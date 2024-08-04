Combining the excitement and explosiveness of action cinema with the pulsating intrigue and twisty narratives of thriller films, action thrillers have long been a heart-racing hallmark of blockbuster movies at their most captivating and scintillating. The genre marriage allows for relentless exhilaration as spellbinding action sequences complement a fast and frenetic story, making for some of the greatest and most iconic films Hollywood has ever seen.

Ranging from spy flicks and crime capers that immerse themselves in a gritty aesthetic to conjure palpable suspense to rousing revenge films and even stunning superhero sensations, these 10 movies serve as the pinnacle of the genre. From some of the greatest directors the world has ever seen, they offer relentless thrills and awe-inspiring action set pieces to be true masterpieces, many of which only get better as time goes by.

10 'Speed' (1994)

Directed by Jan de Bont

One of the defining movies of the 1990s, Speed sees beloved action star Keanu Reeves in fine form as Jack Traven, an L.A. police officer working against a disgruntled former bomb squad operative to prevent his sinister schemes. Having foiled the bomber’s early plans, the crook decides to retaliate by rigging a bus with explosives and setting them so that if the bus drops below 50mph then they will detonate, leaving Traven to work with a plucky passenger to save the lives of everyone on board.

Speed has a glorious and endearing ability to completely suspend belief, making for a blockbuster stunner as propulsive as it is engrossing. The entire sequence on the bus has become nothing short of iconic for its nerve-rattling intensity. The film as a whole remains a great example of the action thriller genre, a high-octane bonanza that is the ultimate popcorn flick.

9 'The French Connection' (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

The French Connection is one of many vibrant and surprising timeless films of the 70s that defines the pivotal decade in film with its fast-paced thriller narrative and its striking grit, namely in its action-packed car chases and shootout sequences. The crime flick follows two New York narcotics detectives as they track down an elusive and cunning French heroin smuggler.

Imbued with a sense of grounded intensity and a coarse atmosphere courtesy of William Friedkin’s astute direction and the lead performances from Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider, The French Connection has a way of hooking viewers into its world of corruption and violence and holding them in it until the final moments. As a crime thriller alone, it is engrossing, but complemented by a dogged appetite for action violence, it is a rugged and robust film that represents the action-thriller subgenre at its meanest and most ruthless.

8 'Collateral' (2004)

Directed by Michael Mann

Tom Cruise is something of an icon of modern-day blockbusters, a true movie star embodying the triumphant notion of Hollywood heroism in a vast range of brilliant films. It makes it all the more ironic that one of his best outings in the genre sees him play the villain. Collateral follows Max (Jamie Foxx), a cab driver in L.A. who figures out that his fare, the cold and enigmatic Vincent (Cruise), is a hitman carrying out multiple assassinations. Max tries to escape the situation before he himself is killed as well.

The premise lends itself to ceaseless thrills throughout the film, with Max and Vincent’s complex scenario keeping audiences on the edge of their seats and only really abating when the film gives way to the shoot-em-up action sequences. Complemented by Michael Mann’s trademark visual display, Collateral is a true gem of the genre that is somewhat underrated given how brilliantly is juggles action spectacle with the intensity of the thriller genre.

7 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

Released in 2002, The Bourne Identity is as excellent as it is trend-setting, given how it pivoted spy thrillers away from campy excess and more towards grounded realism, taut narratives, and gritty action. Funnily enough, the third installment of the franchise, 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, is the greatest offering of Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), following the amnesiac operative as he strives for answers about his past while being hunted by the CIA.

Filled with enticing twists and turns as Bourne gets closer to the truth, while also being rife with the rapid-cut fight sequences that the first three Bourne movies excelled at, The Bourne Ultimatum is a near perfect mixture of action and thrills. Paul Greengrass imbues the film with a frenetic drive that powers through the mayhem on display to deliver one of the most rousing and pulsating viewing experiences so far this century.

6 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Few directors are able to conjure up suspense with the mastery, precision, and gravitas of what Quentin Tarantino has achieved prolifically throughout his career. That, combined with his appetite for explosive ultra-violence, sees Tarantino lean into the action-thriller genre quite often within his films, but Kill Bill vol. 1 offered pure genre fare as a gripping revenge flick imbued with inspiration from the samurai films of old.

Four years after she was attacked at her wedding by her former team, an elite assassin awakens from her coma and sets her mind on retribution, killing her past colleagues as she works her way towards their boss. Realized with a sensational visual display rife with rich colors and wonderfully ridiculous bloody mayhem, Kill Bill: Vol 1 is action-thriller cinema not only at its most enticing, but at its most stylistic and enjoyable as well.

5 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Even within Christopher Nolan’s decorated and illustrious filmography, Inception stands out for its innovative brilliance as well as its relentlessly engrossing story. A mercenary thief who breaks into people’s dreams to steal their ideas is enlisted by a wealthy businessman to plant a destructive idea in the mind of an industry rival. In addition to having to venture deep into the target’s subconscious, the mission is also jeopardized by ghosts of Lee Cobb’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) past that wreak havoc within the mind.

Nolan brilliantly weaves an intricate and elaborate yet amazingly cohesive plot that doesn’t only facilitate the many great action sequences, but actively utilizes them as important pieces of a larger puzzle. The hallway fight scene is one of the most impressive action sequences ever put to screen, while the mounting stakes of the story makes Inception a thrilling heart-stopper that serves as one of the greatest and most creative films the genre has ever seen.

4 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' (2018)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

The ongoing Mission: Impossible franchise has evolved intelligently across its lengthy tenure, with the more recent installments being among the strongest in the saga. 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout stands as the highlight of the franchise so far, thriving as a thrilling action blockbuster that sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team having to work with the CIA to prevent terrorists from detonating three plutonium cores in different cities.

The action sequences come fast and often, only really pausing when the story takes a sudden twist that the IMF need to figure out how to respond to. The chase sequence in Paris and the fight aboard the helicopter are brilliant examples of action spectacle, while the film’s gripping and winding story of terrorism and deceit makes for a pulsating thriller that is one of the most exciting movies of the last decade.

3 'Casino Royale' (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

The James Bond movies have a long history of juggling action and spy thrills in vastly differing doses. The Sean Connery movies had plenty of twisty thrills, while Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton’s outings had strong action sequences. However, it is undeniably Daniel Craig’s 007 features that get the best of both worlds, and his debut outing remains one of the greatest action thrillers ever made.

Operating with a distinctly grittier tone compared to all its predecessors, Casino Royale follows Bond as he works with British Treasury Agent Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) to thwart the plans of a terrorist financier by beating him at a high stakes poker game. The story is mature and modern while still containing the entertaining vibrancy that Bond is famous for. It is also complemented by brilliant and grounded action sequences that give the film a captivating allure. It is one of the best spy thrillers in recent decades and could possibly be the greatest Bond movie of all time.