From Kevin Costner to Ben Affleck to Greta Gerwig, many great actors have gone on to become brilliant film directors. The same, however, could be said about the world of television. Whether it's network TV or even a limited series, many actors have chosen to take a chapter of a storyline under their creative wing.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies With Actors Also Directing, According To Letterbox

Not only does this mean that they're carrying out their usual roles in front of the camera, they're also taking up more responsibility behind-the-scenes. It isn't an easy task, but those on this list make it look that way. From crime shows to classic sitcoms, these actors have done more than perform on the shows that made their careers shine.

1 Matthew Gray Gubler

Image Via CBS

Where he was the voice of Simon in Alvin and the Chipmunks, Matthew Gray Gubler is best known for his role in Criminal Minds as Dr Spencer Reid, the beloved criminal profiler and agent for the BAU. But not only did he appear on the show for over 300 episodes - he also directed 12 of them.

Between Season 5 to Season 14, many of Gubler's directed episodes became clear fan favorites. From the puppeteer episode in Season 8, "The Lesson", to the final episodes of SSA Emily Prentiss and SSA Derek Morgan in Seasons 6 and 11, Gubler has proven his capability of handling emotionally heavy storylines.

2 Elizabeth Henstridge

Known for portraying one-half of the beloved scientific duo, FitzSimmons, Elizabeth Henstridge made her mark as Dr Jemma Simmons in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D for 7 seasons. Where her performance in the show was often praised by fans and critics, she received even more when she directed Season 7, Episode 9, "As I Have Always Been".

Following the team, as they're caught in a time vortex and stuck in a time loop, this episode received great acclaim and even became the highest-rated episode of the entire series, according to IMDB. Since then, Henstridge has directed an episode of Superman and Lois and is slated to direct an episode of Gotham Knights.

3 Bryan Cranston

Image via AMC

A legendary actor of both TV and film, Bryan Cranston has entertained fans across various genres for numerous decades. Known most famously as the iconic villainous protagonist Walter White in Breaking Bad, as well as the suburban father Hal in Malcolm in the Middle, fans may not know that he has often stepped into the role as director.

In fact, he has directed multiple episodes of 3 different shows he stars in. For Malcolm in the Middle, he directed 7 episodes; Breaking Bad, he directed 3; and most recently, he directed the Season 1 finale of Your Honor. Cranston has even gone beyond his own projects and directed other popular shows such as Modern Familyand The Office.

4 Chandra Wilson

Image via ABC, Inc.

An actor on stage and screen, Chandra Wilson is most notably recognized as the boss-lady of Grey-Sloane Memorial, Dr. Miranda Bailey, in Grey's Anatomy. One of the few remaining original cast members of the show, Wilson has been featured in over 400 episodes of the iconic medical drama.

Where she isn't the only one from the cast that has directed episodes of the show, Wilson has achieved an impressive director count of 23 episodes including the likes of Season 15, Episode 15, "We Didn't Start the Fire" - the historic episode that made Grey's Anatomy the longest-running primetime medical drama of all time. Wilson has even gone on to direct other well-known TV shows such as Scandal, The Fosters and Good Trouble.

5 Milo Ventimiglia

From being Rory's beloved bad-boy boyfriend in Gilmore Girls, to the mimicking superhero in Heroes, to the loving father and husband in This Is Us - Milo Ventimiglia has been a staple television star for many years. Where his skills in front of the camera have often been praised, many may not be aware of his talents when he sits behind the camera.

RELATED: 10 Episodes That Will Have Fans Missing 'This Is Us'

In his impressive 6 season run of This Is Us, Ventimiglia actually directed 3 episodes between Season 4 and Season 6. This wasn't even Ventimiglia's first time directing himself in his own project as he has previously directed the episode of the anthology series, Suite 7, of which he was the star in.

6 Laura Innes

Before Grey's Anatomy, ER was the longest-running primetime medical drama. This is where fans were introduced to the iconic Dr. Kerry Weaver, who was played by Laura Innes for almost 13 seasons. Of her prolonged stint on the show, Innes ended up directing 12 episodes.

Since then, she has gone on to develop an impressive career in directing, as seen in her long list of director credits that include the likes of The West Wing, The AffairandSneaky Pete. She has even directed 5 episodes of How to Get Away with Murder,one of which she starred in as a result of her recurring role as Governor Lynne Birkehead.

7 Jason Bateman

Image via Netflix

A decorated actor across various genres of TV and film, Jason Bateman has made fans laugh and cry for decades. However, where it was his acting career that brought him to the spotlight, his brilliant directing credits should not go unnoticed.

Not only has he starred in TV shows like Valerie (later titled The Hogan Family), Arrested Development, and most recently to great acclaim,Ozark - Bateman has also directed numerous episodes of each show. In fact, by directing 3 episodes Valerie, he became the youngest-ever director in the Director's Guild of America at the age of 18. Bateman has even won an Emmy for Ozark for Best Directing. Expanding from the medium of TV, he's since directed two feature films in which he also starred in: Bad Wordsand The Family Fang.

8 Stephanie Beatriz

Where fans have most recently fallen in love with her performance as Mirabel in the beloved Disney animation, Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz gained great popularity thanks to her brilliant portrayal of the badass Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

RELATED: Every Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Ranked According to Reddit

Of the fan-faved crime comedy's 8 season run, Beatriz made her directorial debut with Season 6, Episode 8, "He Said, She Said" and to great critical acclaim, especially with regard to how she tackled the storyline inspired by the #MeToo movement. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Beatriz revealed how she relied on shadowing other directors of the show, and even the advice given to her by Kyra Sedgwick, whom she worked with on The Closer as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine itself.

9 David Schwimmer

From voicing Melman the skittish giraffe in the Madagascar series, to portraying real-life defense attorney Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson, David Schwimmer is mostly recognized as Ross Geller from the iconic 90s sitcom Friends.

Where he starred in the show throughout its long 10-season run, Schwimmer also directed 10 episodes between Seasons 6 to 10. He even went on to direct 2 episodes of the spin-off show fans may have forgotten about, Joey. Once leaving the world of Friends, Schwimmer continued his role as director in other shows like Little Britain USA, and even two prominent feature films: Run Fatboy Run and Trust.

10 Lucy Liu

Image via CBS

Starring in iconic action movies such as Kill Bill: Vol 1 and the Charlie's Angels franchise, Lucy Liu has also had a good run on the small screen. From the legal comedy Ally McBeal, to the contemporary re-imagining of the Sherlock tales in Elementary, and even the anthology series Why Women Kill, Liu has shown her range as a skilled actor.

Of her many TV roles, she has directed 2 of her own hit shows; 7 episodes of Elementary and 1 episode of Why Women Kill. Liu has even expanded her career to directing other great shows like Luke Cage,Law & Owner: Special Victims Unitand New Amsterdam.

NEXT: 10 Directors Who Acted in Movies Directed By Other People