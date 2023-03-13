For anyone who's an action movie fan, it's always fun to find a movie that has very little downtime. It tends to be the case that the more action an action movie has, the better. Sure, it's good to have characters you can root for and villains who are detestable, but action movies don't necessarily have to have the deepest characters or the most complex storylines to be a great time.

Then again, it's also nice to have at least a little drama of the quieter variety in any given action or thriller movie. Even if it's just a few short scenes here and there, a little time spent focusing on dialogue or something character-focused can ultimately help action sequences feel more involving when they do roll around. The following movies all demonstrate this well, as though they're classifiable as action movies and/or thrillers, they all benefit greatly from having some low-key non-action scenes.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

There's no question that when it comes to picking out which of the three Lord of the Rings movies is the most action-packed, it would have to be the third: The Return of the King. This acclaimed Best Picture winner proves to be a satisfying climax to the fantasy trilogy, with even its 4+ hour extended edition feeling breathlessly paced and low on downtime.

Still, even with all the huge battles and special effects-heavy scenes, one of the best comes about halfway through the movie: a mid-battle conversation between Gandalf and Pippin. The latter is fearful of the situation they're in, but the former comforts him by telling him about the afterlife, making for a surprisingly moving scene that's buried within a great deal of spectacular action.

9 'Looper' (2012)

Looper's a sci-fi/action movie about assassins and time travel that does admittedly slow down in its second half, focusing more on drama than action. However, the first half is very fast-paced, and has a heavier action/thriller slant to it, given all the conflict that arises when the hero meets his older self from the future and doesn't assassinate him the way he was supposed to.

The action takes a pause when they sit down in a diner to discuss the difficult situation they find themselves in, making for a dialogue-heavy scene with one character effectively talking to himself. It builds the characters and heightens the tension, and is one of the best scenes in the movie, despite the lack of action and thrills.

8 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Seeing as Avengers: Infinity War has such a huge cast of characters that have all been set up in previous Marvel movies and deals with the world-ending threat posed by Thanos, it has very little downtime. It might even be the most action-packed MCU movie so far, with Thanos' actions moving things forward at an often breakneck speed.

It has some brief, quieter moments, however, like one at the end of the film showing Thanos at peace after achieving his goals. It also slows down earlier on to give Thor a chance to discuss the traumatic losses he's suffered with Rocket Raccoon, another character who can empathize with him because of his own tragic history.

7 'Inception' (2010)

Once Inception establishes its ground rules surrounding dream infiltration and implanting ideas in one's mind, it's a film that hardly lets up. Christopher Nolan's 2010 film is dizzying, action-packed, and a lot of fun, proving to be a unique heist movie where nothing is stolen (not in the traditional sense at least).

That being said, the climax ends up being quieter and more low-key than you might expect. After plenty of James Bond-style action setpieces, the film's conclusion ends up resting on whether Fischer - whose mind has been infiltrated by the main characters - takes on the implanted idea, and reconciles with his father in his mind. It's a quiet and emotional scene when he eventually does, proving that not all exciting action movies need exciting action in their climax to conclude things satisfyingly.

6 'Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Like The Return of the King from two years earlier, 2005's Revenge of the Sith utilizes its position as the third installment in a trilogy to have plenty of non-stop action. This Star Wars film is the most entertaining of the prequel trilogy because of how bombastic it gets with its action, proving to be over-the-top and wonderfully dramatic for much of its runtime.

Despite this, one of the film's most memorable scenes is an extended one-on-one conversation between Anakin and Palpatine at a strange alien opera. They discuss the dark side of the force, with the scene being instrumental in the latter turning the former to the dark side (and it also contains the now famous - and heavily-memed - story about Darth Plagueis the Wise).

5 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Even if it takes a little while for the main characters to get to the island with the dinosaurs on it, the original Jurassic Park is still a pretty fast-paced movie. There's a ton of suspense throughout the back half of the movie, and plenty of dinosaur-heavy scenes that remain exciting 30 years on from the film's release.

It's also a film with just the right amount of character development and drama, and uses these low-key scenes to break up the tension and action at a few key moments. The best of these scenes is probably when Ellie eats melted ice cream with the park's creator, John Hammond, and he talks about what he wanted to achieve with the park, and how much he regrets things spiraling out of control.

4 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The best and fastest-paced of Christopher Nolan's Batman films, The Dark Knight kicks off with a dramatic bank heist and never really slows down for the next 2.5 hours. Its central antagonist is The Joker, after all, and he functions best as a villain when his attacks are constant and random, making the citizens of Gotham - and the members of the audience - constantly tense about when he's going to strike next.

RELATED: Exciting Movies That Feature Gigantic Explosions

One of the best of the (admittedly few) slower scenes gives Alfred the butler a brief amount of time in the spotlight. He discusses his military past and the way he's known people like The Joker before, finishing with the now iconic conclusion that "Some men just want to watch the world burn."

3 'Heat' (1995)

With a runtime of almost three hours, Heat's an action/crime movie that can afford to slow down here and there. Much of the film is a game of cat-and-mouse between a police officer and a professional thief, with the film's action including a huge bank robbery gone wrong, resulting in a dramatic shootout in downtown Los Angeles.

Equally memorable, however, is the diner conversation between the two main characters: the officer (Al Pacino) and the thief (Robert De Niro). To see two actors who are so iconic share the screen makes for a thrilling scene, even though it's not one where any bullets are fired or things get blown up.

2 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Even while the first Terminator movie from 1984 has a decent about of action and suspense, its 1991 sequel takes things to a whole other level. Terminator 2: Judgment Day has a noticeably larger budget and much more action, largely thanks to the fact that it contains two cyborgs - one good, one evil - being sent back in time instead of just one villainous cyborg.

It's still a movie that makes its characters sympathetic and well-developed, though, taking its time with a few dialogue-heavy scenes here and there. The film slows down most noticeably when the main characters briefly stay at a Mexican farm, allowing Sarah Connor a chance to feel more at ease around the good Terminator, and allowing her son, John, more time to bond with the machine.

1 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

When it comes to Saving Private Ryan, it's probably the film's big action scenes viewers remember most clearly. The opening scene which depicts the Omaha Beach invasion is particularly hard to forget because of the harrowing imagery, intense violence, and overall nightmarish atmosphere it contains.

The climactic action scene is similarly powerful, given its emotional intensity and the numerous sacrifices its main characters are shown to make. However, before that is another quieter yet equally memorable scene, with the main characters - after finding Ryan - discussing memories from home, and feeling overcome with the emotions that come with remembering their lives before WW2. It humanizes the main characters right before the final battle, making that climactic action scene even more emotionally involving.

