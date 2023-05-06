Since its beginnings in 2001, the Fast & Furious franchise has taken the world by storm, one crazy car ride at a time. The main cast became instant blockbuster stars - from Vin Diesel to Michelle Rodriguez to the late and great Paul Walker. Even as each installment came along, more and more big named actors wanted to get in on the action. Who would've thought that Dame Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron would find there way to this wacky car world?

So with the tenth installment, Fast X, soon to hit theaters, we thought it would be best to reflect on the vast ensemble of this franchise, and pinpoint those some may have forgotten about.They are, afterall, a huge film family.

10 Michael Ealy

From Think Like a Man and Almost Human, to his staring roles in music videos for Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, Michael Ealy's filmography stretches across a range of genres.

But when it comes to the franchise, Ealy appears in a minor role in 2 Fast 2 Furious as Slap Jack, a street racer that loses to Brian (Walker) in the thrilling opening sequence of the film. He even shows up towards the end of the film to aid in Tej's (Ludacris) scramble scheme that helps divert police attention.

9 Nathalie Kelley

Having played Sybil in The Vampire Diaries and Cristal in Dynasty - both characters whom happen to be fan-faved antagonists - Nathalie Kelley has proven her abilities to charm an audience.

Yet some may not remember that her breakout role actually came from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Kelley played Neela, the former-girlfriend of the possessive antagonist, D.K (Brian Tee), and the love interest for the new protagonist, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black). Not much is known of Neela fate in the aftermaths of this film, but given that Sean has made several appearances in the sequels, perhaps there's room for another reunion.

8 Kristofer Hivju

Mostly known as the beloved wildling warrior, Tormund, from Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju may be the one on this list that more would remember given that he joined the franchise quite recently in The Fate of the Furious.

Playing Connor Rhodes, the right-hand-man of Cipher (Charlize Theron), this guy really takes Dom (Diesel) through the ringer as he's the one that pulls the trigger on Elena (Elsa Pataky) - Dom's former partner and mother to his son. Luckily, by the end of the film, Rhodes ends up getting his comeuppance as Dom takes him out in a brawl.

7 Rita Ora

As a musician-turned-actor, Rita Ora is probably most known in the acting world for her role in the Fifty Shades Trilogy where she played Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) sister, Mia. She's even appeared in other projects like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and has even lent her voice to Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

But before all this took flight, Ora had actually made a quick uncredited cameo in Fast & Furious 6as a race caller. In fact, she was the one that headed up the London street race between Dom (Vin Diesel) and amnesia-hit Letty (Michelle Rodriguez).

6 Djimon Honsou

Receiving critical acclaim for films like Blood Diamond and In America, Djimon Honsou is also no stranger to the phenomenon of franchises. Between the MCU, DCEU and A Quiet Place, Honsou has been in some epic story-worlds.

He also managed to find his way into the Fast franchise via Furious 7. Playing mercenary Mose Jakande, Honsou's character is on the hunt to retrieve the God's Eye device, even if it means teaming up with other mercenary, Deckard Shaw(Jason Statham). Sadly for Honsou, Jakande isn't likely to return to the franchise unless he miraculously survived a helicopter explosion.

5 Devon Aoki

Known famously for being a modeling icon, Devon Aoki has dabbled in the world of film. Mostly appearing in action flicks like Sin City, DOA: Dead or Alive and Mutant Chronicles, Aoki seems to have put her acting career on pause given that her last movie role was in 2009.

But yet, within her small filmography, Aoki was able to add 2 Fast 2 Furious to her list, the film most people would recognize her from. Playing the role of Suki, she was not only Tej's love interest, but arguably one of the greatest female drivers of the whole franchise. Between street racing and avoiding the cops, she really showed her skills. It's a shame Suki's fate has never been revealed since. Her hot pink car alone deserves to return on-screen.

4 Laz Alonso

From playing the N'avi, Tsu'tey, in Avatar to Mother's Milk in the wild superhero show, The Boys, Laz Alonso has clearly had his fair share of pop-culture successes. But given the plethora of bad guys the Fast franchise has had, it's not surprising that the one Alonso played has slipped the minds of some. Although, it is a shame since his was quite significant.

Portraying Fenix in the forth installment of the franchise, Alonso's character was the lead henchmen of Arturo Braga (John Ortiz), a drug lord plotting to smuggle substances across the US-Mexico border. In fact, Fenix's actions ultimately changed the course of the future films as it was his assassination attempt on Letty that resulted in her amnesia.

3 Minka Kelly

Rising to fame as Lyla in the small-screen adaptation of the hit film, Friday Night Lights, Minka Kelly has also appeared in recent television successes such as Titans and Euphoria.

Funnily enough, Kelly had actually made her acting debut in the short film, The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious. Though technically not a part of the main series of films, it connects the ending of the first Fast movie, and its sequel, as it specifically follows Brian as he evades being captured by the LAPD. Kelly only appears briefly in this short as the woman who hitches him a ride from San Antonio.

2 Kevin Hart

As the famed comedian who's known to light up the screens with his funny roles, Kevin Hart is surprisingly no stranger to action flicks as he's appeared in movies like Central Intelligence and both Jumanji films; although, upon reflection, his characters weren't necessarily the ones engaging in the full-blown action.

Nevertheless, his cameo appearance in the Fast franchise was a fun one to see as it was in the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Reuniting with his good friend, Dwayne Johnson, Hart plays Air Marshal Dinkley - the guy that interrupts the banter between the two main leads. It's a fun scene. One that simply calls for chuckles.

1 Eva Mendes

Where her acting career has slowed down in recent years, Eva Mendes found huge success in the 2000s. Starring in beloved rom-coms like Hitch, comedies like The Other Guys, and crime thrillers like The Place Beyond the Pines - some may not even remember that she played a critical role in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Mendes played Monica Fuentes, an undercover U.S. customs agent who teams up with Brian and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) to take down the drug lord, Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). By the end of the movie, the three manage to take the guy down, while Monica and Brian develop a romantic connection. However, Monica isn't seen in the next installments - that is until her surprise appearance in the Fast Five end-credits where she reveals to Hobbs (Johnson) that Letty was still alive. It's short and sweet, but perhaps there's a chance that Mendes may return to the franchise.

