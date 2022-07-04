The arrival of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, was a welcomed sight. Fans had been lobbying for Krasinski to play Richards for years, and they finally got their wish in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Whether Krasinski continues to play Mr. Fantastic remains to be seen, but somewhere in the Marvel multiverse there is a Fantastic Four, which means there must also be a Doctor Doom.

Doom has been adapted to screen three times in the last 20 years: Fantastic Four(2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007), and the reboot Fant4stic (2015). None have been particularly well-received (although Julian McMahon tried his best). Additionally, Doctor Doom is an incredibly complex character that has shown to be good, evil, and everything in between.

Viggo Mortensen

Mortensen is the oldest entry on the list at 63-years-old. 20 years ago, he probably would've been an unbelievable casting. But Mortensen looks good for his age, his role as Aragorn made him an actor who could perform his own stunts and action sequences, although at 63 there's no telling how much he'd do as Doom.

With Mortensen making his iconic role in the Lord of the Ringstrilogy, he'll have no problem grappling the concept and mastery of Doctor Doom's sorcery. Mortensen has been nominated for three Academy Awards, so it's safe to say he'll be able to bring the wisdom and intelligence while behind Doom's iconic mask.

Jon Hamm

Hamm has a long list of accredited roles ranging from straight comedy to serious, menacing roles, his most famous of which is as Don Draper in Mad Men. Focusing in on that role, Don Draper is a character that Hamm would easily be able to tap into to help himself become Doom.

He has no difficulties pulling off the strong, confident, charismatic character. Doctor Doom is, of course, full of himself and believes himself to be a god-level being. He is also the King of Latveria, Hamm would fit perfectly into that dominating role, where his presence would shift all attention to him.

Cillian Murphy

The Irish actor has experience playing comic book villains in a menacing way, as he portrayed The Scarecrow in Batman Begins (2005). However, Murphy's most prominent role is as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders in the series of the same name.

As Tommy Shelby, Cillian Murphy is able to showcase his skills as a complex character who could be absolutely menacing but also evoke feelings of sadness from the audience. Like you know what he is doing is wrong, but you feel sorry for them anyway. By no means is Tommy Shelby a "good" person, but you always find yourself rooting for him.

Alexander Skarsgård

By far the most physically imposing actor on this list, Skarsgård stands at 6'4" and has had several roles where he has had to be in peak physical condition, like The Legend of Tarzan (2016) and, most recently, The Northman (2022).

The Swedish actor certainly has the looks to pull of a Victor von Doom, and his acting chops, in terms of action, are very well done. Doctor Doom is known for his intellect and sorcery, but his armor also allows him to go toe-to-toe with some of Marvel's mightiest heroes in physical combat.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Coster-Waldau helped create one of the most conflicted characters in the past decade of television, maybe even the last two decades, in Jaime Lannister. Toeing the line between good and evil, Lannister wants to be good, he wants to do good, but he is not afraid to do evil things in order to achieve what he needs, wants, and to protect those he loves.

There is maybe no character as complex and torn as Jaime Lannister, so if Coster-Waldau can channel that into someone as complex as Doctor Doom, he could become one of the best villains in Marvel history. Doctor Doom deserves that much, and there is no reason Coster-Waldau can't deliver that performance.

