Since the infancy of movies as a storytelling medium, the action genre has been one of the most popular and prolific around the entire world. Action movies can be made in all sorts of ways, from slow-burning indies to intense blockbusters that never let up. A particular type of action film that never fails to entertain, however, is the stylish one. These are action movies that through a creative gimmick, a strong visual presentation, and an unwavering dedication to tone and atmosphere, present an experience that's defined first and foremost by its style.

Whether it's a slick, elegant spectacle like John Wick: Chapter 4 or a less refined, much more brutal experience like Kill Bill: Vol. 1, action movies concerned with being stylish rarely fail to be absolutely unforgettable. After all, having a memorable visual style and a level of energy not often found in the genre is one of the best things an action movie director can do.

10 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn has built himself a name as a filmmaker very fond of making stylish action movies, but his best work remains Kingsman: The Secret Service. Based on the comic books of the same title, it's about a spy organization that recruits a promising street kid into their training program, while a global threat emerges from a twisted tech genius.

The cast, music, and story are all fantastic, but the main thing that makes Kingsman stand out is how Vaughn directs the thrilling action sequences. They're some of the most fun, over-the-top, and explosive that the genre has seen in quite some time, paced so uniquely and choreographed with such flair that it's easy to call this one of the most stylish action movies ever made.

9 'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

There are plenty of outstanding foreign action movies, but not many are as good — or as stylish — as Gareth Evans's Indonesian action thriller The Raid: Redemption. It's a gripping gun fu thriller about a S.W.A.T. team that becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of bloodthirsty thugs.

There is absolutely no fluff in The Raid: Redemption. It's all comprised of intense, full-throttle violence that's choreographed so brilliantly that it's impossible to look away from the film at any given time. Combine this with outstanding editing and surprisingly solid character writing, and you get an action film that's an all-around blast to experience from start to finish.

8 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

The Matrix is far and away one of the most important and influential Hollywood action movies of all time. Its effect on the genre truly can't be understated, from its revolutionary visual effects to its powerful story full of symbolism and social commentary. It's about a computer hacker who's led into a mysterious forbidden world, where he discovers that the life he knows is the elaborate fabrication of an evil cyber-intelligence.

Aside from its surprisingly philosophical and profound story, The Matrix has some of the most badass characters and coolest action sequences that the genre was treated to in the '90s. It's no wonder why many of the movie's shots and fight scenes have been endlessly paid homage to in modern pop culture: When a movie's style pops so much, it can only be expected.

7 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Directed by Gareth Evans

One of the very rare instances when an action movie had a sequel that was superior in pretty much every conceivable way, The Raid 2 sees Gareth Evans up the ante in the most delightful ways. In it, shortly after the events of the first movie, protagonist Rama goes undercover with the thugs of Jakarta, planning to bring down the crime syndicate and expose the police force's corruption.

One of the most extreme action movies ever made, The Raid 2 has an even higher non-stop energy and even more brutal hyper-stylized violence than its predecessor did, which fans of the genre are bound to love. The choreography of each of the film's many fights is an art form in and of itself, resulting in a stunning spectacle that puts a refreshing amount of confidence in its audience's ability to follow every movement closely.

6 'Hard-Boiled' (1992)

Directed by John Woo

Although he's also worked in Hollywood quite extensively (to varying degrees of success), Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo will likely always be best-remembered and most highly praised for his work in his home country. There, he made what some would argue is still his best movie: Hard-Boiled, about a tough cop teaming up with an undercover agent to shut down a sinister mobster and his crew.

By far one of Hong Kong's best movies — certainly one of its best in the action genre —, Hard-Boiled is unapologetically extravagant, idiosyncratic, and purely thrilling. Its story and characters are more than compelling enough, but of course, it's the action that's the main attraction here. Full of Woo's well-known quirks, it's some of the most stylish gun fu combat that film buffs could possibly ask for.

5 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Directed by Stephen Chow

Famed film critic Roger Ebert once described martial arts comedy Kung Fu Hustle as "Jackie Chan and Buster Keaton meet Quentin Tarantino and Bugs Bunny." Frankly, there's no better way to put it. Cartoonish beyond description, it's about a wannabe gangster in 1940s Shanghai, who aspires to join a notorious gang while the residents of a housing complex show surprising power in defending their turf.

One of the funniest martial arts movies ever made, Kung Fu Hustle has some of the most outrageously exaggerated and comedic action the genre has ever seen, completely ignoring the laws of physics to ultra-stylish effect. It's a delightfully unique movie, and its ability to simultaneously work as a moving story, a laugh-out-loud comedy, and a nail-biting action spectacle is admirable.

4 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Epic, ambitious, and a delightful nearly 3 hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is by far the biggest that the franchise has been thus far. It follows the titular hero following an arduous path to defeating the High Table. Before he can earn his freedom, though, he must face a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.

It's not often that an action movie aims this high and manages to hit all of its targets. From the iconic "Hotline Miami" scene to the nail-biting staircase fight, the movie sports some incredible action sequences bolstered by an entirely unique style. For all of these reasons and more, many movie fans would dare call John Wick: Chapter 4 the single greatest action movie of the decade thus far.

3 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

One of the 21st century's most violent action movies, Kill Bill: Volume 1 sees Quentin Tarantino's action at the most stylish it's ever been. This one-person-army martial arts thriller sees a former assassin who, after waking up from a 4-year-long coma, sets out to wreak vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her. With a stellar Uma Thurman in the lead role, what's not to love?

With a perfect mixture of Tarantino's typical gory action dialed up to eleven, and a surprisingly layered and engaging story that's sure to keep anyone's eyes glued to the screen, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is an exceptional action film. Some might call this a rather superficial revenge thriller, but its style is so memorable, unique, and overwhelmingly strong that it's hard to care.

2 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

With the original 1979 dystopian action film Mad Max, George Miller put Australia's film industry on the map. This soon became a successful franchise, which reached its peak a whopping 36 years after the release of the original (and 30 after the release of the previous installment in the franchise) with Mad Max: Fury Road. This soft reboot is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where a woman rebels against its tyrannical leader to find her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners and a drifter named Max.

Some might call Fury Road the single best action movie of the past ten years, and it would be hard to blame them. It's just that good. Most of the film's numerous jaw-dropping set pieces are nothing short of miraculous, with some of the most impressive attention to detail and meticulous choreography that the genre has ever been graced with. Fury Road's story may be paper-thin, but the action is so stylish and unforgettable that it makes every single second of screentime a treat.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

While not as brutal or focused purely on huge action set pieces as some other of the most stylish action movies ever, the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once is arguably the most stylish action film of all time. It's about Evelyn, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who discovers that only she can save reality from total annihilation, by connecting with the lives she could have led in parallel universes.

Everything Everywhere has some hilarious, hyper-colorful, über-energetic action sequences throughout, but it never neglects its script. It tells a deeply moving, brilliantly philosophical tale about generational trauma and existential dread, and it does so with such a slick energy that it's impossible to resist. It's one of the best action movies of all time, and that's largely thanks to its delightfully potent style.