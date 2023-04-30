Texan filmmaker Wes Anderson's distinct style extends to more than just his visuals. His dialogue as a screenwriter often features very little subtext, to hilarious effect, much in the same vain as the work of his celebrated contemporaries such as Martin McDonagh or Yorgos Lanthimos. His use of music is so specific too, that the internet has recently taken to a trend of aping his visual symmetry by using Alexandre Desplat's "Obituary" score for Anderson's previous film The French Dispatch to replicate the world of Anderson's movies. Of course, the final clue for identifying a Wes Anderson film is its large ensemble cast of famous faces, recognizable not only for other popular movies but for reappearing in this specific director's work time and time again.

It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time before Wes Anderson had fully acquired his roster of returning ensemble cast members. Many regulars include Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, and Adrien Brody, among others. The filmmaker is renowned for his continued collaboration with fantastic character actors who are able to match his style in their performances. However, there is one actor who stars in Anderson's films more than any other — and that is none other than Bill Murray​​​​​.

'Rushmore' Marked the First Collaboration Between Murray and Anderson

Wes Anderson kicked off his directing career with Bottle Rocket, based on his short that he made with acting brothers Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, both of whom he has continued to work with. After the success of the short film, The Simpsons' co-creator James L. Brooks agreed to finance a full-length version. After the success of his first-ever feature (not a common feat amongst directors), he followed it up with Rushmore (1998). According to Anderson, he always writes with Murray in mind now, but at the time, he made a hopeful swing at getting the script into the hands of the Groundhog Day star. As luck would have it, though, Murray's agent was a fan of Bottle Rocket and urged the actor to read their newest script. Murray was famously paid just $9,000 for his work in the movie.

Rushmore features a young Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer, a private school student with an old soul, as he ambitiously pursues his teacher, Miss Cross (Olivia Williams). Meanwhile, the father of Max's friends, Mr. Blume, is experiencing a midlife crisis, and soon Miss Cross finds herself being pursued by a much older man as well as a much younger one. Max and Blume become close friends and then enemies in their fight to woo the teacher, who is already dating the much more age-appropriate Dr. Flynn (Luke Wilson).

"This script was so precisely written," Murray said of Rushmore in 1998. "It has an original feeling in the market where it just looks so different. It's executed so differently." This role gave Murray's career a revival of sorts, recoloring his later-career persona as a dry straight-man of the tongue-in-cheek indie genre, as opposed to just the broad raunchy comedies he became known for in his youth. He continued to speak of Anderson, Wilson, and the Rushmore experience by saying, "They had a really talented group. It was a really eye-opening experience to realize that people could be so talented and work for so much less money." As a result, Murray would go on to appear in every subsequent Anderson film to date.

Bill Murray Plays Both Lead and Supporting Roles for Anderson

Anderson followed up the success of Rushmore by forming an all-star ensemble cast for The Royal Tenenbaums, the story of a dysfunctional upper-class New York family. The roster included industry greats Gene Hackman and Danny Glover, as well as Anjelica Houston who would become another of Anderson's frequent collaborators. Rounding out the cast were Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anderson favorites Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson (who co-wrote the script with Anderson), and of course, Bill Murray. Although an industry treasure in his own right, Murray delivered a quietly understated performance as Raleigh St. Clair, proving the comedian was not only able to play serious roles for dramatic recognition but also in support of its story and enormous cast.

Murray's ability to shine in both lead roles and supporting roles alike has led to Anderson bringing the actor back time and time again. After The Royal Tennenbaums, Murray played the titular role as Steve Zissou in 2004's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, a Jaques Cousteau-inspired explorer suddenly confronted with the realization that he has a son (Owen Wilson). Anderson's follow-up film only featured a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance from Murray as "The Businessman" in 2007's The Darjeeling Limited. His role in 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel was not much more than a cameo either, where Murray plays a sworn member of the Society of the Crossed Keys and an old friend of Ralph Fiennes' M. Gustave. With Murray's casting swinging from one extreme to the other, audiences soon grasped that their collaboration would continue regardless of the size of the role suitable for the actor, exemplifying a partnership truly nurtured by both parties.

From Live-Action to Stop-Motion and Beyond

After The Darjeeling Limited, Anderson would veer into the medium of stop-motion animation, first with 2009's The Fantastic Mr. Fox, and then again in 2018 with Isle of Dogs. Murray's voice would be loaned to two substantial characters in these outings, first as Mr. Fox's best friend Clive Badger, Esq, and then as Boss the stray dog, respectively. One of his stand-out Anderson characters, however, would be in the live-action 2012 movie Moonrise Kingdom, in which Murray plays a character named Walt Bishop.

The coming-of-age story follows orphaned boy scout Sam (Jared Gilman) and his pen-pal Suzy (Kara Hayward) who agree to run away together in an innocently-epic Romeo and Juliet style. The adult cast of Moonrise Kingdom consists of Bruce Willis as the James Stewart-inspired policeman. Edward Norton stars as the scoutmaster with Tilda Swinton as social services, both of whom had never worked with Anderson at this point, but have since become regulars. Murray stars as Suzy's stressed father opposite another Anderson-newcomer, Frances McDormand.

McDormand would go on to appear in The French Dispatch where Murray plays the titular magazine's late editor whose obituary frames its narrative. Will this also mark the death of Murray's collaboration with Anderson, though? The actor was set to return to Anderson's newest endeavor, the upcoming Asteroid City, but was forced to pull out due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This will mark Wes Anderson's first film since Rushmore that will not feature Bill Murray, but hopefully, there will be more to come from this iconic duo.