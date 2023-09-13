We all love a comeback. There's John Travolta in Pulp Fiction, Robert Downey Jr. in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Michael Keaton in Birdman, and, most recently, Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

After years of underwhelming projects (or not working at all), these performers returned to the height of their powers. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which stars they would most like to see make a comeback. These actors have been underutilized in recent years, but Redditors think the right project could put them back on top.

10 Macaulay Culkin

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Few actors are more emblematic of the 1990s than Macaulay Culkin. His role as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone series catapulted him to child stardom, showing off his mischievous charm and impeccable comedic timing. He similarly combined innocence and cheeky wit in subsequent films, Uncle Buck and My Girl. He hasn't acted much since the mid-'90s, but 2003's Party Monster and American Horror Story: Double Feature proved him capable of handling edgier roles.

"For me, I’d love to see Macaulay Culkin," said user phantom_avenger. "He was such a natural talent in comedy. He had a rough few years [...] and is much healthier, has become a father..., and is living a great and stable life. It would be epic and awesome if he decided to make a return!"

9 Clive Owen

Clive Owen is a dependable action lead with an underrated dramatic range, with roles spanning from espionage thrillers like Inside Man to historical dramas like King Arthur. His best work is probably his performance as Theo Faron in Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian masterpiece Children of Men (though he's also a ton of fun in Shoot 'Em Up).

Unfortunately, over the last decade or so, he's had few roles that really gave him room to shine: Stephen King adaptation Lisey's Story was undercooked, and American Crime Story Season 3 was lackluster (even if Owen's turn as Bill Clinton was a highlight). User Islander255 also hoped to see Owen in a solid lead role again, saying, "His performances are always amazing." "He would have made a great James Bond," added Redditor Wishart2016.

8 Rick Moranis

Image via Warner Bros.

Rick Moranis was the preeminent lovable dork of the 1980s, appearing in comedy classics like Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. He stepped back from acting in 1997 to focus on his family and has not appeared in a live-action film since. At one point, Moranis was attached to a TV series reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but it's unclear if this will come to fruition.

"[Moranis] seems like such a great guy, and had an unmatched charisma really seeming to put his heart into his roles," said user -Alter-Reality-. Reddit user ThePronouncer wanted to see him in "Spaceballs 2, but it’s spoofing Marvel movies instead of Star Wars."

7 Phoebe Cates

Phoebe Cates may not have starred in that many films, but an outsize number of them were box office smashes or cult classics, like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Gremlins. It's been decades since she last appeared in a movie, so it would certainly be fun to her see in a new project. Another Gremlins flick, perhaps?

"Seems like she's happy being out of the industry, just running her boutique," said one Reddit user. Nevertheless, other Redditors would love to see her in a major role, with user trose141 complaining that "[Cates's] last credit was a voice role for Lego Dimensions in 2015."

6 Vince Vaughn

Image via HBO

"[Vince Vaughn] was everywhere in the aughts!" said Reddit user annajoo1. Indeed, he was one of that decade's reigning kings of comedy, leading hits like Old School, Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers, and Couples Retreat. His breakout performance in Swingers is also great and much more restrained, and True Detective Season 2 pushed him outside his comfort zone.

However, the quality and quantity of Vaughn's output has waned in recent years, with two notable exceptions: his grim, gritty collaborations with director S. Craig Zahler, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete. "I hope we get a third movie with Vince and Zahler," said user garrisontweed.

5 Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino delivered a string of terrific performances in the '90s: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mimic, and, of course, her Oscar-winning performance in Mighty Aphrodite.

However, it's been years since Sorvino has been given a project that really lives up to her talents."[Sorvino had] so much promise, then she got blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein," lamented user bididonna. Indeed, Peter Jackson has said that Weinstein blocked Sorvino from consideration in casting.

4 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Image via Amazon Studios

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was on fire from the late 2000s to mid-2010s: 500 Days of Summer, 50/50, The Dark Knight Rises, Premium Rush, Looper, Snowden. Since then, he has appeared content with other projects like his collaborative channel HitRecord.

Still, it would be great to see him as a leading man once again."I know he is doing mostly what he wants, but I would love to see him back in big movies with great directors," said user Perpete. They may be in luck, as Gordon-Levitt is set to appear in two movies currently in production: Providence with Lily James, and Killer Heat opposite Shailene Woodley.

3 Geena Davis

Geena Davis has several iconic performances under her belt: The Fly, Beetlejuice, The Accidental Tourist (for which she won an Oscar), and Thelma & Louise. She can play realistic or over-the-top with equal ease."I’d love to see more," said one user.

"I really enjoyed her character in the third season of Glow," said Redditor Zachariot88. "She was great in the first season of The Exorcist," added user monsieurxander.

2 Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly has been delivering memorable performances since the early '80s, working with an eclectic range of directors, from Dario Argento to Jim Henson, Darren Aronofsky to Ang Lee.

Her work in Requiem for a Dream was phenomenal, and she rightfully won an Oscar for A Beautiful Mind." I thought [Connelly] might pick up again after Top Gun!" said user annajoo1. "She was great in [the Snowpiercer TV series]. Best performance in it by a mile," added Redditor ep29. Connelly's next project is the upcoming Apple+ sci-fi series Dark Matter alongside Joel Edgerton.

1 Ben Stiller

Image via 20th Century Fox

In recent years, Ben Stiller has stepped behind the camera, directing fantastic TV shows like Escape at Dannemora and Severance. However, it's been a while since we've seen him really sink his teeth into a major role.

The most recent examples are probably 2016's Zoolander 2 and The Meyerowitz Stories in 2017. It's a pity because Stiller is always a pleasure to watch, whether he's playing a hapless everyman or an exaggerated goofball ala Dodgeball. "I’d love to see a return of that Dodgeball/Zoolander style of comedy," said Redditor RetroPilky. "I love when [Stiller] plays an asshole in comedies too," added user Grose040791.

