Marvel took the stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year to announce that the fifth The Avengers film would not feature Kang (Jonathan Majors) anymore and was instead renamed Avengers: Doomsday. Moreover, they made one other huge announcement that continues to divide the fan base and the general public: recently anointed Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU to play none other than Doctor Doom himself. Not a Tony Stark who became Doom; Victor Von Doom.

While the premise and plans for Avengers: Doomsday have yet to be announced, and no one really knows what the direction for this new Doom even is, people were upset about the casting, regardless. Whether Marvel Studios makes it work or not, there's no denying that a lot of actors out there right now would do just as good of a job playing the role as Downey Jr. most likely will, including many of Romani heritage. Indeed, some actors are outright better fits with the role of Dr. Doom, and this list will go in-depth as to why.

One thing Kevyn Diana has over every other potential pick for Doom is... he is actually Romani! Casual fans may not know, but Victor Von Doom is Romani, an aspect of the character that has consistently been ignored in mainstream Marvel media. Typically, Doctor Doom is much older than how Kevyn Diana looks, but his age is quite unimportant so long as he gives a good performance.

Diana is a 40-year-old who has been in the industry since 2007. He hasn't worked as much recently, but Marvel is no stranger to giving career-changing roles to relative unknowns. People have been begging for an actor of genuine Romani descent to step into the metal boots of the king of Latveria, and Diana is incredibly talented and has more than enough skill to pull off the incredible character that is Doctor Doom.

The one and only Walter White (Bryan Cranston) would be great as one of the greatest Marvel Comics villains of all time. Whether it's the character of Commissioner James Gordon from DC or Norman Osborn in the Spider-Man franchise, Bryan Cranston has been fan-cast as many comic book characters for years, and one of the more popular castings is the Victor Von Doom.

Cranston simply has that "it factor." He's got a presence that is undeniable and fully embodies villainous and titan-like roles, perfect for the legendary Doctor Doom. Many could even go as far as to draw a lot of parallels between the characters of Walter White and Doctor Doom regarding how they act and respond to certain situations. Safe to say that even if he wasn't going to be the iconic Fantastic Four villain, Cranston deserves a shot at bringing a comic book character to life.

Rami Malek has taken on some legendary roles in the last few years. However, if there's a role that is an example of how well he can play complex characters, it's Elliot Anderson in Mr. Robot. Not only is Mr. Robot one of the best-made television series in years, but it was also an avenue for Malek to truly prove his thoughtfulness as a performer. To make matters better for him, he got the chance to show off his skills as a villain in the recent James Bond flick No Time to Die.

With those two factors alone, Malek would be an incredible choice for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Doom. His fans have been waiting for him to make a comic book film appearance for quite some time. So if the door didn't open with the masked menace Doom, maybe it'll open elsewhere.

If there's someone who knows how to play a charismatic villain, it's the highly regarded Christoph Waltz. His Oscar-winning, generation-defining performance as Colonel Hans Landa is a great example of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe could adapt a character as tricky as Doctor Doom.

When looking for someone to play such an iconic character as Doom, an Oscar-winning actor would be a pretty perfect choice. Waltz is phenomenal at playing very methodical yet charismatic villain roles that would result in him excelling as this Marvel character. Some may say that he's a bit too old. But, at the end of the day, old age shouldn't matter too much if it's an actor like Waltz bringing his typical level of performance.

To play the incredibly complex and sadistic Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), one has to be an astoundingly talented actor. Mads Mikkelsen is a wonderful performer, and it's not a secret to anyone. Logically, he remains one of the top fan choices to play Doctor Doom. Some may note that, yes, Mikkelsen has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, but it's not like anyone remembers his character much anyway.

Plus, if the actor who arguably played the main character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could come back to play Doom, a one-off villain actor could, too. Mikkelsen is simply one of the most talented actors out there right now; many even consider him to have been completely "wasted" on a character like Kaecilius. People love Mikkelsen, and he tops many people's lists of dream picks for the role of Doctor Doom.

In a world where he wasn't portraying a major role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, five-time Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito would have been the perfect choice for an actor to helm the mask of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Much like his Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston, Esposito has a certain aura about him that simply makes him perfect for villain roles.

Moreover, Esposito has a level of sophistication in his villain performances that is crucial to play Doctor Doom. Doom's gravitas and sophistication are some of the most appealing aspects of his personality, making this Breaking Bad antagonist a perfect fit. The green-capped Marvel villain has an almost Shakespearean vibe to him that Esposito could bring with little to no problem. It's right up his alley.

Not only does Charlie Clapham want to play Doom and has been very vocal about it, but many fans agree with his take on the casting. He's taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss how the Romani heritage of the character needs to be honored, and he's not wrong. Clapham is best known for his term on the soap opera Hollyoaks.

Some may not initially think a soap opera actor would be a suitable pick for a role like Doom, but everyone has to start somewhere, and being in a soap opera does not make him less of a serious actor. If Marvel is looking for a Romani actor to come in and take those roots very seriously, Clapham has already proven that he does and would. Clapham's campaign to play Doom may have taken something of a setback, but with the multiverse, he could always play a Doom variant at some point.

Another actor at the top of most people's picks for the ruler of Latveria is an actor getting a giant surge in popularity recently: Cillian Murphy. For so long before Robert Downey Jr. was announced as the character, Murphy was a top choice among many fans, and rumors throughout the years only fueled those expectations.

Murphy built a long and highly regarded career before winning the Best Actor Oscar for his harrowing portrayal in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Indeed, before his Oscar moment, Murphy was well-known for his involvement in hit projects like Inception and Peaky Blinders. But, truly, no matter what project one views him in, it's quite clear why and how Cillian is such a perfect choice for the role, thanks to his quiet and intimidating presence.