative Mission: Impossible offered. Roger Ebert was also a fan, positively comparing the movie to thrill-heavy Alfred Hitchcock films and awarding it a score of three out of four stars.

8 'Darkman' (1990)

Director: Sam Raimi

More of a superhero movie than an outright action flick, Darkman does nevertheless contain a good deal of excitement and fighting, alongside having some science fiction elements and a little horror for good measure. It also served as an early indication of Sam Raimi being a capable superhero/comic book movie director, with Darkman walking so his eventual Spider-Man trilogy could run.

As for Siskel and Ebert, both were reasonably keen on the film, praising it technically while also discussing it in relation to Dick Tracy, which was a comic book movie rather than a superhero movie and came out the same year. Still, their discussion foreshadowed the fact that comic book movies and superhero movies eventually came to be one and the same… and indeed, Darkman, while created for the screen, was a property that’s had some limited comic spin-offs.

Darkman Release Date August 24, 1990 Director Sam Raimi Cast Liam Neeson , Frances McDormand , Colin Friels , Larry Drake , Nelson Mashita , Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Runtime 96

7 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Director: Michael Mann

Roger Ebert enjoyed The Last of the Mohicans, for the most part, with his rating of three out of four stars ensuring it got a thumbs up on his end. Gene Siskel was right with him, rating-wise, also giving it three out of four stars and saying that it was a little messy, but nevertheless had some compelling characters and ended up succeeding as an epic film.

That’s all to say that The Last of the Mohicans isn’t just an action movie, but does have a good deal of exciting battle sequences and intense fights to offer, alongside drama, romance, and adventure elements. It’s also worth watching because it pairs a director as good as Michael Mann and a lead actor as strong as Daniel Day-Lewis, both being typically great in their respective roles/duties.

The Last of the Mohicans Release Date September 25, 1992 Director Michael Mann Cast daniel day-lewis , Madeleine Stowe , Russell Means , Eric Schweig , Jodhi May , Steven Waddington Runtime 112 minutes

6 'La Femme Nikita' (1990)

Director: Luc Besson

For a while there, mostly during the 1980s and 1990s, Luc Besson seriously knew his stuff when it came to slightly offbeat action/crime/thriller movies, perhaps demonstrated most effectively with Léon: The Professional. Just as stylish and tense, though, was La Femme Nikita, which centered on a convicted woman being released from prison on the condition that she becomes a secret assassin for the government.

It's far-fetched, but it works for the most part, taking place in the kind of unusual and heightened reality that can be found in a good many Besson-directed films, especially the underrated Subway. Roger Ebert was particularly keen on La Femme Nikita, giving it a rating of 3.5/4 and praising it as a film that “begins with the materials of a violent thriller but transcends them with the story of the heroine's transformation.”

La Femme Nikita (1990) Release Date February 21, 1990 Director Luc Besson Cast Anne Parillaud , Jean-Hugues Anglade , Tchéky Karyo , Jeanne Moreau , Jean Bouise , Jean Reno , Philippe Leroy Runtime 117

5 'El Mariachi' (1992)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Both Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert were early champions of El Mariachi, a famously low-budget action/thriller film that led to Robert Rodriguez exploding onto the burgeoning independent cinema scene of the 1990s. Siskel was most positive, giving it a 3.5/4 rating and calling it “a little miracle of a movie,” while Ebert gave it three out of four stars and said it was “an enormously entertaining movie.”

The plot of El Mariachi is simple almost to the point where it doesn’t matter too much, following a man who’s mistaken for a criminal by some dangerous people in a small town, and has to fight for his life. It’s just 81 minutes long and cost only $7000 to make, but the creativity and scrappiness of it all are what makes it shine, and the fact it was made with so little while turning out so good still feels rather inspiring to this day.

El Mariachi Release Date September 4, 1992 Director Robert Rodriguez Cast Carlos Gallardo , Consuelo Gómez , Jaime de Hoyos , Peter Marquardt , Reinol Martinez , Ramiro Gómez Runtime 81

4 'Braveheart' (1995)

Director: Mel Gibson

Braveheart is one of the few action movies to be awarded Best Picture at the Oscars, with it also succeeding as an epic war film and a visceral revenge story. It spans almost three hours but uses that runtime well, following William Wallace as he leads a rebellion – that slowly grows in size – against the English forces ruling Scotland during a conflict that came to be known as the First War of Scottish Independence.

Given its Best Picture win, Siskel and Ebert were far from the only fans of the movie, with Siskel praising the huge battle scenes and Ebert giving it a rating of 3.5/4, saying that it was “an ambitious film, big on simple emotions like love, patriotism and treachery.” He’s on the money in terms of Braveheart being broad, but it’s broad in a way that works and largely excites, even if it’s not the most historically accurate thing in the world, by any means.

Braveheart Release Date May 24, 1995 Director Mel Gibson Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 178 Minutes

3 'Heat' (1995)

Director: Michael Mann

1995 was a good year for epic action movies, because, alongside Braveheart, it also saw the release of Heat. Admittedly, it’s more of a crime movie than an action flick, but when it does deliver action, it does so phenomenally. Both Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert reviewed it favorably, with the latter giving it a near-perfect rating of 3.5/4. It’s easy to see why, because it’s a thrilling watch.

Even without the action, Heat is a movie that pits Robert De Niro and Al Pacino against each other, with the results being typically explosive and exciting (particularly when it comes to Pacino’s beautiful over-acting). The former’s a master thief, while the latter’s an aggressive detective on his tail, with Heat doing the whole cat-and-mouse thing better than just about any movie made before it, or since.

2 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Director: Andrew Davis

For those who love their thrillers as non-stop as possible, The Fugitive is sure to satisfy. It’s thrilling and fast-paced enough that it also works as an action film and, like Heat, part of what makes it so engaging is the way it pits two great actors against each other: Harrison Ford as a man on the run, and Tommy Lee Jones as a persistent deputy who’ll stop at nothing to catch Ford’s character.

Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert both loved it enough to include it in their retrospective episode on 1993’s best films, and it deserves such praise, even within a year that included other films as great as Schindler’s List and The Age of Innocence. It’s relentlessly entertaining and action-packed stuff, and really, The Fugitive is just as much of a blast when watched today, even with it now being more than 30 years old.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Director: James Cameron

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the kind of movie that’s so good, you’d almost want to question anyone who said they didn’t like it (emphasis on “almost;” dissenting opinions can be okay… everyone’s got them sometimes). When it came to Siskel and Ebert, both gave it 3.5/4 stars, with the former saying it was a “terrific action picture, more enjoyable than the original,” and the latter claiming it was a film with a particularly good villain, saying that having one was a “key element in any action picture.”

Both praised the special effects found in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, too, and anyone who’s seen the film with their own eyes would understand why. It still looks great today, and would’ve been positively mind-blowing back in the early 1990s. It’s an action/sci-fi classic in every way, stands as one of James Cameron’s very best efforts, and is home to what might be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most entertaining lead performances.

