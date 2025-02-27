They say you should never meet your heroes, but I've found it's best to never watch them do interviews, either. For years, I've neurotically abstained from watching my favorite actors utter a single word that wasn't scripted for them. What if they say something stupid? That narrow rock wall between art and artist might cave in and destroy my ability to enjoy watching anything.

Gaze across the media landscape, and you'll notice that actors seem intent on doing everything except just acting. They submit to countless interviews, do breakdowns of their best roles, sing karaoke like an idiot, parody their own films in dumb sketches, give cringy political speeches, and take part in elaborate pranks, among numerous other escapades.

It's all a nightmare for delicate souls like me who take movies too seriously, who need to believe the actor is as interesting as the role he or she inhabits. Separating the art from the artist is crucial to appreciating anything. I don’t want to like or dislike an actor for any other reason than the work itself. Yet when many of them talk, they sometimes sound like jocks who took a community college acting class. But I could be off there.

I Want to Know Actors by Their Work, Not For Other Reasons

As actors somehow sin in my eyes by being less than their perfectly crafted characters, I've opted to turn on the blinders to anything they do outside of movies. It may not sound believable, but I've never seen Michael Shannon, Cillian Murphy, Laura Linney, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, or Michael Fassbender utter a single off-script word. I like them too much. They could be totally interesting and charismatic people in real life, but I'll never know.

Daniel Day-Lewis isn't allowed to be a real person. He's Daniel Plainview, Reynolds Woodcock, Bill 'The Butcher’ Cutting, and Abraham Lincoln. Those are all exceedingly absorbing performances, and if I see him reading mean tweets or some such thing, the characters won't seem as cool anymore. All the above content once consumed becomes like noise in a theater, except the noise is coming from my own stupid brain, ruining the suspension of disbelief that anything happening on screen is real.

This may sound as if I'm prejudiced against actors or something, and I am. But I apply it across the board to writers, directors, athletes, and anyone who does a thing I like. The work itself is enough. Just leave it at the door like a pizza and go away.

I tend to watch a movie and turn it off, without the urge to seek out the blooper reel or commentary or behind-the-scenes featurette. When an actor is also doing parody sketches, breakdowns of scenes, and countless other movie-related promotional ephemera, the original feels a bit cheapened and worn through. Knowing every backstory tidbit and meme about the scene milks the character and the film itself until there's nothing left. I'd rather at least do that myself by watching the movie too many times.

There Should Be More Distance Between Actors and Fans

Are there exceptions? Of course. Plenty of actors are charismatic and interesting people in interviews. But when I did break my rule and watch them, it was always nervously, as if peering through a peephole, while I thought, “Please don't be annoying, please don't be annoying.” And maybe they weren't at that time and we both survived. Still, I've kept these to few and far between, so my adolescent need to think movies are real had time to recover.

It makes me nostalgic for a time long before I was born when the public didn't know anything about actors. Back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, they could maintain their on-screen personas, and live entire secret lives without audiences finding out for decades. Less humanization, more pretending. That's what I'm all about.

There was a massive separation between the public and Hollywood. They weren't letting you hear their every thought or look into their lives on social media, and if you wanted to get in touch with them, you had to write a damn letter to an agency, and not say something mean to them on social media while hoping for a response.

Let the Actor's Work Speak for Itself

I don’t need to hear their process, learn amusing anecdotes behind the scenes, or see an additional secret talent they have. The film is always enough, assuming it’s good. Though I’m in the minority on this, I know there are others with similar sentiments, like the actors themselves. It’s perhaps not a coincidence that some of my favorite actors clearly hate doing interviews as well. You can tell they don’t want to be there and are being compelled by the studio, preferring instead to simply do the work and go home. That makes two of us.

Perhaps there should be a studio that releases films with actors who hate doing interviews to a subscriber audience who has no interest in watching them, so they just act in the film, and we promise to see it, with no other outside promotional nonsense required. It may not work, but it’s exactly the kind of idea someone who can’t separate art from reality would come up with.

Editor's note: Um, keep watching and reading our lovely interviews with actors, directors, and writers... please?