Success often comes from unexpected beginnings, and Hollywood is not an exception. For many actors, the journey to stardom begins with small supporting roles that serve as launching pads to fame. These actors may have started with brief appearances or minor characters, but their undeniable talent and on-screen presence propelled them into the limelight, ultimately leading to major career breakthroughs.

From scene-stealing performances to memorable cameos, these actors captured audiences' attention and left a lasting impression despite their limited screen time. Their ability to shine in smaller roles showcases their talent, leading to brilliant careers. Some of the actors on this list are now Academy Award winners, producers, and philanthropists. Their name on any movie now is enough to sell tickets and box office success. From Brad Pitt to Channing Tatum, these talented actors rose to fame from humble beginnings, proving that sometimes all it takes is one small role to make a big impact in Hollywood.

10 Brad Pitt

As J.D. in 'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Brad Pitt first gained recognition as J.D., a cowboy hitchhiker, in the Ridley Scott road film, Thelma & Louise. The story follows Louise (Susan Sarandon), a waitress who has some problems with her boyfriend, and Thelma (Geena Davis), stuck in a loveless marriage. One day, they decide to break out of their normal lives, jump in the car, and hit the road. During their journey, they meet J.D., a small-time criminal who befriends Thelma. Pitt's love scene with Davis has been cited as the event that defined him as a sex symbol.

Before Pitt was cast, the role went to William Baldwin, but he ended up dropping out. George Clooney was rejected multiple times, and Mark Ruffalo also auditioned. Eventually, the role went to Robert Downey Jr., but Scott thought he would be too short compared to Davis. It was actually Davis who picked Pitt to do the part. Today, Pitt is one of the most influential celebrities, with several awards and movies that were huge box office successes.

9 Ana de Armas

As Joi in 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Cuban actress Ana de Armas rose to fame with her role as the holographic AI projection Joi in the science fiction film Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this sci-fi thriller follows the story of a new Blade Runner, L.A.P.D. Officer "K" (Ryan Gosling), who discovers a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former L.A.P.D. Blade Runner, who has been missing for thirty years. De Armas had a supporting role as Joi, the holographic AI girlfriend of Gosling's character.

De Armas auditioned several times before landing the film's female lead. She underwent four months of rigorous speech training to master her English before auditioning. Once the studio commenced production of Blade Runner 2049, the actress said her fitness training provided the necessary mental space to prepare for the intense shooting schedule. For her performance, she earned a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. From there, she subsequently filmed several acclaimed movies, such as Knives Out (2019), where she played a pivotal role, No Time to Die (2021), as a Bond Girl, and Blonde (2022). For Blonde, De Armas became the first Cuban to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Leading Actress.

8 Bradley Cooper

As Sack Lodge in 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood's triple threats, excelling as an actor, director, and producer. He started with a small role in the famous TV show Sex and the City, but soon climbed the ladder to success. One of his earliest notable roles was in Wedding Crashers as Sack Lodge. The story follows two friends, John (played by Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn), a pair of committed womanizers who sneak into weddings to take advantage of the romantic atmosphere. They find themselves at odds when John meets and falls for Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams), who is engaged to Cooper's character.

Cooper was hired during his audition. Director David Dobkin recalls that he never hires someone on the spot, as he always needs to review the audition tape. Cooper was the only exception. Dobkin was struggling to find the right actor for the role of Sack, but when Cooper auditioned, his performance was outstanding. Dobkin remembers going up to him and saying that his audition was awesome and immediately offering him the role. This role helped Cooper gain recognition and paved the way for his successful career.

7 Margot Robbie

As Naomi Lapaglia in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Before crushing the box office as Barbie, Margot Robbie had a small but powerful role in The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, whom Scorsese often works with, the film follows Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) from his rise to a wealthy stockbroker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption, and the federal government. He meets Naomi (Robbie) at a friend's party, and the two live a seemingly perfect marriage until Jordan's crimes catch up with him.

Robbie was a relative newcomer while filming this movie, but she didn't let that stop her from being assertive during the sex scenes. In an interview, she shared that she once pushed DiCaprio's head to one side and told him he was in her light. He was so incredulous that she physically moved him out of the way; his emotions showed clearly. This role was the breakthrough Robbie needed, and after this, she has been unstoppable. Robbie and her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley, co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, under which they have produced several successful films.

6 Amanda Seyfried

As Karen Smith in 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Although Amanda Seyfried has been acting since she was a teenager, she came to prominence with her feature film debut in Mean Girls, one of the most popular teen comedies of the 2000s. The movie follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a 16-year-old homeschooled girl who navigates an American high school for the first time. She falls in love with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the ex-boyfriend of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), and joins The Plastics. The Plastics, led by Regina and her "army," Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) and Karen (Seyfried), are the most popular girls in school, and on Wednesdays, they wear pink.

Seyfried, who played Karen in the film, was initially supposed to play Cady, but producer Lorne Michaels thought she would be better as the "dumb girl." Ever since Mean Girls, Seyfried has starred in a number of films, including Mamma Mia! (2008), Jennifer's Body (2009), In Time (2011), and Les Misérables (2012). She received critical acclaim and nominations for the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher's biopic Mank (2020). Additionally, for her starring role as Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout (2022), she won the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

5 Matthew McConaughey

As David Wooderson in 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Matthew McConaughey made his mark in Hollywood with his unforgettable role as David Wooderson in Dazed and Confused, delivering the iconic line "alright, alright, alright." Set on the last day of school in a small Texas town in 1976, the film captures the last day of school for teenagers and their adventures. McConaughey's natural talent and undeniable charm endeared him to audiences, despite portraying a creepy older character that hangs out with high schoolers.

Transitioning from supporting roles, McConaughey soared to stardom as a leading man with the legal drama A Time to Kill (1996). Throughout the 2000s, he became synonymous with romantic comedies, starring in hits like The Wedding Planner (2001), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), and Failure to Launch (2006). However, it was his powerful portrayal of Ron Woodroof in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club (2013) that earned him widespread acclaim, culminating in an Academy Award for Best Actor. McConaughey continued to impress with diverse roles, including a memorable supporting turn in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and his acclaimed performance as Rust Cohle in the first season of HBO's True Detective (2014).

4 Marilyn Monroe

As Miss Casswell in 'All About Eve' (1950)

Known for playing comic blonde bombshell characters, Marilyn Monroe became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and 1960s. Monroe landed small roles in several films, starting with All About Eve (1950), where the story follows Bette Davis as Margo Channing, a celebrated yet aging Broadway star, and Anne Baxter as Eve Harrington, an eager young admirer who infiltrates Channing's life, ultimately jeopardizing her career and personal relationships.

Monroe's presence caused the most trouble for George Sanders. He was newly married to Zsa Zsa Gabor at the time, and she was not too pleased to have her husband away on location with the blonde bombshell. Still considered a pop culture icon, Monroe is one of Hollywood's Golden Age's most memorable actresses. She starred in several films after that, such as the comedies Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and How to Marry a Millionaire. Monroe completed 29 films in her career, for which she won or was nominated for numerous awards, solidifying her legacy in cinema history.

3 Emma Stone

As Jules in 'Superbad' (2007)

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone began acting as a child and, as a teenager, relocated to Los Angeles to make her television debut on a reality show. After that, she appeared in the teen comedy Superbad, alongside Michael Cera and Jonah Hill. In Superbad, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) are two teenage friends who desperately wish to get laid. When Jules (Stone), a girl that Seth really likes, asks him to get drinks for her party, he sees this as a perfect opportunity to make her his girlfriend. The duo plans to get alcohol, but things don't go smoothly.

This was the film debut for Stone, who has since had an incredible career. Following Superbad, she starred in Zombieland (2009) and Easy A (2010), which was her first leading role. She gained wider recognition as Gwen Stacy in the 2012 superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Stone has won several accolades, including Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, most notably for her roles as an aspiring actress in the musical La La Land (2016) and a resurrected Bella in the comedy fantasy Poor Things (2023), the latter directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

2 Kevin Costner

As Jake in 'Silverado' (1985)

Kevin Costner's career took off in 1987 with his portrayal of Eliot Ness in The Untouchables (1987). Before that, he had a small supporting role in the western movie Silverado (1985), which follows four men traveling together to the city of Silverado. They come across many dangers before finally engaging their rivals and bringing peace and equality back to the city. Costner plays Jake, the brother of Scott Glenn's character, Emmett, a cowboy who lives a wild adventure.

Kevin Costner was offered the role of Jake by Lawrence Kasdan as a gesture of redemption following his part being removed from The Big Chill (1983). Throughout his career, Costner has delivered a string of box-office hits and critically acclaimed films. Notably, he directed and starred in the revered western epic Dances with Wolves (1990), an achievement that earned him two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

1 Channing Tatum

As Jason Lyle in 'Coach Carter' (2005)

Channing Tatum kicked off his cinematic journey with a role in the basketball drama Coach Carter (2005), sharing the screen with Samuel L. Jackson. The film tells the story of Ken Carter (L. Jackson), who takes on the coaching position for a high school basketball team in a disadvantaged area of Richmond, CA, aiming to instill discipline and excellence in his players. Tatum portrays Jason Lyle, one of the basketball players, despite having no prior experience in the sport. He underwent rigorous training to match the athleticism of his fellow cast members.

Following his debut, Tatum showcased his versatility in the dance film Step Up (2006), where he assumed the lead role. He later garnered widespread recognition for his performances in the comedy-drama Magic Mike and its sequels. Transitioning to more dramatic roles, Tatum impressed audiences and critics alike with his acting in Foxcatcher (2014) and The Hateful Eight (2015). Recently, he produced, co-directed, and starred in the road film Dog (2022).

