Many directors have frequent acting collaborators that they work with again and again. It makes sense: a successful film requires close teamwork between the star and director, so it's easy to see why filmmakers would prefer to work with people they know and trust.

Steven Spielberg is no different. Like Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, he has a small coterie of actors that he repeatedly turns to. Some of these are just bit players who play small roles in his projects, while others rank among the biggest movie stars on the planet.

10 Tom Cruise - 2

Tom Cruise has worked with Spielberg twice so far. He starred in Minority Report as John Anderton, a police officer who is accused of a future murder and goes on the run to prove his innocence. Cruise's performance is surprisingly nuanced for an action hero. He does a nice job of capturing the character's inner turmoil.

Next, Cruise took on the lead role of Ray Ferrier in War of the Worlds. He's a divorced father who must protect his children from an alien invasion. Both roles showcase Cruises's ability to bring complex characters to life with passion and intensity.

9 Roger Ernest - 3

Roger Earnest appeared in Spielberg's unfinished 1967 short film Slipstream alongside Mark Hamill and Bill Paxton, playing the role of a pilot named Will. In Spielberg's feature debut The Sugarland Express, Ernest played a police officer in pursuit of a young couple on the run.

However, his most memorable role in a Spielberg film came in the sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind, where Ernest plays a military officer involved in the mysterious events unfolding around the world.

8 Mark Ivanir - 3

Mark Ivanir is a Ukrainian-born Israeli actor. He has a small but memorable role in Schindler's List, where he plays Marcel Goldberg, a violinist in a Jewish ghetto. Ivanir's performance was praised for its emotional depth and realism, and he powerfully captures the tragedy of the character.

In addition, he has a small role as a cab driver in The Terminal and also voiced the villainous Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine in The Adventures of Tintin. Ivanir's versatility and ability to speak English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Hebrew have made him a valuable asset to Spielberg's films.

7 Geno Silva - 3

Geno Silva first worked with Spielberg on his World War II flick 1941, where he played a submarine commander. Although his screen time was limited, Silva makes a strong impression with his commanding presence. In The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Silva played Chief Dieter Stark, a villainous mercenary tasked with capturing dinosaurs on the island. He's suitably gruff and menacing in the part.

Finally, in Amistad, Silva is a Spanish-speaking slave named Ruiz who helps to interpret for the Amistad Africans during their trial. He consistently delivers committed and authentic performances, and his appearances in Spielberg's work are always memorable.

6 Mark Rylance - 3

English actor Mark Rylance has become a frequent late-career collaborator of Spielberg's, and their projects together rank among his very best performances. In Bridge of Spies, Rylance played Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy captured by the United States during the Cold War. Rylance's performance was widely acclaimed, and he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Rylance also voiced the BFG, a giant who befriends a young orphan girl. Finally, in Ready Player One, Rylance is James Halliday, the creator of a virtual reality world. He's terrific in the part, absolutely nailing the character's complexity and eccentricities.

5 Richard Dreyfuss - 3

Richard Dreyfuss worked with Spielberg three times between the mids-70s and '80s. First was Jaws, where Dreyfuss played Matt Hooper, a marine biologist who helps to hunt down a killer shark. He brings a lot of charm and wit to the character. Next up was Close Encounters of the Third Kind, in which Dreyfuss is Roy Neary, a man who becomes obsessed with UFOs after a close encounter.

Dreyfuss's performance in this film was widely acclaimed, and he managed to capture the character's sense of wonder and curiosity. Finally, in Always, Dreyfuss played Pete Sandich, a pilot who dies in a crash and becomes a guardian angel.

4 Sasha Spielberg - 4

Spielberg's daughter Sasha (also known by the stage name Buzzy Lee) is an actress and musician who has played small parts in several of her father's movies. In The Terminal, Sasha played the role of a flight attendant who helps Tom Hanks navigate life in an airport. She was the daughter of Eric Bana's character in Munich, and also Karen Allen's daughter in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Most recently, in The Post, Sasha played a key supporting role as one of the journalists working on the Pentagon Papers story. In terms of non-Spielberg movies, she also had a small role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza.

3 Harrison Ford - 5

Harrison Ford's collaborations with Spielberg produced one of the most iconic movie heroes of all time, a whip-wielding archeologist set to return to our screens this year. They worked together on all four of the Indiana Jones movies so far, although the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was directed by James Mangold.

Not to mention, Ford actually had a cameo inE.T. He filmed a scene for the film as the principal of Elliot's (Henry Thomas) school, but it was eventually deleted and didn't make it to the final cut.

2 Martin Dew - 5

English actor Martin Dew is consistently underrated, with a body of work spanning a range of genres. His talents have clearly not been ignored by Spielberg, however. In War of the Worlds, Dew appears as an Army officer fighting to protect his country from an alien invasion. He also does a great job with his performance as a Russian spy in Bridge of Spies.

In addition, Dew played Captain Reynolds in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a Congressman in Lincoln, and Major Stewart in War Horse. He's somewhat type-cast, but that's only because he's so good at playing these military roles.

1 Tom Hanks - 6

Tom Hanks is Spielberg's number one acting collaborator, and it's not close. Their projects together have resulted in some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of all time. In Saving Private Ryan, Hanks is Captain John Miller, a World War II officer tasked with leading a group of soldiers on a dangerous mission. From there, he went on to star in Catch Me If You Can, where he played FBI agent Carl Hanratty, and The Terminal, in which he portrays Viktor Navorski, a man stranded at JFK airport.

Hanks also worked with Spielberg on the short film A Timeless Call in 2011, which commemorated the 65th anniversary of D-Day, and the Cold War thriller Bridge of Spies, where he played lawyer James B. Donovan. In 2017, Hanks reunited with Spielberg for The Post, where he turned in an amazing performance as legendary journalist Ben Bradlee. Hopefully, we get to see them work on more projects in the coming years, because the results are always magic.

