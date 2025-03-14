Winning an Academy Award can be a pivotal moment in an actor's career. Many go their entire careers without earning the honor, ultimately settling for an Honorary Oscar to acknowledge their body of work—titans like Barbara Stanwyck, Peter O'Toole, and Cary Grant fit into this category. Some actors have only one Oscar despite decades of consistent work in timeless classics—here's where legends like Al Pacino, James Stewart, and Bette Davis fit. More special are those who managed to win two Oscars for their efforts, including the likes of Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, and more recently, Emma Stone.

And then there are those actors who make winning Oscars seem like the easiest thing in the world. A select group of performers have won not one or two but three competitive acting Oscars, making them the true creme de la creme when it comes to the Academy Awards. This list will discuss the six actors who have three competitive Oscars in the acting categories; Honorary Oscars or wins in non-acting categories, like Best Picture or Best Director, won't count. Similarly, the mighty Katharine Hepburn is not included, as she's still the only performer to win four acting Oscars, a record that could never be broken. There won't be a ranking; instead, the entries will be in chronological order, starting with the actor who first won three Oscars.

6 Walter Brennan

Won Best Supporting Actor for 'Come and Get It' (1936), 'Kentucky' (1938), and 'The Westerner' (1940)

Image via United Artists

The late Walter Brennan was the first actor to claim three Oscars, and he did it in under ten years. All his victories were in the Supporting Actor category for his work in the 1936 drama Come and Get It, the 1938 sports drama Kentucky, and the 1940 Western The Westerner. Additionally, Brennan received one last nomination—where else but in Supporting Actor—for his work in the 1941 Gary Cooper vehicle Sergeant York.

Because of the age of his wins, many might not even remember Brennan's trifecta. The Westerner, starring Gary Cooper, is perhaps the best-known of his Oscar-winning movies, and it's also probably his best acting showcase, shining as the corrupt Judge Roy Bean, based on the real-life figure of the same name. Brennan is the perfect match for Cooper's Cole Harden, delivering a suitably wicked yet layered performance as the antagonistic judge. As an interesting bit of Oscar trivia, Brennan's third win received such backlash that the Academy rescinded the extras' right to vote, which is ironic, considering it's probably his best on-screen work.