In this age of cinematic universes and sequelitis, fans are used to sequels that pale compared to their predecessors. The quality of sequels has always been a point of contention among audiences; the following movie often seems like a charmless Xerox copy of the original.

However, that's not to say that there still aren't a few movie sequels that have defied the odds. In fact, in some rare cases, sequels end up besting their predecessor. Movies like Bad Boys 2 and Terminator 2manage to take elements from their original film that fans love while still innovating and giving audiences something new to sink their teeth into.

10 'Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade' (1989)

This third film in the franchise about Indiana's search for the Holy Grail gives the series a much-needed boost by adding legendary actor Sean Connery as his father.

Last Crusade is the most personal of all the Indiana Jones movies. Fans get to see Indiana as a child. How he came to develop his skill set and his infamous fear of snakes. Indiana's Dad also joins this installment, with Connery giving a brilliant performance that's both hilarious and heart-warming as fans watch estrange father and son work together to find the grail and reconcile their relationship. It's no wonder The Last Crusade is a lot of fans' favorite in the franchise.

9 'Bad Boys 2' (2002)

Eight years after the first film, partners Marques and Mike attempt to take down a Cuban drug lord in this gloriously violent sequel that proves there's no such thing as too much action. This film greatly improves the first because Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sincerely feel like old friends.

The bond formed on the set of the first film is felt on screen. Stress is put on this onscreen bromance when Mike begins dating Marcus's sister giving the film a much-needed human element between set pieces. Micheal Bay also comes into his own in the sequel filming some of the most over-the-top action sequences even until this day. While the first film's chase and shoot-out scenes were tame, the sequel has cars being thrown at cop cars from a car hauler and a full-on battle with the Cuban military in the final act making this a bonafide action classic.

8 'Terminator 2' (1992)

In James Cameron's sequel to The Terminator, Sarah has to save her son from a new class of terminators with the help of an old rival, changing everything fans thought they knew about the franchise.

Terminator 2 takes what fans thought they knew about the first films and turns it on its head. Instead of the terminator being a humorless villain here to kill Sarah, he is the story's protagonist. He brings heart and comedy to the film with his father-son-like relationship with John. Sarah also changes from a scared waitress to a trained killing machine. T2 also has better special effects than the first, using groundbreaking CGI for the terrifying T-1000, making this film a game-changer for cinema.

7 'Angel Has Fallen' (2019)

In this third installment in the trilogy, Angel is now on the run from the very government he fought for, adding much-needed stakes to this maligned action franchise.This third entry in the franchise is less pulpy than the original.

Shakey-cam, low saturation, and less showy action scenes make the story feel more grounded in reality and thus more thrilling. The addition of Angel's strained relationship with his father makes him more than just another dull hero but a relatable person. This film also switches things up by having angel as the supposed terrorist proving the best cure for sequelitis is getting away from formula.

6 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

In this sequel, Luke trains to become a Jedi while Han and Leia try to evade the empire making for one of the greatest sequels of all time. This sequel expands the universe bringing fans to new planets like Cloud City and Dagoba. It also introduces fans to more characters like Yoda and Lando.

Meanwhile, characters go from simple archetypes to fully realized people. Luke goes from plucky hero to a frustrated soldier struggling to control his feelings, while Vader goes from brooding villain to a father yearning to be with his son. This classic is also more intriguing than the first film because the protagonists lose at the film's end leaving fans craving for more.

5 'The Raid 2' (2014)

This gangster epic about a cop going undercover to take down a crime syndicate elevates the franchise by making it more than an action film. This masterpiece's action surpasses the original with elaborate fights that use every part of the environment to their advantage, including a man's face being fried on a frying pan.

The villains are also more exciting, with a boy who kills people by hitting them with baseballs and a woman who fights solely with hammers. This film's story is also a lot more complex. While the original was a simple action film, the sequel plays out like a gritty crime drama in the vein of Godfather 2, allowing the actors to have truly emotional performances, making this film stand out over the original and action movies period.

4 'Avatar: Way of Water' (2022)

James Cameron's sequel to his 2012 hit continues the story of the Na'vi's struggle against humans. Ironically, the story's human element separates it from the original.

It's hard to believe, but this film is even more visually stunning than the first, with underwater sequences that make fans feel they're truly swimming in the ocean. However, stakes rise in this film when audiences are introduced to Sully's children, giving the franchise some much-needed tension as Sully's forced to protect not just pandora but his family. This makes the audience more emotionally connected to the characters than the first, thus making it a superior film.

3 'Aliens' (1986)

James Cameron's Alien sequel about Riply and a team of soldiers attempting to kill a Xenomoprh nest makes a sequel that's in an entirely different genre than the original, with no complaints from fans.

Aliens takes the franchise in a more action-oriented direction by adding a military platoon that tries to eradicate the Xenomorphs with futuristic weaponry making for more thrilling action scenes. Aliens also ups the ante from one Xenomorph to a whole nest making this film more intense than the first. We also finally see the inner workings of the mysterious Wayland company and learn more about the Xenomorphs and how they're similar to bees with a hive and a queen adding to the lore of this already fascinating franchise.

2 'John Wick: Parabellum' (2019)

In this intensely violent film, John has to stay alive long enough to get a 14 million-dollar hit off his head, but unlike the other two films, he can't do it alone this time. Parabellum easily outdoes the previous installments with elaborate fight scenes, including a man killed with a book.

Fans also finally see John team up with others, like the final battle where he and the Continental staff take a last stand against the High Table. He also partners with his ex-friend Sofia, the first time the franchise shows John cares about someone other than his dog. Their strained relationship gives the franchise some welcomed personal conflict that doesn't end with him killing the other person making John more interesting.

1 Bulletproof 2 (2020)

This underrated film is about a cop going undercover with an ex-convict he put away and breaks free from the shadow of its original movie to become something new. This film ingeniously gets around not bringing the original cast back by stating that the first Bulletproof movie is based on the real-life Archer and Detective Carter in this film.

This brilliant strategy leads to funny meta moments between characters referencing the first film without feeling like nostalgia bate. It builds a new world separate from the first, where the story and character aren't handcuffed to the original movie and are free to be different.

