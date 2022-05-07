The DC Universe is filled with so many live-action and animated iterations of Batman villains that it's hard to believe that there are any more left to portray. Most have been depicted multiple times throughout different franchises and remakes, such as Joker, Catwoman, and the Riddler. And yet, there are still dozens of villains that have never seen the light of day.

The most unique part about Batman is that it's truly the bad guys that make the comics so remarkable. There is no other franchise that has such a huge fandom devoted to its villains, rather than its antiheroes and heroes. And Batman's story has evolved so much throughout the years that it's time to see some fresh faces and wrongdoers on the big screen.

Timothée Chalamet as Mad Hatter

Jervis Tetch is a neuroscientist obsessed with Alice In Wonderland, hence his alter-ego, Mad Hatter. He enjoys the smaller things in life like large hats, bow ties, checkered pants, and mind control. Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to playing a wide variety of characters, from the wholesome Elio in Call Me By Your Name, to the heroic, god-like Paul Atreides.

One area that he has yet to conquer is the villain. Chalamet has shown time and time again that he has the acting chops to pull off a mad character – he even became one of the youngest actors to be nominated for an Academy Award. He has a quiet restraint in his expression of emotions that is just dying to go full-on psychopathic murderer as the Mad Hatter.

Mia Goth as Harley Quinn

The first thing you'll notice about Mia Goth is her enormous eyes. Goth's intense eyes would lend well to the psychotic Harley Quinn, the psychiatric intern who falls madly in love with Joker. Goth's acting career has revolved around more eccentric characters like Boyse in, High Life, and, Hannah, in, A Cure For Wellness.

Both showed the lengths she will go to portray characters that are losing their minds. She brings a surreal and eerie aura to her characters as well, which would give Harley Quinn a darker twist. Give Mia Goth some pigtails and a bat, and she may just become Batman's next best villain.

Eion Bailey as Two-Face

Eion Bailey is best known for his roles in Fight Club and Once Upon A Time, but where he truly shines is in the smaller thrillers that he has starred in like, Extortion. He was one of the actors to screen-test for Christopher Nolan's Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy, which showed that he had the good looks and acting abilities to portray Bruce.

A better choice for him would be Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. The once handsome district attorney turned criminal mastermind needs someone who can accurately portray his compulsions. Bailey possesses the erratic and wicked acting talent for the character who loses half his face, and then himself.

Sonoya Mizuno as Nocturna

Nocturna is one of the lesser-known female villains in the DC universe, but she is one of the best devilishly evil jewel thieves that Batman goes up against. This is why Sonoya Mizuno is perfect for the character. She killed as the character of the skin-peeling cyborg, Kyoko, in Ex Machina, and needs to immediately be in more evil roles.

Mizuno holds the same quiet and calculating cunning of Nocturna, the beautiful criminal with a lavish lifestyle thanks to her thieving ways.

Colman Domingo as Mr. Freeze

Mr. Freeze has not been portrayed in live-action films since Tim Burton's iteration of the character. It is about time to bring him back, with all his cold-heartedness and cryogenics. Colman Domingo would play a perfect Mr. Freeze, whose intelligence and scientific genius are used for evil, rather than good.

Colman has played a variety of award-nominated characters, and most of them were all just a little bit off. He would bring a certain pompous viciousness to Mr. Freeze, elevating the character from the goofiness portrayed in Batman & Robin.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Professor Pyg

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for the wildly eccentric and bizarre characters he's played onscreen, and Professor Pyg would be an incredible next role for him. Pyg is the deranged surgeon obsessed with physical perfection and transforming the citizens of Gotham into “Dollotrons,” his obedient circus-freak criminals.

Baron-Cohen would be an excellent choice for the villain with his unconventional and humorous approach to characters, as well as his superb acting. He would no doubt bring the comedic darkness needed for Professor Pyg.

Anya Taylor-Joy as White Rabbit

Anya Taylor-Joy's wide-set eyes and icy blonde hair would look exquisite in the White Rabbit's costume with its alluring mask. Not only does she look the part, but she also has the natural ability to play both wicked and playful characters. And the White Rabbit is a mixture of both: she is agile enough to thwart enemies, and she loves to play games.

Anya proved just how sadistically innocent she can depict a character in Last Night In Soho. She would turn White Rabbit into a complex character, rather than just bunny costume fodder.

Ryan Gosling as Scarecrow

Scarecrow is one of Batman's most iconic villains and it's time for him to make a comeback in a more horror-oriented version of the character. Ryan Gosling is an actor who thrives in lonely, cold, and quiet characters. This would be perfect in bringing Dr. Jonathan Crane to life in a more sadistic and manipulative way than in previous portrayals.

Gosling has yet to perform a truly terrifying character onscreen and finding pleasure in people's fears should be his first.

Jacob Elordi as Talon

Matt Reeves', The Batman, set up the storyline for the Court of Owls perfectly. And Jacob Elordi should be the one to play Talon, the most prominent of its assassins. Elordi is known for his role as the villainous Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, where he shows off his amazing ability to play coldly cunning and broken.

These are needed for the character of William Cobb, who is multi-faceted as part of the family that watches over Gotham from the shadows. While Talon is portrayed as being older in the comics, a younger version of him would be interesting to dissect.

Riley Keough as Poison Ivy

A live-action film version of Poison Ivy has been desired and fan-cast for years. She was last played by Uma Thurman 25 years ago. Riley Keough would be a great fit with her sinister ability to bring evil characters to life.

She steals the screen in every movie she is in and has even played a fiery red-head in Mad Max: Fury Road. It's about time to bring back Poison Ivy and Keough deserves a part that would allow her to fully commit to being nefarious: an eco-terrorist supervillain with a mismatched desire to save plants from humans.

Ed Harris as Hugo Strange

Ed Harris has been long overdue to play a good old-fashioned villain. As one of Batman's greatest adversaries, Dr. Hugo Strange is the mad scientist who uses his genius to fuel his dreadful schemes. Harris has played villainous characters in several of his endeavors like The Truman Show, and The Man in Black in Westworld.

It is his award-nominated acting and his ability to truly transform into his characters that makes him the perfect choice to play Batman's oldest, and wisest, enemy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Hush

While Hush is a more recent Batman villain, he has become one of the most chilling and popular with fans. With his brute body and a face covered in bandages, Hush is the overpowering criminal who was once Bruce Wayne's childhood friend.

He is supposed to be the darker reflection of Bruce, a sociopath who tried to kill his own parents as a child. Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be an ideal Hush because of his onscreen presence. The way he carries himself in his darker characters is the same way that Hush does: brooding and dangerous. Taylor-Johnson would portray Hush's fixation on payback in an incredibly satisfying way.

