Casting can make or break a movie. That's why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is adding an Oscar for casting achievement. A stellar script should be the starting point. And there are a million other factors along the way: the cinematography, the soundtrack, the editing, and a director who can orchestrate all those elements together. But finding the ideal actor for a role is the capstone that brings it all together. Casting directors don't always get the credit they deserve, but some of the most iconic performances are due to their efforts.

Andrea Romano famously worked on Batman: The Animated Series and helped Bruce Timm find Kevin Conroy, who became the definitive version of Batman. Kerry Barden was the casting director for Shakespeare in Love, one of the movies discussed here, as well as Prisoners and Dallas Buyers Club. All of these movies could have been wildly different had fate swung the other way. Imagine Neo in The Matrix, but not Keanu Reeves; instead, it's Sandra Bullock. A different actor has a different tone, a different delivery, and a different attitude. How might the industry have been impacted if these actors had been cast instead?

10 The Fountain (2006)

Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt as Izzi and Tom

The Fountain, directed by Darren Aronofsky, is a trippy time twister starring Hugh Jackman as Tom and Rachel Weisz as Izzi. The film follows three timelines in which Tom seeks the gift of immortality and strives to hold on to his love. It struggled to gain traction at the box office, much like Aronofsky struggled to get the movie off the ground. In 2002, he cast Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles of Tom and Izzi. However, he had to reset when Pitt left over disagreements on the script.

Despite its challenges, The Fountain found a home with fans, earning a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, with its own cult following, it's hard to envision anyone but Weisz and Jackman in the roles. Still, one can't help but imagine what Pitt and Blanchett would have delivered. Interested viewers can get a glimpse of what it would have been like from the two films they later starred in together, Babel and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

9 Jumanji (1995)

Scarlett Johansson as Judy Shepherd

In 1994, when Jumanji was being developed, Kirsten Dunst was just coming off two major credits to her name in the form of Interview with the Vampire and Little Women. Scarlett Johansson had only just debuted in a film called North. One that critics had unfortunately panned. Sony Pictures ended up going with the more experienced Dunst, but both actresses have since built extensive and storied filmographies.

Johansson landed The Horse Whisperer at only 13 and gained critical appreciation. By 2003, she had earned Golden Globe nominations for her work in The Girl with a Pearl Earring and Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation. Dunst did the inconceivable by holding her own while playing opposite Robin Williams. She then went on to star in her own Coppola films, The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. It's interesting to note that both ladies would also star as Marvel characters, with Johansson playing Black Widow and Dunst as Mary Jane.

8 Casino Royale (2006)

Hugh Jackman as James Bond