Being essential is about so much more than being good. Essential films are those that push boundaries, set standards, provoke discussions, or do all of that and more. While the importance and value of some films, like Heat, feel obvious due to their reputations and achievements, the essential nature of others is harder to quantify.

Films like Zero Dark Thirty and Sicario won't be remembered for groundbreaking technical achievements or receiving universal acclaim. But, these films helped recontextualize what violence and war on screen can look like through an informed, modern lens. For their own unique reasons, each of these films is an essential player in the action thriller genre.

10 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

In 2003, CIA analyst Maya (Jessica Chastain) is stationed at the US embassy in Pakistan, where she works to track down Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. As part of her investigation, she attends blacksite interrogations where 911 suspects are tortured for information. Over the course of Maya's investigation, she participates in torture and the exploitation of imprisoned people and narrowly escapes subsequent terrorist attacks in the locations where she is stationed.

Zero Dark Thirty is not the action movie that the post-911 West wants to represent it, but it's the one they got. While the film has been accused of endorsing violence, torture, invasion, and oppression, it is difficult for a sensible or empathetic person to come away from a viewing of the film with anything less than a scathing view of the war on terror. Whether or not this was the intention of writer Mark Boal and director Kathryn Bigelow remains to be seen. But, what is certain is that, in a modern and informed media landscape, there's little to no space for a moral or neutral war film.

9 'The Raid' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Rama (Iko Uwais) is a rookie officer on an elite squad of Indonesian cops. He and his squad are given the task of infiltrating a notorious apartment block and capturing the crime lord who runs it. However, things go wrong from the minute they arrive, and their well-planned raid turns into a vicious fight for survival.

Action in the early 21st century was dominated by shaky-cam, sweaty grunting and a general lack of action legibility (thanks Jason Bourne). This is why The Raid was such a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2011. Director Gareth Evans was able to capture some of the most propulsive and physical stunt choreography without compromising on the legibility of the violence or the story. The Raid knows what its strengths are and doesn't try to muddy the waters with anything else. The story is simple, but effective. The budget is low, but well-used. And, despite the relative inexperience of the actors, they were all more than capable of executing the fight choreography that has made this small Indonesian film famous.