While it’s never the end of the world, it seems a fact of life/showbiz that even great actors will sometimes have to star in movies that end up being less-than-great overall. Making a film is a complex process, after all, and there are lots of things that can go wrong along the way. If enough things go wrong, what you have on your hands – regrettably – is something that can be called bad.

With the following actors, though, they tend to shine a little brighter than the less-than-stellar movies they appear in. All of them have been in great films, sure, but alongside numerous not-great ones. To keep things a little positive, though, it should be stressed that all these actors have given good performances in bad movies, and are generally committed to their craft (and, below, are not ranked in any particular order).

1 Nicolas Cage

Movies include: 'Ghost Rider' (2007), 'City of Angels' (1998), 'The Wicker Man' (2006)