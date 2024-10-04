Thrillers are one of the most engaging genres of movies to watch. A good thriller raises heartbeats, builds suspense, and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Action thrillers make for a particularly pulse-pounding subgenre that stimulates the senses while providing exciting and often explosive setpieces.

A terrific action thriller has recently landed on Netflix in the form of Rebel Ridge. Ex-marine and hand-to-hand combat specialist Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) finds himself the victim of small-town corruption when the local police unlawfully seize his cousin's bail money. While attempting to exercise his rights and challenge the injustice, Terry clashes with police chief Sandy Burne (Don Johnson). Soon enough, Terry finds himself in a battle of wits against an entire police force that's covering up a history of malpractice. Those enamored with this Netflix original are likely to enjoy this selection of other great action thrillers. Indeed, from recent gems like Nobody to action classics like First Blood, these are the best movies to watch for all those who loved Rebel Ridge.

10 'Blue Ruin' (2013)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Lonely beach vagrant Dwight (Macon Blair) lives out of his vehicle and scavenges to survive. When presented with the opportunity to exact revenge against his parents' killer, Dwight arms himself and embarks on a journey back to his hometown. Dwight soon finds out that vengeance is rarely ever as simple as trading a life for a life.

Rebel Ridge director Jeremy Saulnier's second feature-length film, Blue Ruin is a mean, no-nonsense action thriller that plays out like a slice of throwback cinema in the best possible ways. While the action isn't constant, the sparing use of bloodshed ensures that certain scenes of explosive violence pack a wicked punch. Confidently made, relentlessly intense and remarkably well realized as a revenge story, Blue Ruin is a low-key action thriller well worth checking out.

9 'First Blood' (1982)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Veteran Special Forces soldier John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is haunted by his experiences in the Vietnam War and repeatedly mistreated upon his return home, a fate that's unfortunately all too common. Passing through the sleepy town of Hope, Washington, to visit an army friend, Rambo is harassed by local law enforcement. Altercations lead to an escalation in violence as Rambo is forced to fight to keep his freedom.

Many parallels can be drawn between the narratives of Rebel Ridge and First Blood. As a character, John Rambo is one of the most recognizable ever spawned from the genre. His name generates images in the mind as a machine-gun-toting muscleman gunning down entire armies, and while that's badass in its own right, First Blood serves as a humble beginning for the action hero. In comparison to the franchise the movie birthed, First Blood is a far more subdued and thought-provoking affair that has lots to say regarding the treatment of veterans and post-war traumas.

8 'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Five innocent people are gunned down in a seemingly random attack executed by an expert sharpshooter. Once apprehended, the shooter requests the presence of Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former army criminal investigator. While initially determined to prove the shooters' guilt and wring out a confession, Reacher discovers that not everything may be as it seems; a far-reaching conspiracy impedes his investigation.

Much like Terry in Rebel Ridge, Jack Reacher is a master of non-lethal force. Fortunately for viewers, the mostly non-lethal action in Jack Reacher is exciting, slick and satisfying. Cruise is among Hollywood's brightest shining stars, and while his turn as the titular MP has since been quite literally overshadowed, he brings an undeniable charisma. Jack Reacher is suitably rough-and-tumble, sure to please genre fans looking for an engaging and twisty action thriller.

7 'Serpico' (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Honest New York City cop Frank Serpico (Al Pacino) soon discovers that the police force that employed him is corrupt. Refusing to accept money extorted from criminals, Serpico becomes public enemy number one among local law enforcement. Looking to expose systematic corruption that traces up to the highest-ranking officials, Serpico takes the stand and testifies.

Referenced by name in Rebel Ridge, Serpico is a quintessential American movie that's as compelling as rousing. Pacino commands the screen; his towering presence in Serpico rivals that of the New York City skyline itself. Pacino received an Academy Award Nomination in this role, which many consider to be among the legendary actor's best. Serpico is perhaps even more relevant today; it features a ground-level narrative that hasn't lost its potency.

Serpico

6 'Nobody' (2021)

Directed by Ilya Naishuller

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) lives his day-to-day existence as an unassuming family man, unremarkable in every way. His family's quiet existence is disturbed when violent thieves break into the home and threaten all their lives. The altercation, while ending without bloodshed, awakens a long-buried fury within Hutch. Dusting off his knuckles and readying for a fight, Hutch embarks on a blood-soaked journey that will find him pitted against a ruthless Russian crime lord.

While Odenkirk is not a figure that many would picture as an action star, he proves more than capable of inflicting some serious damage on violent delinquents. Nobody is a wildly entertaining ride that benefits from a cleverly simplistic narrative and energetic direction. It's not particularly groundbreaking in any way, but a fight scene taking place on a city bus serves up enough bone-crunching action to satisfy the appetite of any action fan and generate excitement for the upcoming sequel.

5 'Walking Tall' (2004)

Directed by Kevin Bray

Former Special Forces Sergeant Chris Vaughn (Dwayne Johnson) returns to his quiet hometown. He's disheartened to see that the once-peaceful community is now wrought with drugs, violence and illegal gambling, all being peddled by a crooked casino owner. Vaughn takes on the role of the county's Sheriff and aims to restore the tranquillity and safety of the small town he loves deeply.

Walking Tall is as blunt and uncomplicated as the hunk of wood Dwayne Johnson wallops his adversaries with.

While considerably less grim and visceral than the 1973 original, this iteration of Walking Tall is a serviceable action thriller in which The Rock bestows a healthy amount of vigilante justice upon a myriad of criminal scum. In one of his earliest cinematic endeavors, Johnson delivers stoicism and a healthy amount of humor. Just don't expect too much in the way of substance; it's all as blunt and uncomplicated as the hunk of wood Johnson wallops his adversaries with.

4 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Directed by David Mackenzie

Set in West Texas, brothers Toby and Tanner (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) are on the brink of losing the family homestead to foreclosure. Desperate for cash, the pair set off on a string of low-profile stickups, hitting small-town banks for modest sums of cash. Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) is hot on their trail, waiting for an inevitable slip-up as the brothers' robberies grow increasingly violent and reckless.

While its setting may not as obviously reflect it, Rebel Ridge is a modern Western, much like Hell or High Water. Expertly directed by Mackenzie and bolstered by a sharp script from acclaimed screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water is a sturdy action thriller that benefits from an array of excellent performances. It finds comfort in genre conventions, opting to flesh out its characters and setting in meaningful ways while delivering no-nonsense thrills that can be shockingly violent.

3 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Retired assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is grieving the tragic loss of his wife. Just when he thought he had lost everything he cared about, Russian goons break into his house, steal his prized Mustang, and kill the puppy left by Wick's wife as a dying gift. Unbeknownst to the mob-affiliated miscreants, Wick is a force of nature not so easily stopped when he has absolutely nothing to lose.

A modern classic that's more influential than most give it credit for, John Wick is a masterwork of stylish action filmmaking and possibly the definitive entry to the one-man-army subgenre that's now more popular than ever. Reeves has rarely been better; Wick has reached icon status, and it's hard to imagine anyone else filling his dress shoes. While this first entry has since been outdone in terms of scale and especially body count, the brutish simplicity of the original is endlessly charming. John Wick is a benchmark genre flick that made a meteoric impact.

2 'Out of the Furnace' (2013)

Directed by Scott Cooper

After his release from prison, mill worker Russell Blaze (Christian Bale) returns to a dilapidated life in industrial Pennsylvania. Russell's brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck), fell in with a crime syndicate in Russell's absence and has since been missing. When the police fail to respond in any meaningful way, Russell must take it upon himself to find his brother and face off against a psychotic and violent drug dealer (Woody Harrelson).

Out of the Furnace is an effective and suitably moody action thriller that makes the most of its talented cast. Bale, Affleck and Harrelson all turn in performances that rank among the finest of their respective careers. Much like Rebel Ridge, Out of the Furnace doesn't glorify vigilante justice but rather paints it as a last resort when the justice system fails and the less fortunate suffer.