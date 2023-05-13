There are plenty of actors who have a few good films and a ton of duds. It's difficult to consistently identify solid scripts and even harder to maintain high acting quality across multiple projects. Nevertheless, there are some stars who seemingly never miss or whose body of work contains so many classics that they outweigh the misfires.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors have the most impressive filmography. They came up with some interesting picks; stars whose catalogs span a range of genres and include some of the most iconic films ever made.

10 Michael Caine

Sir Michael Caine has appeared in countless renowned films, beginning with his career-launching turn as the suave spy Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File. His role as Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy showcased his ability to add new depth to even the most well-known characters. His performance as a lovable con artist in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and his Oscar-winning role in Hannah and Her Sisters further exemplify his range.

"Legend has been in something like 150 movies spanning multiple decades so there's absolutely a lot of variety. He's in pretty much every Nolan movie so that's kinda nice. Muppet Christmas Carol for something to watch during the holidays. His career really spans just about everything!" said user TheHeyHeyMan.

9 Samuel L. Jackson

Among the highest-grossing actors ever, Samuel L. Jackson boasts an impressive filmography that includes over a hundred movies. His collaborations with Quentin Tarantino alone ensure him a place in cinema history. On top of that, he has legendary roles like Nick Fury in the MCU and Mace Windu in Star Wars. In terms of more dramatic fare, Jackson has appeared in films like Eve's Bayou and even has bit parts in classics such as Goodfellas and Jurassic Park.

"This has been asked before. My answer remains Sam Jackson. You get one or more each from Scorsese, Spielberg, Tarantino, Lee, Pixar, MCU, Paul Thomas Anderson, Soderbergh, Shyamalan,Star Wars, and a ton of different genres. Over 40 years of movies. No small number of classics," said Redditor kneeco28.

8 Sheb Wooley

Sheb Wooley was an actor and singer, perhaps most famous for his role as Pete Nolan in the Western TV series Rawhide alongside Clint Eastwood, as well as his novelty song Purple People Eater which skyrocketed to the top of the charts in 1958. However, the real reason that a Redditor mentioned Wooley is that he is the actor that performed the famous Wilhelm scream, the stock sound effect that has since appeared in hundreds — perhaps thousands — of movies.

"[Wooley's filmography] gives you every Lucasfilm movie/tons of Spielberg’s films, several Tarantino pictures,LotR, and a handful of Disney animated films, just to name the cream of the crop," one Redditor said. "This is absolutely brilliant," replied user TheHeyHeyMan.

7 Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is a true cinematic heavyweight who has been delivering killer performances since the late '60s. His collaborations with Martin Scorsese have yielded masterpieces like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and Raging Bull. He also shines as the young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II and, most recently Joker, with another Marty collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, set to premiere later this year.

"Hard to argue with that if you like the crime genre. Heat, Godfather 2, Casino, The Untouchables, and Goodfellas is a strong way to start. Even some of his lesser hits like Ronin and The Score are pretty solid," said user Charlie_Wax. "Then you get the bag of other De Niro stuff: Meet The Parents, Stardust, Deer Hunter, Analyze This, King of Comedy, Brazil, Midnight Run. The man has been in some absolute duds, but it's hard to find another A-lister who can match the depth and quality of his catalog."

6 Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith began her career on the stage before delivering towering screen performances in the late '60s in Othello and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, for which she won an Oscar. She went on to appear in several classics: Death on the Nile, A Room With A View, Gosford Park, Downton Abbey, and of course, Harry Potter, which turned her into a beloved household name.

Not for nothing, Smith is one of the few performers to have won the triple crown of acting: two Oscars, a Tony, and four Emmy Awards. "Many genres, many movies to watch, an incredible talent," said u/benvonpluton.

5 Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman has been delivering complex, challenging performances ever since his breakout role as Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate. Hoffman's portrayal of the autistic savant Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man earned him an Academy Award, and his roles in Midnight Cowboy, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Tootsie cemented him as one of the defining actors of his generation.

In recent years, Hoffman has continued to explore interesting characters, like Bernie Focker in Meet The Fockers and Harold Meyerowitz in The Meyerowitz Stories. "My favorite actor and I don’t remember him being in a bad movie," said Redditor geefunken.

4 Burt Lancaster

Burt Lancaster was a leading man of the '40s and '50s who also took on more nuanced roles in several critically acclaimed dramas in the 1960s. His most famous parts include a trapeze artist in The Crimson Pirate and a brooding former gunfighter in Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Lancaster also delivered an iconic performance in the historical epic The Leopard and played a Nazi war criminal in Judgment at Nuremberg. "A long career, lots of classics, plenty of other interesting films," said user truckturner5164.

3 James Stewart

Image via Paramount Pictures

Known for his everyman persona and distinctive voice, James Stewart was one of the biggest stars of the '50s and '60s, appearing in classics like It's a Wonderful Life and a string of hit Westerns including The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and Destry Rides Again. However, his best projects are probably his collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, such as Rear Window and Vertigo.

"Ya got some Hitchcock, some comedies, some dramas, It's a Wonderful Life, etc. He was Tom Hanks before there was Tom Hanks," said user Earguy. "Some of the best westerns," added Redditor HardSteelRain.

2 Willem Dafoe

Few actors can boast of having played both a vampire and the Son of God. Willem Dafoe is a beloved star with a legendary filmography, skilled at both realistic performances and larger-than-life character acting. His most notable movies include Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Mississippi Burning. In recent years, he flexed his acting muscle as Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate and as a mad seaman in The Lighthouse.

His next role in Robert Eggers's Nosferatu looks set to add another classic to Dafoe's portfolio. "Big action movies, small indie movies, weird artsy movies, worked with so many great directors across genres, always puts in an interesting performance. Big library of leads as well as antagonists and supporting and bit parts," said user sxbert.

1 Audrey Hepburn

Image via Paramount Pictures

Both a star and fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn was a legend of Classic Hollywood, appearing in hits like Roman Holiday, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and My Fair Lady. She's charming in films like Charade and Sabrina and demonstrated her more serious side in projects such as War and Peace and The Children's Hour.

"She worked with so many great directors and is so enchanting a screen presence, yet at the same time delivers drama and comedy with equal aplomb. I can pretty much watch her in anything," said Redditor Volcano_Tequila.

