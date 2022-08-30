You’re on a date. It’s going well. The food’s delicious, the conversation’s flowing, you think you’re starting to fall for this one… And then it comes up. The question. The make or break moment. You sweat with anticipation as your voice cracks out the four most important words: “what’s your favorite movie?”

Movie addicts know this drill. Your favorite film says a lot about you, and at the end of the day, it can be a dealbreaker. Beloved Hollywood stars deal with the same dilemma. Lucky for fans, actors’ publicity tours do the hard work and reveal whether they’ve got a good taste for their own profession.

Daniel Radcliffe: '12 Angry Men'

Released in 1957, Sidney Lumet’s courtroom drama '12 Angry Men' is an adaptation of a 1954 teleplay written by Reginald Rose. The story occurs almost entirely within a single room as a jury for a New York City Murder trial debates a young man’s innocence. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards in 1958, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Writing.

With a career that developed from the wizarding world into eclectic art house films, it's no surprise that Daniel Radcliffe has respect for the classics. With a simple setting and storyline, 'Twelve Angry Men' executes a brilliant exploration of prejudice and justice. The film puts a magnifying glass on selfishness and racial preconceptions. Sidney Lumet’s masterful directing only amplifies the suspense of whether justice will prevail.

Emily Blunt: 'Jaws'

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws made quite the box-office splash in the summer of 1975. The thriller takes place on the sunny beaches of Amity Island. When local waters are taken over by a giant killer shark, it's up to the town’s new sheriff to hunt and kill the bloodthirsty creature.

Emily Blunthas made quite a reputation for defending loved ones from bloodthirsty monsters. Jaws' set the standard for horror films like A Quiet Placeto flourish. Blunt's appreciation for the O.G. “creature feature” hardly seems surprising.

Jonah Hill: 'Rushmore'

Wes Anderson’s Rushmore was released in 1998 yet remains one of the best coming-of-age films to date. The film takes place in an eccentric prep school where an exceptionally hard-working teenager (Jason Schwartzman) fights against his classmate’s affluent father (Bill Murray) to win the heart of an elementary school teacher.

The coming-of-age drama is a hard film to tackle, but it seems that Jonah Hill learned his trade through viewing the works of the eccentric master himself. While Hill's directorial debut 'Mid-90s' isn’t a quirky carbon-copy of 'Rushmore,' it makes sense that Hill harbors a love for this film about a struggling teenage boy from a broken home.

Jennifer Lawrence: 'Midnight in Paris'

In Woody Allen’s 2011 Midnight in Paris, history comes to life. The story revolves around an unsatisfied screenwriter (Owen Wilson) on a trip to Paris with his fiancé (Rachel McAdams). While struggling with second thoughts about his career and relationship, the nostalgic history buff finds himself strangely transported to the 1920s every day at midnight.

Jennifer Lawrence praised Midnight in Paris for the comedy, inventiveness, dresses, performances, and involvement of classic literature icons. For the history buffs out there, this is a must-see. From Hemingway to Picasso, there’s a delightfully entertaining display of artistic life during a generational movement.

Seth Rogen: 'The Big Lebowski'

An iconic work by two inimitable directors, The Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski hit theaters in 1998. The crime/comedy follows Jeff “the dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), an L.A. slacker who gets caught up in a world of crime after being mistaken for a millionaire of the same name.

Seth Rogen and “the dude” are a match made in heaven. The Coens' comedic film hits all the marks for Rogen. As the master of slacker-led comedy films, one wouldn't mind seeing his involvement in a sequel to the white Russian-loving investigator.

Kristen Bell: 'The Apartment'

Billy Wilder swept the Oscars in 1960 with his rom-com drama, The Apartment. The film took home five awards in total, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing. In an attempt to get a “leg up” in work, an innocent Manhattan insurance agent (Jack Lemmon) rents out his apartment to his office executives.

With performances from Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine, Kristen Bell acknowledges that acting doesn’t get much better than as is displayed in The Apartment. All in all, Wilder’s film is an incontestable classic that was more than deserving of its considerable awards.

Robert Pattinson: 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest'

Adapted from Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel, Milos Forman’s cinematic take on One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest hit screens in 1975. Taking place in a mental institution, the film follows R.P. McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) as he rebels against the system and rallies his fellow occupants to do the same.

R.P. McMurphy is one influential character. Robert Pattinson thanks Nicholson’s performance in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest for inspiring him to adopt a “middle-finger to the world” attitude.

Amanda Seyfried: 'Romeo + Juliet'

There’s no literary adaptation quite like Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 Romeo + Juliet. This take on classical Shakespeare shifts the antiquated setting of Verona into a hip modern suburb whilst keeping the original dialogue. The result is a wild, fast-paced twist on a tale as old as time.

Young Leonardo DiCaprio is a tough act to beat. Amanda Seyfried expressed thanks to his and Claire Dane’s exceptional performances in Romeo + Juliet for inspiring her to leap acting in the first place.

