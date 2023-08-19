You just have to love when a celebrity can take a step back from their lives and embrace making fun of themselves. Sometimes they poke fun at a minor flaw that they may have, but sometimes it is a big scandal that they choose to tease themselves for.

These celebrities have taken it upon themselves to portray various versions of themselves on these different television shows. With each of them, we get to see a new and exciting bit of silliness that is not usually seen.

10 James Van Der Beek — 'Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23' (2012-2014)

Long gone are his days of drama on Dawson's Creek, but in this delightful parody of himself, he has fully embraced everything that the world has said of him. James Van Der Beek plays an over-the-top version of himself on this Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, which is spot on.

Van Der Beek takes all the memes and jokes about him and his dwindling career to heart and embraces making fun of himself in this silly version of himself. He shows up as himself and a close friend of the titular B, Chloe (Krysten Ritter). He is equal parts obnoxious and hilarious.

9 Kate Winslet — 'Extras' (2005-2007)

Few television shows have allowed celebrities to play outlandish versions of themselves quite like that of Extras, originally from the BBC Two and then later HBO. In this marvelous episode, we see the wonderful Kate Winslet portraying herself while trying to finally win her Oscar by portraying a nun in a film about sheltering Jews during the Holocaust.

Winslet helps another cast member, Maggie (Ashley Jensen), as she struggles with the idea of talking dirty over the phone with her current boyfriend, Mike (John Kirk). It is a truly wild ride and absolute non-stop entertainment from each of these wonderful characters in this Ricky Gervais series.

8 Sir Patrick Stewart — 'Extras' (2005-2007)

Despite being one of the most respected and revered actors of the last several decades, when Sir Patrick Stewart took the screen as himself on Extras, all that flew right out the window.

His character is crude, uncreative, and he seems to be overly obsessed with his acting career. When Gervais’ character shares a screenplay, Stewart decides to share his own, which involves various instances of using superpowers to strip women's clothing off and ogle at them. It is a far cry from the real Stewart, making it hilarious.

7 Carl Weathers — 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

When Tobias (David Cross) hires Carl Weathers (played by himself) to teach him the craft of acting on Arrested Development, he learns to his dismay, that all Carl cares about is saving money in all thrifty ways. Throughout his several appearances, we learn that this version of Weathers is a thrifty man who does whatever it takes to save a buck.

It never ceases to entertain when he is spouting off his “advice” for how to save a dollar. In one instance, he shows Tobias how to make stew from old chicken bones and other various leftovers. He is one of the all-time greats, yet this parody of himself shows the ridiculous nature of Hollywood. It's a show worth rewatching, for sure.

6 Ben Kingsley — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

The thespian Ben Kingsley and the mobster drama series The Sopranos seem like a strange combination, but it's pulled off with flying colors in the episode "Luxury Lounge." In this episode, Kingsley plays a shallow, vain version of himself, and when Chris (Michael Imperoioli) and Little Carmine (Ray Abruzzo) fly to Los Angeles to try and cast their movie Cleaver, hilarity ensues.

Once the meeting is scheduled with Chris, Little Carmine, and Kingsley, we learn that it appears Kingsley is not interested in the movie at all but more so in Lauren Bacall (who also portrays herself). After Kingsley turns down the movie part, Chris and his AA sponsor try to intimidate him, which works and leads to them robbing Bacall of her award presenter gift bag.

5 Seth Green — 'Entourage' (2004-2011)

Seth Green shows up multiple times as himself in the HBO and Mark Wahlberg produced show, Entourage. Seth first appeared in the episode “Strange Days” from Season 3, and then made his final appearance in “Seth Green Day” from Season 5.

Green plays a fictional version of himself who is arrogant and overly persistent in asking E (Kevin Connolly) to pass inappropriate messages along to Sloan (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Green is an absolute delight and provides some of the funniest moments of the series.

4 Heather Graham — 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

In this fan favorite, Heather Graham shows up as herself, having shared an ex-boyfriend with none other than Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), herself. Sex and the City was known for pushing the envelope on relationship ideals, and this episode was no different.

Graham gets to play a fun version of herself as they meander through a farmers' market, and they have fun chasing after some of the hot pretzel boys. Graham and Parker's chemistry was a highlight, and perhaps Graham could show up again for more adventures with Carrie.

3 Bob Saget — 'Entourage' (2004-2011)

In another excellent cameo on the Entourage set, we get to see the late Bob Saget portray an R-rated version of himself. Saget is the celebrity neighbor to Vince (Adrian Grenier) and he makes some unsavory comments about having previously tried to date. While Saget is only present momentarily, he makes a lasting impression as this version of himself.

Saget commends Vince because, as he explains, he tried to hook up with Staci (Johanna Black) in the past, offering her a very large sum of money for a night together, to which she responded by slapping him in the face. Saget's delivery is truly something to behold and love.

2 Chris Rock — 'Bernie Mac Show' (2001-2006)

Looking back on the exceptionally funny Bernie Mac Show, this episode was a highlight. During the second season, Chris Rock guest starred on the show as himself, a fellow comedian to Mac, and they are simply not fond of each other.

While both were guesting on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Mac simply does not let Rock speak at all during the entire appearance. Bernie is trying to get back at Rock for always stealing his jokes, and the verbal domination is a genuine gift to the world, not to mention the hysterical pink-eye arc.

1 Matt LeBlanc — 'Episodes' (2011-2017)

In this show that was created for BBC Two and Showtime, we see Matt LeBlanc playing a satirical version of himself throughout the series’ five seasons. The premise is that a British husband-and-wife writing team (Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig) move to Hollywood to bring their British show’s success to America, but things don’t necessarily go as planned.

Enter: Matt LeBlanc. Matt is cast as the lead in the American version of the British show, but he is not only ill-suited for the role, but his arrogance and pompous attitude make him a nightmare to work with for this team. Throughout the series, LeBlanc pokes fun at his fame and shows that it is always important not to take yourself too seriously.

