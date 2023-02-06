Leading roles — meaning playing the protagonist of a film — are undoubtedly a very important part of moviemaking, as choosing the right actor to bring the major part of the story to life is a key element in storytelling. Throughout the years, many actors have done formidable jobs whilst taking the big parts, with the Academy always ready to honor great performances. What's slightly even more impressive, though, is when actors in first-time leading roles get major Oscar nominations.

Although many talented people in the industry have managed to get Oscar-nominated for supporting roles (which is equally great) in their debuts — including the extremely gifted LupitaN'Yongo, who was still finishing her drama graduation when she deservingly earned the Oscar for her astounding performance in 12 Years a Slave—earning a nom for Best Actor/Best Actress often comes off as an even bigger deal. To celebrate rising star first-time Oscar nominee Paul Mescal's undeniable gifts showcased in Aftersun, it's worth recognizing more first leading performances that got high acclaim.

1 Paul Mescal in 'Aftersun' (2022)

Mescal's breakout role was in HBO's 2020 Normal People, a gorgeous and very true-to-the-book adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel of the same name that rose him to fame and earned Mescal a British Academy Television Award for his amazing performance. In 2021, the actor debuted a supporting role in the psychological drama The Lost Daughter and also received praise for his work in the 2022 drama God's Creatures. Still, the very much talked about Aftersun was undoubtedly the film that made him stand out the most.

Charlotte Wells' absolutely stunning directorial debut, which is as subtle as it is deeply emotional, is one of 2022's most compelling films. With wonderful cinematography and a heart-wrenching storyline that is guaranteed to destroy viewers (in a good way), Aftersun explores father-daughter relationships and celebrates memories while also highlighting their unreliability. Thanks to the actor's strong performance, the actor was deservingly nominated for his first Academy Award this year with exciting projects in the works, including Gladiator 2.

2 Catalina Sandino Moreno in 'Maria Full of Grace' (2004)

Although Colombian actor Catalina Sandino Moreno has been in tons of other films since then, she possibly remains best known for her work in Maria Full of Grace, a Joshua Marston movie following a pregnant Colombian teenager who slowly becomes a drug mule in order to make some desperately-needed money for her family.

While the intense movie wasn't nominated for any technical category at the Oscars, it undoubtedly gained popular acclaim worldwide, even winning Movie of the Year at the AFI Awards. Sandino Moreno was also rewarded for her first performance in a film which landed the talented actor a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 2005 Academy Awards.

3 Yalitza Aparicio in 'Roma' (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón's incredible feature Roma won over many hearts back in 2018 — and for good reason. Starring talented Mexican actor Yalitza Aparicio, this raw, humane feature hits viewers right on the feels. With flawless execution by the famous director, Roma earned 10 Oscar nominations back in 2019, 3 of which it won, including Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Cinematography.

Still, one of the movie's biggest highlights was Aparicio's performance, which felt incredibly genuine and endearing; the first-time Oscar-nominated actor brought loving Cleo to life wonderfully. Throughout the film, audiences follow her character as she plans for motherhood whilst trying to support a family that is coming apart and playing a crucial role in their children's lives.

4 Quvenzhane Wallis in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' (2012)

Back in 2012, the now 19-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis stepped into the shoes of a six-year-old girl from a southern Delta community in this Benh Zeitlin-directed feature. Throughout the film, Hushpuppy searches for her long-lost mother when she is faced with her father's fading health.

Having taken home the Grand Jury Prize and Best Cinematography award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, Beasts of the Southern Wild is an acclaimed movie that counted on an impeccable lead performance. Not only was it immensely deserved, as it also made history — on top of being the all-time youngest nominee for Best Actress (6 when she filmed the movie), Wallis was also the first Black child actor and the first person born in the 21st century to earn an Oscar nomination.

5 Barbra Streisand in 'Funny Girl' (1969)

Barbra Streisand has starred in a couple of famous flicks, including the memorable 1970s remake of A Star is Born and 2010's comedy Little Fockers. Still, the role that stands out the most by the actress is arguably Fanny Brice in 1969's Funny Girl directed by William Wyler. The biographical musical comedy-drama film depicts the rise to fame of the comedienne and entertainer.

Funnily (no pun intended) enough, after taking part in the film, Streisand's success in the film industry began to unfold before her eyes. Although the actor had previously gotten proper recognition — including two Emmy Awards — for My Name Is Barbra, the first of a series of exceptionally successful television specials, Streisand's first lead performance in a film got her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

6 Julie Andrews in 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

There's no denying that Mary Poppins is one of the most iconic movies ever, having had a huge impact on pop culture ever since it premiered. Based on the children's novel published in 1934, this Robert Stevenson movie follows Julie Andrews as the bewitching nanny who is always up for an adventure.

Not many actors take on such legendary roles at the first attempt, but Julie Andrews sure did. Ever since Mary Poppins, the first film the now iconic actor starred in which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, Andrews' career took off and many more memorable roles came her way — Maria von Trapp from The Sound of Music is one of them.

7 Orson Welles in 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed and performed by Orson Welles, this legendary debut is one of the most revolutionary movies in cinema history. With Robert Wise's dramatic editing style and cinematographer's Gregg Toland innovative lighting, Citizen Kane provided viewers with many unique and refreshing technical elements back in the day, accompanied by a captivating storyline.

Given the worldwide praise his performance has been given, it would only make sense that Welles' first leading role in a movie (he had already directed himself in Too Much Johnson, though he wasn't the main star) would earn him the goodies. In 1942, the actor/director was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor while simultaneously being nominated for Best Director.

8 Timothée Chalamet in 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Much like Mescal, Timothée Chalamet is also one of the most promising young actors in the film industry today. At only 22 years old, Chalamet earned his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for his unforgettable role in Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guaadagnino's adaptation of André Aciman's novel of the same name, and has been carving an amazing path filled with many exciting projects ever since.

Although Chalamet had partaken in some films before, Call Me By Your Name featured his first leading role and earned him global fans. Also nominated for Best Picture, this dreamy coming-of-age drama set in 1980s Italy was the 2018 Academy Award winner of Best Adapted Screenplay.

9 Montgomery Clift in 'The Search' (1948)

With the charming Motgomery Clift in its lead role, The Search by Fred Zinnemann depicts the story of an American private who helps a lost Auschwitz survivor and his mother reunite during post-war Berlin. Not only did this Oscar-winning movie take the Best Writing award home, but it also received a nod from different categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Before The Search, Clift had already starred in a movie — a Western of the same year named Red River starring John Wayne. While Ralph Stevenson wasn't the actor's first role in a motion picture, it was his very first time commanding a film to wonderful results.

10 Diana Ross in 'Lady Sings the Blues' (1972)

Although Diana Ross has always been widely known for her voice, her acting skills are put to test in Lady Sings in the Blues — and the results are amazing. Depicting the life and career of the legendary Jazz singer, Billie Holiday, this 1972 feature by Sidney J. Furie counted on several Academy Award noms, including Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.

Needless to say, Ross' acting debut was indeed a success. After earning a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination, the beloved American singer kept on rocking a few different projects that came her way.

