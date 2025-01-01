Within the past few decades, CGI has played a major role in the technological advancement of the film industry. From bringing dinosaurs back from the dead in Jurassic Park to vividly detailing the world of Pandora in the Avatar films, digital imagery has been responsible for some of the most memorable moments in recent cinematic history.

But just because something can be great doesn't mean that all uses of it are. While there are some extremely notable examples of amazing CGI in movies, there are far more examples of it being awful, especially within the action genre. These are the 10 action films with the worst CGI, ranked based on how unrealistic the effects look, and how detrimental the poor visuals are to the product as a whole.

10 'The Last Sharknado: It's About Time' (2018)

Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante

Image via Syfy

The Sharknado series made a name for itself based on a number of attributes. Already starting with a completely absurd premise, the franchise got more and more over-the-top with each sequel, delighting its fans with cheesy dialogue, ridiculous kills, and some of the least believable CGI effects in the history of cinema. The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, the series' final entry, was no exception, treating viewers to its signature terrible effects, this time within the context of a time travel story that pits its protagonists against sharknadoes in various time periods.

The only thing keeping The Last Sharknado, and other movies like it, from placing higher up on this list is because the bad CGI is actually part of the appeal. The hokey effects add to the so-bad-it's-good nature of the series. If the CGI looked better, it would oddly make Sharknado a worse movie, because it would be even less enjoyable to watch than it already is without the comedic value of its cartoonishly bad visuals.

9 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

The James Bond franchise has always been known for the over-the-top stunts that its titular British spy is shown pulling off, with highlights including hanging off the side of a moving helicopter, jumping across the heads of submerged crocodiles, and bungee jumping off the side of a dam. But the appeal behind many of those stunts lies behind the fact that they were performed by actual stuntpeople. As the use of CGI has become more commonplace over the years, the Bond series has adopted the technology to throw 007 into some truly ridiculous situations that stretch the suspension of disbelief to its limits, but few films in the series are quite as absurd as Die Another Day.

Die Another Day is widely viewed as one of the weakest films in the Bond franchise, and there's one particular CGI-laden stunt that is the perfect example of why. Late in the film, Bond (Pierce Brosnan) rides a snowmobile over the side of an ice cliff, which then collapses, causing an enormous, awful, CGI tidal wave to form, which 007 then rides using the door of the snowmobile and a parachute. It is an absolutely absurd sequence with completely unconvincing CGI that makes Bond feel more like a cartoon character than he ever did before. It's awful CGI, and a great example of why the technology shouldn't be overused.

Your changes have been saved Die Another Day Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 22, 2002 Director Lee Tamahori Cast Toby Stephens , Rosamund Pike , Pierce Brosnan , Halle Berry Rick Yune , judi dench Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Neal Purvis , Robert Wade Tagline Expand

8 'Fast X' (2023)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

Image via Universal Pictures

While 2001's The Fast and the Furious was a mostly grounded action film with a heavy emphasis on races and chases, each subsequent sequel has grown increasingly over-the-top, necessitating the use of more CGI. This has worked to varying degrees of success throughout the franchise's history, but it has undoubtedly reached the point of diminishing returns with the release of Fast X. The series' latest release is littered with absurd action sequences, like one where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family" chase a wrecking ball-like bomb around the streets of Rome, but they're largely bogged down by the franchise's now completely unbelievable CGI.

Another especially bad CGI moment comes at Fast X's climax. When the film's villain, Dante (Jason Momoa), sends two oil trucks hurtling towards him on both sides of a dam, Toretto chooses to drive off the side, zooming vertically down the surface of the dam and somehow escaping the massive explosion behind him. The fact that the CGI is so obviously fake takes away from any sense of tension within the scene. This is a consistent issue throughout Fast X, making its overuse of digital effects a detriment overall.

7 'Argylle' (2024)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard as a spy novelist who finds herself wrapped up in an actual conspiracy when Aidan Wilde, a real spy played by Sam Rockwell, rescues her from a group of attempted attackers on a train, Argylle was an action film that took place within the same cinematic universe as director Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman films. The film wound up being a failure both critically and financially, with some even viewing it as one of the worst movies of 2024. Whether one agrees with that assertion or not though, it's hard to deny that Argylle has some noticeably bad CGI effects.

The worst effect that Argylle has to offer frequently takes center stage; Elly's cat, Alfie. In most of the shots he's present in, Alfie is, understandably, a digital creation, but he is entirely unconvincing, taking any and all suspense out of the action sequences where viewers are supposed to be concerned about his well-being. He's not the film's only bad visual effect though, as nothing appears especially convincing, diluting the stakes and making the film feel even more cartoon-y than it was ever intended to.

6 'The Mummy Returns' (2001)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Image via Universal Pictures

The Mummy Returns, the sequel to 1999's The Mummy, is a great action adventure film featuring thrilling action sequences, an extremely charismatic lead performance from Brendan Fraser and some of the worst CGI in a major blockbuster film. The first movie has its fair share of outdated digital effects too, but the second film is even worse, featuring a heavier emphasis on cheesy-looking CGI threats, most notably Dwayne Johnson's Scorpion King.

The Scorpion King is the final threat that Rick O'Connell (Fraser) faces in Returns, but when he makes his first appearance, he's likely to get a chuckle out of the audience. He is an entirely CGI centaur-like fusion of Dwayne Johnson's upper-body and a scorpion's back-half that looks like he was ripped straight out of a video game, rather than being created for a big-budget Hollywood production. His facial expressions look awkward and unnatural, and it never truly feels like the giant CGI creation is in the same environment as Fraser. Other effects throughout the film are also bad, but the Scorpion King is one of the worst CGI effects in any action movie ever.