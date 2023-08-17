While a few actors reveal their talents from the get-go, most take a few projects before they really shine. Sometimes, performers can surprise with how much they improve from project to project. They start out mediocre but eventually become masters.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors got better with every role. They include performers who broke free from being typecast, transitioned between genres, or simply kept pushing themselves outside of their comfort zone.

10 Jennifer Connelly

"[Jennifer Connelly's] acting in Labyrinth was... not great. Now, she's a damn Oscar-winner," said user AuburnElvis. Connelly got her start with a small part in Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, followed by starring roles in Phenomena directed by Lucio Fulci, and Jim Henson's Labyrinth with David Bowie.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

None of these performances was particularly spectacular, but Connelly's work radically improved from the late '90s onward. She delivered standout performances in Requiem for a Dream and Dark City, followed by an Oscar win for A Beautiful Mind. She's next set to appear in the black comedy Bad Behavior, playing a former child actress.

9 Dave Bautista

Image via Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista rose to fame as a pro wrestler in the early 2000s, but in recent years has proven himself as a capable actor. He guest-starred in a few TV shows like Smallville and Chuck in the 2010s, before delivering a memorable (and frequently hilarious) turn as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy. He's since shown this was no one-off, with solid work in Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and Glass Onion.

RELATED: The 10 Must-See Animated Movies, According to Reddit

"I'm so amazed how he went from a 'pretty good actor for a wrestler' to a legitimately GOOD actor. The guy is really thoughtful in how he approaches his work and I love how much he’s grown. He blew me away in Knock at the Cabin," said Redditor gotcam189.

8 Lakeith Stanfield

Image via Universal Studios

Lakeith Stanfield is a bit of a different choice, as his debut performance was actually exceptionally strong. He played a troubled young man in the indie drama Short Term 12, alongside Brie Larson and Rami Malek. However, Lakeith's subsequent performances were even better. He seems to move from strength to strength with each project, taking on more and more challenging characters.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Horror Comedy Movies of the 2000s, Ranked

In the last few years, he starred in The Photograph, had a menacing supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah, and was one of the highlights of Atlanta. "He's one of my favorite actors right now. Steals every scene he's in in The Harder They Fall and Atlanta. I want to see Haunted Mansion just for him," said Redditor mileena12.

7 Bill Hader

Image via Max

Bill Hader's evolution has been fascinating to watch. He first gained attention with his hilarious characters on SNL and his supporting appearances in comedy gems like Hot Rod and The Skeleton Twins. From there, he showed off his dramatic chops in It: Chapter Two as well as his directorial skill with the phenomenal Barry.

"I’ve always loved Bill Hader but I never would have imagined [him] making/starring in Barry," said one user. "Also I’m a big fan of his skills as a director. I’m really excited to see what his next big creation will be after Barry!" added Redditor phatom_avenger.

6 Daniel Radcliffe

Image via Warner Bros.

The downside of playing an iconic character is that it can be hard to step out of its shadow. Daniel Radcliffe embodied Harry Potter for a generation of fans (even if his acting was sometimes a little shaky). Since then, he's admirably pushed himself out of his comfort zone with a string of roles that are as different from the boy wizard as it's possible to get.

He's especially great in the Joe Hill adaptation Horns. "Post-Potter Radcliffe has been a fun ride. Swiss Army Man, Guns Akimbo, Weird Al!!" said user deadfred1234. "I frigging love how 'weird' his roles are!" agreed Redditor lemonryker.

5 Matthew McConaughey

Image via Paramount Pictures

Matthew McConaughey hit the ground running in the early '90s, appearing in terrific films like Dazed and Confused and Lone Star. By the 2000s he appeared to have become typecast in romantic comedies but, after a two-year hiatus, he returned with more dramatic roles like in The Dark Tower and Interstellar.

He won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, but his defining role might be the cynical, world-weary detective Rust Cohle on the first season of True Detective. "The Matthew McConaissance was one of the most amazing actor transformations in Hollywood history," said Redditor vinylzoid.

4 Tom Hanks

Image Via 20th Century Studios

"Early career Tom Hanks. He went from goofy guy (Bosom Buddies) to ok actor (Splash) to good actor (Big) to Oscar winner (Philadelphia) in about 10 years," said user chriswaco. Indeed, Hanks rose rapidly from being an '80s supporting player to being one of the defining movie stars of his generation.

Hanks's run in the '90s was especially great, with back-to-back Oscar wins for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, as well as major parts in Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile. Now, he's settled into his position as a Hollywood elder statesman and continues to appear in some of the biggest films out there.

3 Andy Serkis

Image via Marvel

Andy Serkis is another performer with a remarkable ascent. He had small roles in two Mike Leigh films in the late '90s, then voiced Gollum in Fellowship of the Ring, played motion-capture Gollum in The Two Towers, and then shone as both Gollum and Sméagol in Return of the King.

This established him as Hollywood's leading mo-cap actor, leading to appearances in The Adventures of Tintin and Star Wars. On top of this, he's done great live-action work and has even directed. "[Serkis] has been one of the best MCU villains in Black Panther with a great onscreen presence in every scene. He has well-regarded serious roles in The Prestige, Andor, and The Batman," said Redditor PointOfFingers.

2 Robert Pattinson

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson was great as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but his cred as a serious actor took a bit of a hit with his starring role as Edward Cullen in Twilight. However, his work from the 2010s onward showed that he has plenty of range and an interest in a variety of projects.

His performances in The Rover, The Lighthouse, and particularly Good Time are simply fantastic. "[Pattinson] always had major potential and he’s reaching it quickly. His Batman movie is by far my favorite," said user kurtpropan666. "The guy commits to his roles," added Redditor 26_paperclips.

1 Scarlett Johansson

Image via Netflix

As a kid, Scarlett Johansson had a number of roles in the 1990s, but none are especially memorable. Her breakthrough was 2001's Ghost World, followed by Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation in 2003, several Woody Allen collaborations, and then joining the MCU. As if this wasn't enough, she's continued to experiment with movies like Her, Marriage Story, and Jojo Rabbit.

"In her early work, I do find that she was average at best. But with each movie she starred in throughout the years, she did get a lot better," said user phantom_avenger. "I’m impressed with how far she’s come with her talent. She became more of an actor rather than another blockbuster movie star."

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Indie Movies of All Time, According to Reddit