If your definition of what an action movie is proves broad enough, then it could well be the case that most blockbuster movies belong within the genre, or at least dabble to some extent with it. Exciting stories filled with action scenes sell, and if you have the kind of money required to make something on such a scale, you may as well spend some of it on set pieces.

But not every action movie is made on that wild of a scale, and not all become super popular. Indeed, there are so many action films out there that plenty of genuinely great ones feel underrated, whether they’ve been forgotten to time, achieved cult classic status at best, or simply haven’t found recognition on a global scale. The following are all of very high quality, and can also be considered underrated/overshadowed, to some extent.

10 'The Man Who Stole the Sun' (1979)

Director: Kazuhiko Hasegawa

To simply call The Man Who Stole the Sun an action movie would be doing it a disservice, and it might well be more accurate to call it an everything movie. That’s barely an exaggeration, as this is kind of a science fiction movie, a thriller, a dark comedy, a crime movie, and an action film all at once, with a hefty runtime of almost two hours that provides ample room to so much.

Narratively, it’s about a high school teacher who decides to build an atomic bomb, and then uses threats about deploying such a weapon in order to get things that he wants. In The Man Who Stole the Sun, the pace is fast, the stakes are high, and the sense of unpredictability is gleefully constant. It’s such a weird and wonderful ride of a movie.

9 'The Super Inframan' (1975)

Director: Hua Shan

Matching The Man Who Stole the Sun as far as genre-busting cinema goes, The Super Inframan is also pretty out there and unlike much else. It’s a blend of science fiction, action, superhero, and martial arts genres, with the titular hero being given superpowers so he can defend Earth from various alien and monster forces.

The monsters even get quite big at a point, which makes The Super Inframan almost feel a little like a kaiju movie at times, too. It’s extremely silly but also an undeniably huge amount of fun, and though it might be something of a cult movie, that cult following deserves to be a whole lot larger. This one really gets overlooked, and shouldn’t be, because it’s that rare sort of film that could well surprise anyone, regardless of how many movies they’ve seen.

8 'Versus' (2000)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

Image via Distant Horizon

One more genre-blender worth mentioning while on this particular topic is Versus, which could be described as a zombie movie that works as a combination of horror, action, fantasy, yakuza, thriller, and adventure genres. Much of the film takes place in a forest, and the simple narrative largely sees a group of shady individuals battling undead forces who are entering the aforementioned forest through some sort of portal.

Versus takes this basic premise and uses it as an excuse to stage a bunch of elaborate, goofy, and oftentimes blood-splattered action sequences. It could be called a bit shallow, sure, but it’s the kind of movie that satisfies in much the same way solid fast food can really hit the spot. While it’s happening, whether it’s “good” for you doesn’t feel so important. It’s just too overwhelming in the best of ways to worry about such a thing.

7 'Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril' (1972)

Director: Buichi Saitō

Image via Toho

There’s a treasure trove of great samurai movies out there, for anyone willing to get lost within that particular sub-genre. The Lone Wolf and Cub series is especially reliable for anyone who doesn’t mind their sword-heavy action particularly bloody (and packed with more lopped-off limbs than anyone would know what to do with). Of said series, the fourth entry, Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril, is perhaps the most underrated.

It's big, bold, extremely violent, and unapologetically sleazy, feeling close to a grindhouse samurai movie at times, which is an interesting tone to go for. It continues the story of one man – and his young son – continuing a bloody quest for vengeance, but the series does also feel quite episodic, meaning Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril could well be enjoyed without watching the others, at least to some extent.

6 'Magnificent Warriors' (1987)

Director: David Chung

Image via D & B Films Co., Ltd.

Michelle Yeoh is perhaps the greatest female martial arts actor of all time, and is up there among the best even when compared to her male counterparts (and the martial arts genre can sometimes feel a bit male-centric, to some extent). One of her first films that demonstrated such star power was Magnificent Warriors, and it remains one of her more underrated movies, too.

Magnificent Warriors has a narrative that boils down to some heroes having to rescue someone, but the details aren’t too important when the action is the focus. And the variety of such sequences found within this really makes it soar and hardly ever get boring, as you get hand-to-hand fights alongside some more explosive set pieces, not to mention gunfights and massively impressive stunts, too.

5 'Black Sunday' (1977)

Director: John Frankenheimer

Image via Paramount Pictures

For most of its runtime, Black Sunday is more easily definable as a thriller, rather than an action movie, and it’s a pretty damn good one, it should be noted. But then when the final act rolls around, Black Sunday shifts a little and adds some more spectacle, gradually morphing into more of an action film thereby becoming arguably even more exciting.

It’s a long film, and perhaps a tiny bit bloated, but the stuff that works truly excels. There’s an incoming terrorist attack, with time spent on the people planning such an attack and screen time given to those who want to prevent it from happening. When things start to really go down, Black Sunday is good old-fashioned – and wonderfully intense – entertainment that still packs a punch almost 50 years on from release.

4 'The In-Laws' (1979)

Director: Arthur Hiller

Image via Warner Bros.

Combining broad comedy with some goofy action for good measure, The In-Laws is an obscenely overlooked film, and stands as one of the best of its year, regardless of genre. It’s a buddy movie that pits together two in-laws: a pair of fathers brought together because their kids are getting married, with the two going on a wild adventure because one claims to be a government agent of some sort.

It's the sort of movie that’s hard to describe how it’s good, as it just is. It’s silly but exceedingly entertaining from start to finish, and a big reason for its success is the pairing at its center. Peter Falk and Alan Arkin end up being something of a comedic match made in heaven, and really sell all the comedy that can be found within The In-Laws.

3 'Zorro' (1975)

Director: Duccio Tessari

Image via Titanus

Do you like sword-fighting and French superstar Alain Delon? If the answer is “yes,” then Zorro is an absolute must-watch. Delon shows here that he’s just about the perfect actor to play the legendary titular character: a masked hero who hides his true identity but always fights for the downtrodden, cracking jokes and proving his mastery of the sword all the while.

Tonally, Zorro gets the character just right, as there’s action here alongside an adventurous spirit and a good deal of gentle comedy for good measure. It feels like a throwback to swashbuckler films of old, and retains a certain amount of charm while feeling like a different sort of old-fashioned when watched today; that stuff's plain to see. Why it’s not a little more well-known, on the other hand, remains a bit of a mystery.

2 'Crazy World' (2014)

Director: Nabwana IGG