At its best, action cinema is one of the most captivating and entrancing genres film has to offer. It’s pulsating intensity and its gripping, high-stakes stories have a way of immersing audiences into a world of ceaseless excitement and fantastic spectacle. While many of the defining hits of the genre are either 80s icons like Die Hard or blockbusters of the 2010s like Mad Max: Fury Road, the years since the onset of the pandemic have still been rather fruitful for action movies.

Covering much of the 2020s thus far, the biggest films of the decade have had to navigate everything from lockdowns to ongoing strikes throughout their productions to finally be released. Ranging from standalone sensations to defining highlights of some of the biggest franchises of the modern day, these 10 movies are among the finest action films and offer ample proof that action cinema is still very much alive.

10 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Image via Lionsgate

The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, and quite possibly the final one Keanu Reeves will star in, John Wick: Chapter 4 is yet another brilliantly stylized entry in the phenomenal action saga. The eponymous master assassin finds the price on his head growing ever-higher. Taking the fight to those who want him killed, Wick (Reeves) embarks on a globe-trotting war path to bring down The High Table.

Eager to pile on more of everything that the saga has become renowned for, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a wonderful and engrossing testament to the allure of excess in action cinema. The combat sequences feature both a balletic gracefulness and a striking brutality, while Reeves is again at his best as the fine-suited one-man-army, and the assembly of antagonists is as good as it has ever been in the expanding John Wick franchise.

9 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via Universal Pictures

A historical action movie armed with the arresting sensitivities of Robert Eggers, The Northman is one of the most enrapturing revenge action pictures ever made. As a child, a young Viking prince must flee his homeland when his uncle kills his father and holds his mother captive. Years later, Amleth’s (Alexander Skarsgård) unrelenting quest for revenge sees him journey to a remote farm in Iceland where he brings carnage down upon the treacherous Fjölnir (Claes Bang) and his men.

While the story confidently and intelligently throws some twists into the mix, The Northman truly thrives off the back of its visual might. Eggers’ unwavering dedication to historical accuracy imbues the picture with a grandeur that makes itself felt in every single sequence, while the battle scenes are realized with extraordinary craftsmanship, ensnaring brutality, and plenty of bloodshed.