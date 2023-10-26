There are various things that undeniably define Wes Anderson and his films. Calling his style distinctive would be an understatement, as it's one characterized by unique color palettes, an emphasis on sometimes extreme symmetry, stories that oftentimes revolve around dysfunctional families, and a use of stop-motion animation (sometimes in certain segments, and sometimes for an entire movie). He's also defined by his continuing collaborations with numerous high-profile actors.

He's certainly not alone as a filmmaker who has a roster of recognizable faces (see the filmographies of Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for two other contemporary examples), and his casts usually serve to make Wes Anderson films Wes Anderson-y in nature. The following actors are all significant for being his most frequently used, and are ranked below starting with those who've had many appearances, and finishing with the actor who's had the most.

10 Jeff Goldblum

4 Appearances

To this day, Jeff Goldblum might not have quite enough appearances in Wes Anderson movies to the point where anyone would define his body of work first and foremost as one heavily tied to Anderson's. If anything, Goldblum might well be best known for appearing in some of the best horror/sci-fi mash-ups of all time, given his most celebrated starring role is in 1986's The Fly, and his most beloved supporting role is in the (admittedly slightly less horror-focused) original Jurassic Park.

He had supporting roles in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grand Budapest Hotel (the latter had a particularly huge cast), as well as a voice role in the 2018 stop-motion animated filmIsle of Dogs. His fourth and most recent appearance in a Wes Anderson movie was a fairly quick cameo, all things considered: he's only in 2023's Asteroid City briefly (but very memorably) playing an unnamed alien.

9 Bob Balaban

5 Appearances

Bob Balaban is one of those actors who's been around for ages, with roles going back as far as the late 1960s (Midnight Cowboy) and 1970s (Catch-22 and Close Encounters of the Third Kind). Shortly before appearing in a total of five Wes Anderson movies, Balaban was probably most associated with the mockumentary movies by Christopher Guest, including the likes of Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show.

His first Wes Anderson collaboration didn't come until the latter's seventh movie overall, Moonrise Kingdom, and it's also the one where Balaban probably has the most considerable role, playing the film's narrator who also appears in-person throughout the film. Notably, he's shown up in every Wes Anderson feature film released since that 2012 film, which isn't the kind of streak all the filmmaker's regular collaborators can boast.

8 Edward Norton

5 Appearances

Bob Balaban's involvement in the filmography of Wes Anderson is matched by that of Edward Norton's, who first showed up in Moonrise Kingdom and has had some sort of role in every single Anderson movie since. As such, it's fair to say that Balaban and Norton have played some sort of role (perhaps small, but still worth noting) in making Anderson's best work during this time also rank among the best movies of the 2010s overall (The Grand Budapest Hotel arguably being his most celebrated).

Norton brings a nervous energy to many of Anderson's films; perhaps even a level of intensity to some, given that's the actor's style and what he's largely known for. Asteroid City does give him a somewhat less expected role, though - he plays a playwright within the film's relatively convoluted framing device, but those able to get a handle on what Asteroid City is going for may find his character, Conrad Earp, to have one of the more emotional arcs within the movie.

7 Adrien Brody

5 Appearances

While his part in The Thin Red Line was infamously cut down, Adrien Brody ended up having his breakout role thanks to another acclaimed World War II film: 2002's The Pianist. He won an Oscar for the latter, and then five years later, he began collaborating with Wes Anderson - starting with a prominent role in The Darjeeling Limited - and going on to be featured in Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.

Given that the first collaboration of theirs, The Darjeeling Limited, has a relatively confined scope for an Anderson movie by only focusing on three brothers for much of the runtime, it's understandable that it ends up being Brody's most notable team-up with the director. It's also arguably one of Wes Anderson's most under-appreciated films overall, having a moving yet sometimes funny story about grief, family, and finding oneself on a spiritual level.

6 Anjelica Huston

5 Appearances

Anjelica Huston appeared in all three of Wes Anderson's live-action movies released during the 2000s, starting with a performance as the separated wife of Gene Hackman's character in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). Her role was a slightly less prominent one in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and she had a brief but memorable appearance in The Darjeeling Limited as the mother of the three central brothers.

Her appearance (or lack thereof) in Isle of Dogs is bizarre, though, as she's credited with voicing a character referred to as "Mute Poodle." It's a credit nonetheless, and in Wes Anderson's subsequent movie, The French Dispatch, at least she voices someone who undoubtedly has a voice, serving as that film's narrator.

5 Willem Dafoe

5 Appearances

Few actors have quite as unique a screen presence as Willem Dafoe, who's long been one of the most reliable character actors of all time (and has been the lead in a decent number of films, too). He's been well-utilized by Wes Anderson in five films so far, including a voice role as Rat in Fantastic Mr. Fox and a scene-stealing performance in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, playing the persistently jealous Klaus Daimler.

Willem Dafoe has never made a movie worse, and is often someone who can elevate a bad movie into something close to good, or at least watchable. Wes Anderson's movies are thankfully never bad, but the presence of Dafoe in the aforementioned roles - as well as appearances in The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City - nevertheless remain welcome.

4 Tilda Swinton

5 Appearances

Perhaps like Willem Dafoe to some extent, there's seemingly no role that Tilda Swinton can't pull off, and little by way of appearances that don't somehow elevate the films in question. She joins Bob Balaban and Edward Norton as an actor who has appeared in the five feature films that came out between 2012 and 2023 - starting with Moonrise Kingdom and ending (for now) with Asteroid City.

Whether these streaks will continue for the three aforementioned actors remains to be seen, but it seems likely. Wes Anderson movies only appear to be getting bigger and bigger casts, and when A-listers like Margot Robbie (in Asteroid City) and Christoph Waltz (in The French Dispatch) are happy to show up for very brief roles, it's a sign that Anderson continues to be a remarkably popular filmmaker to work with.

3 Owen Wilson

7 Appearances

The early films of Wes Anderson are at least partly defined by his frequent collaborations with Owen Wilson. Of the first six movies Anderson directed, the only one Owen Wilson didn't appear in was Rushmore, and it's thereby possible to label him (at least one of) Anderson's good luck charms for his run throughout the 2000s, with Wilson appearing in The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

He also appeared in Anderson's 1996 feature film debut, Bottle Rocket, notably helping to write the film too (he was also credited with co-writing Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums). His brother, Luke Wilson, appeared in Wes Anderson's first three movies, too. Owen Wilson's sixth and seventh Anderson collaborations came considerably later down the line, showing up in both The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch.

2 Jason Schwartzman

7 Appearances

Jason Schwartzman has been a part of Wes Anderson's roster for almost as long as the director's been making feature films, with Schwartzman playing the lead in the 1998 coming-of-age dramedy that was Rushmore. He was then in all four Anderson movies released between 2007 and 2014, and then found himself part of the huge ensemble casts in both The French Dispatch and Asteroid City.

Regarding the latter, he does ultimately play the closest thing that film has to a main character, being a father who has to try and help his children cope with the recent loss of their mother. He's perhaps been a lead character more often than anyone else within Wes Anderson's group of favored actors, as his role in The Darjeeling Limited is also one of the film's most prominent (playing one of the brothers alongside Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody).

1 Bill Murray

9 Appearances

There are a few reasons why Wes Anderson's feature debut, Bottle Rocket, doesn't feel super Wes Anderson-y, with one being the fact that it doesn't contain even a trace of Bill Murray. Murray first showed up in an Anderson movie with 1998's Rushmore, and then went on to have roles - some major, some less significant - in the next eight movies of Anderson's, all the way up until The French Dispatch.

Nine in a row is a remarkable streak, and it might've been 10, had it not been for an unfortunate COVID-19 diagnosis shortly before filming began for Asteroid City (his role ended up being played by Steve Carell). His streak remains the one to beat, though, and given the circumstances behind him not appearing in Asteroid City, there remains a good chance that whatever Anderson's next movie is - barring any emergencies - Murray will likely show up once more.

