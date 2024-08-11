Back in the '70s and '80s, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chuck Norris were some of the biggest action stars. Movies like Rambo: First Blood Part II and Commando cemented the idea that an action hero was supposed to be a big, muscly, emotionally distant protagonist who is there to blow things up and feel confident doing it. Then, in 1988, Die Hard was released, and a new action icon was born: Bruce Willis. At the time, Willis was primarily known for being one of the leads in the show Moonlighting, a comedy-drama series, so his casting in a major action film came as a surprise.

Willis embodied a different kind of action hero, one that made more wisecracks and showed more emotional and physical vulnerability than other major icons of the era. Although initially a surprising pick, Willis became one of the biggest action heroes of all time, and he's a perfect example of how great action stars can come from unlikely places. Similarly to Willis, it was surprising that the following actors were cast to be leads in major action films, and it was just as surprising that they're so good at it.

10 Paul Rudd

Best Action Movie: 'Ant-Man' (2015)

Prior to the release of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd had never led an action film. The actor had a leading role in 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, but defeating Michael with magic was the closest the actor would get to action stardom for years to come. Over time, Rudd would appear in small supporting roles in a number of comedy classics, like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Then, in a surprising twist, he made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Ant-Man may not be the most beloved Avenger, Rudd's Scott Lang has been one of the best characters in every MCU movie he's appeared in. He played a central role in Avengers: Endgame, and in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he took on Kang (Jonathan Majors), who was originally intended to be the villain in the next Avengers movie. While those plans didn't quite work out, and Quantumania was a critical and financial flop, Rudd is still an extremely charismatic and relatable action star, mostly due to his background in comedy.

9 Ryan Reynolds

Best Action Movie: 'Deadpool' (2016)

Similarly to Paul Rudd, most of the early successes in Ryan Reynolds' career were comedies. National Lampoon's Van Wilder was the star's breakout hit on the big screen, after which he appeared in films like Waiting... and The Proposal. Despite co-starring in Blade: Trinity and even playing the title role in Green Lantern, it took Reynolds quite some time to make an impression on audiences as an action star.

Then he got Deadpool. Despite a universally panned first appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds salvaged the character with a new franchise. The brilliance of Reynolds' role as Deadpool is the fact that he gets to partake in creative and over-the-top action scenes while spouting hilarious quips and breaking the fourth wall. There aren't many action stars who could effectively pull off this combination as well as Reynolds does, and the fact that he does it so perfectly makes him stick out as an awesome, if unconventional, action hero.

8 Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Action Movie: 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Anya Taylor-Joy is a fairly new face to many. Initially, she was known for acting in a number of horror movies, including The Witch and Split, but over time, her appeal has grown. Recently, she appeared in the dark comedy The Menu, and she was the voice of Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This year, Taylor-Joy led Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Playing a younger version of Charlize Theron's character from Mad Max: Fury Road, this is her first leading action role, and she nails it. The actress is appropriately quiet and calculating when she needs to be but can also dial up the intensity and become an intimidating force to be reckoned with when the film requires it. Furiosa is the first action film that Taylor-Joy has led, but it makes a compelling case for why it shouldn't be the last. It's one of 2024's best films so far, and that's in no small part due to her performance.

7 Bob Odenkirk

Best Action Movie: 'Nobody' (2021)

For years, Bob Odenkirk had been building a name for himself in comedy. Starting as a writer on Saturday Night Live in the late '80s. After leaving SNL in 1991, he teamed with David Cross to create Mr. Show With Bob and David, a sketch show with a darker edge than SNL that ran on HBO. When Mr. Show ended, Odenkirk worked on a number of comedic projects before being cast as Saul Godman in Breaking Bad. The role was expanded upon, and Odenkirk got to lead a spinoff, Better Call Saul, which showed off his acting chops beyond comedy even more.

Then he got to lead an action film, 2021's Nobody, one of the finer action films of the last few years, and that's largely due to Odenkirk's commitment to the genre. He worked hard to get in shape and learn the choreography, and the film is better for it. While Nobody has comedic aspects, it's nowhere near as comedic as some of the action films that Odenkirk's comedy peers have made, allowing him to shine in a more serious role than most unconventional action stars would choose to. Nobody is also getting a sequel soon, meaning audiences haven't seen the last of Odenrkik's action-man persona.

6 Florence Pugh

Best Action Movie: 'Black Widow' (2021)

The MCU's fourth and fifth phases have been hit-or-miss with fans. Many projects, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Eternals, and The Marvels, have fallen below financial and critical expectations, leaving the MCU in a bit of a slump. Luckily, despite issues regarding their stories, Marvel's casting is still as strong as ever.

One of the more notable additions to the MCU's roster is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. Yelena is currently a semi-replacement for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow with some key differences. While Pugh is mostly known for acting in films like Midsommar and Little Women, the MCU lets her shine in a different context, which is nice to see. So far, Pugh has been great in the role, and despite having limited appearances, it's always a joy when she shows up. Luckily, Pugh's next appearance isn't too far off, as she is set to star in Thunderbolts*.

5 Margot Robbie

Best Action Movie: 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

It can be easy to forget that ten years ago, Margot Robbie's most famous role was as Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, Robbie has gone on to star in I, Tonya and Barbie, which earned her Oscar nominations in different categories. But aside from Barbie, Margot Robbie's best-known performance is as the villain-turned-hero Harley Quinn.

Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad vary in quality, but the core of each is a great performance by Robbie. She isn't a typical action hero, and Harley Quinn certainly isn't what audiences would expect from the lead in an action movie, but Robbie's charm made her the centerpiece of a corner of the now-defunct DCEU. She particularly stood out in a scene from Birds of Prey where she attacked a police station with various flashy weapons. Robbie was well-liked as Harley, but it's unknown if she'll return in James Gunn's new DCU.

4 Chris Pratt

Best Action Movie: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Chris Pratt started on the cult classic sitcom Parks and Recreation as the dim-witted but lovable Andy Dwyer. While audiences loved watching his antics every week, he was never viewed as the action hero type until he was cast in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie was a complete image change for Pratt, whose biggest theatrical release before the superhero film was The Lego Movie, released earlier in the same year.

Since then, Pratt has become a staple of action and adventure cinema, leading the Guardians for the past 10 years while also starring in the Jurassic World trilogy and 2021's The Tomorrow War. Pratt's appeal comes down to the fact that he never quite lost the charm that first won him fans on Parks and Recreation. Guardians of the Galaxy allows him to use that charm to create a flawed hero who sometimes makes poor decisions but who the audience can always root for.

3 Ke Huy Quan

Best Action Movie: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Ke Huy Quan had been absent from Hollywood acting roles for decades. The actor made beloved appearances in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies back in the '80s, but after that, aside from a few small roles in the '90s, he disappeared. He then blew everyone away in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which might not necessarily be an action film but still requires Quan to become an action hero to protect his family from multiversal threats.

An early scene where Quan's Waymond beats up security guards with his fanny pack is particularly memorable while also being reminiscent of the comedic martial arts-based fighting scenes in Jackie Chan's movies. It's a unique variety of action that is, unfortunately, less represented today, and seeing Quan pull it off so masterfully is a treat. While Everything Everywhere All at Once reintroduced Ke Huy Quan to audiences, it didn't mark the end of his resurgence. He appeared in Season 2 of Loki on Disney+ and is set to star in a new action film, With Love.

2 Michael Keaton

Best Action Movie: 'Batman' (1989)

It was a shock when Michael Keaton was first announced to be playing Bruce Wayne in 1989's Batman. At the time, Keaton was most known for his comedic roles in films like Mr. Mom and Beetlejuice, which established him as one of the funnier and weirdest actors in Hollywood. Because of this reputation, audiences didn't initially believe that Keaton could be a great Batman. Of course, he proved everyone wrong.

Despite the doubts, Keaton absolutely killed it as Batman in the 1988 original and Batman Returns. He left the role, passing the torch to Val Kilmer in 1995's Batman Forever, but Keaton's Batman remains one of the most iconic superhero performances of all time. Eventually, the actor got to reprise the character in 2023's The Flash. His performance there is especially notable because, despite not having a major action hero part for years, he slips right back into the role and steals every scene he's in.