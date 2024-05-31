Combining the awe-inspiring sense of exhilaration that only action cinema can provide with the tender, often humorous touch that defines the heartfelt allure of romantic movies, action romance films tend to offer quite an exciting spectacle when executed well. The 1990s stand as one of the best decades for this peculiar and playful mix of genres, springing forward from the action blockbusters of the 1980s while having a more contemporary notion of what romantic stories should be.

While many action films flaunt some kind of romantic intrigue as a subplot, these movies incorporate their love stories as central elements of the narrative. From major studio remakes of classic period adventures to revolutionary original indie films that provide their own twisted spin on action and romance tropes, these 10 films present unique and enthralling experiences rich with suspense and triumph.

10 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

One of the ultimate popcorn flicks of the 1990s, Twister is a thrilling disaster movie packed with adrenaline-pumping visuals and memorable characters that runs with a tale of rekindled love at its core. It follows Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her estranged husband Bill (Bill Paxton), two meteorologists who team up again to test a new advanced weather alert system on the biggest storm in a decade. As the storm chasers race to survive and document violent tornadoes, they must also contend with a business rival who has stolen their idea.

Charming and simple, with an earnest focus on special effects over narrative complexity, Twister became one of the biggest box office hits of 1996. While its thrilling man vs. nature action sequences are its crowning glory, the rediscovery of the romance between Jo and Bill as they are forced to work together is easy to enjoy and gives the film a grounded, romantic sweetness.

9 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

A cult classic sci-fi romp that rushes along at a frenetic pace with an ingratiating sense of fun and adventure, The Fifth Element has a freewheeling vibrancy that sees it incorporate many genre ideas into its story. Set in the 23rd century, it follows New York taxi driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) as he becomes an unlikely hero following a chance encounter with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), the embodiment of a fragment of a powerful weapon required to keep a looming evil at bay.

Unrestrained in its stylistic flourishes, The Fifth Element is a spellbinding visual assault of color and spectacle, one that is at its very best during the film’s action sequences. With a genuine romantic core courtesy of Korben and Leeloo’s blossoming love, it stands as one of the most creative and arresting action romance films of the 1990s, or of any decade for that matter.

8 'Darkman' (1990)

Directed by Sam Raimi

While the Spider-Man movies of the 2000s may be Sam Raimi’s most celebrated ventures into superhero cinema, they surprisingly are not his first. The 1990 film Darkman sees Raimi direct and co-write, with the violent vigilante tale following scientist Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) who, following an attack that leaves him horrifically scarred in unable to feel pain, begins utilizing his synthetic skin experiments in hopes of returning to his old life while plotting revenge against the mobsters who deformed him.

The character’s vengeful pursuit makes up the majority of the story, but his inner turmoil is accentuated by his romantic attachment to Julie Hastings (Francis McDormand), an attorney who believes Westlake to have been killed. Darkman sees Raimi flaunt his stylistic strengths, particularly pertaining to gruesome horror effects, but its underlying romantic tragedy and its superhero allure make it an excellent dose of action romance and a criminally underrated superhero fable.

7 'Grosse Pointe Blank' (1997)

Directed by George Armitage

Effectively an awkward romantic comedy with a hit man thrown in the mix, Grosse Pointe Blank follows an active gun for hire whose recent bad luck sees him take a break from work to return to his hometown of Grosse Point, Michigan. A looming high school reunion sees him rekindle a romance with the girl he stood up to at prom, while his secretary tries to secure him a local hit job and a rival gunman tries to kill him.

With an all-star 90s cast including John Cusack, Minnie Driver, Dan Aykroyd, Joan Cusack, and Alan Arkin, among several others, Grosse Pointe Blank has a dark comic charm to it with how it balances its romantic intrigue and hit-man action against each other. Its wit and sharp self-awareness have seen it become a cult classic, while its action-packed rom-com plot makes it a wildly entertaining adventure.

6 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Directed by Michael Mann

A historical epic with a penchant for sensational action sequences and a rousing love story, The Last of the Mohicans is one of Michael Mann’s defining achievements as it follows the last members of a dwindling Native American tribe. Set in 1757 during the French and Indian War, it follows Natty Bumppo (Daniel Day-Lewis) as he and his adoptive tribe escort a small traveling party to their destination amid a war-torn landscape. While on the journey, romance blooms between Natty and Cora (Madeleine Stowe), the daughter of a British officer.

A flawless combination of sweeping romance and action intensity, The Last of the Mohicans effectively stirs the emotions and is one of the more underrated period epics of its decade. While it is more fantastical and swooning than it may care to admit, it still excels as an engrossing and powerful action film built around a beautiful love story.

5 'Out of Sight' (1998)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Another 90s film to liven up the rom-com formula with an intense action-driven plot, Out of Sight sees stars George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez at their best as an enemies-to-lovers crime thriller. Clooney plays Jake Foley, a successful bank robber who, having escaped from prison, abducts FBI agent Karen Sisco (Lopez) when she witnesses his jailbreak. As she tries to hunt him down and arrest him, both Karen and Jake begin to grapple with their mutual attraction.

Steven Soderbergh’s adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel received universal critical acclaim for its smart and witty screenplay, its wickedly entertaining premise, and the performances and chemistry between Clooney and Lopez. Its romantic energy is defined by its stylish sex appeal, while its action thrills were a sign of things to come from Soderbergh and Clooney collaborations going forward.

4 'True Lies' (1994)

Directed by James Cameron

Quite possibly the single most underrated film of James Cameron’s stellar career, True Lies coasts on hilarious and perfect performances from all involved. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star as the Taskers, a married couple that has hit a rut as Helen views Harry as being a boring salesman. However, when she is roped into a terrorist scheme and learns her husband is actually an expert secret agent, the Taskers’ romance starts to ignite again.

While it never strives to be a serious espionage thriller, it does provide immense spectacle as a fun-fueled romantic comedy loaded with cartoonish action and laugh-out-loud hilarity. Eccentric, chaotic, and entirely entertaining, True Lies is popcorn cinema at its vibrant and up-tempo best, ensuring it remains a refreshing and lovable cult classic of 90s blockbuster cinema all these years later.

3 'The Mask of Zorro' (1999)

Directed by Martin Campbell

A brilliant reworking of the classic Zorro stories, The Mask of Zorro follows the aging Don Diego De La Vega (Anthony Hopkins), the original Zorro, as he breaks free from prison and plots to kill Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson), the man who murdered his wife and raised his daughter as his own. Along the way, he is aided by Alejandro (Antonio Banderas), a young bandit with his own agenda who succeeds Vega as the new Zorro and falls in love with his estranged daughter, Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Like so many of the dazzling, swashbuckling adventure movies from many decades ago, The Mask of Zorro offers a riveting adventure, stunning action sequences, and a rousing central romance realized with earnestness and wit. Banderas and Zeta-Jones are perfectly paired as the romantic duo, while the movie’s use of practical stunts and its rollicking story earned wide praise, making it one of the best blockbusters of the decade.

2 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott

A romantic crime thriller executed with a darkly comic grit defining the early 90s, True Romance is an action-packed film bolstered by sublime performances, an offbeat tone, and a typically lively screenplay from Quentin Tarantino. It follows the unlikely romance between Clarence (Christian Slater), a pop-culture nerd, and Alabama (Patricia Arquette), the prostitute he is set up on a date with. They are forced to go on the run when Clarence confronts Alabama’s pimp and ends up killing him, fleeing the scene with a stash of cocaine that captures the interest of the mob.

While it was initially a box office flop, the film has become a true cult classic and one of the defining films of the 1990s. The central romance is realized in a way that is sincere and touching, while the world of violence that abounds around the couple makes for an adrenaline-pumping thriller that secures True Romance as a genre-bending masterpiece.

1 'The Mummy' (1999)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Another 90s film to juggle a multitude of different genres with aplomb, The Mummy is a dazzling remake that transforms the horror movies of the 30s, 40s, and 50s into a rollicking blockbuster hit with universal appeal. Offering pure entertainment value, it follows adventurer Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) as they are brought together and cast amid an ancient nightmare when a mummy is accidentally awoken, unleashing a devastating wrath as he searches for his reincarnated love.

While it isn’t subtle, The Mummy blends action, romance, adventure, horror, fantasy, and comedy to be a bold and entertaining picture that has come to represent the grandeur and spectacle of 90s blockbusters. Critics were only lukewarm about the movie, but it excelled as a box office smash hit and its pop-culture presence has proven to be quite enduring, with many today still celebrating it as one of the most wildly entertaining movies ever made.

