It's a major feat to deliver a great movie performance. Most actors strive their whole lives and never accomplish it. Then you get a select group of actors who do it not just once but several times — in the space of a single year.

From Jim Carrey to Meryl Streep, these performers appeared in multiple critically-acclaimed and/or commercially successful films in one year. Even more impressively, some of them — like Domnhall Gleeson and Jennifer Lawrence — played incredibly disparate characters across various genres.

10 Jim Carrey — 1994

Jim Carrey was on fire in 1994, starring in a full three comedy classics: The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Dumb and Dumber. He brought his uninhibited physical comedy and boundless energy to all three roles. Carrey essentially carried The Mask single-handedly, but his comedic chemistry with Jeff Daniels proved that he was also capable of being a team player.

These movies were box office juggernauts, with a combined gross of over $705m. It's a reminder that Carrey was one of the '90s' most bankable stars. That's why he made history two years later as the first actor to be paid $20m for a single movie for The Cable Guy.

9 Domhnall Gleeson — 2015

Domnhall Gleeson wowed audiences in 2015 with four engaging, divergent performances across various genres, from a small part in The Revenant as a commanding officer braving the brutal wilderness to starring alongside Sairose Ronan in the romantic drama Brooklyn. However, his most memorable work was in sci-fi, appearing in The Force Awakens and Ex Machina.

In Star Wars, he was the menacing General Hux, a high-ranking officer of the First Order. In stark contrast, he played the leading man in Alex Garland's A.I. thriller, more than holding his own opposite Oscar Isaac. All four films were critical darlings, scoring between 78% and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

8 Caleb Landry Jones — 2017

Caleb Landry Jones has rapidly established himself as a dependable actor willing to tackle the most challenging roles. He rightly received acclaim for his lead role as a mass shooter in 2021's Nitram, but 2017 was Jones's real breakout year.

That year, he played the quiet, unsettling Jeremy in Get Out; billboard advertising salesman Red Welby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Willem Defoe's son Jack in Sean Baker's The Florida Project. He's next set to star in Luc Besson's Dogman, which looks like it will add another memorable performance to his filmography.

7 Scarlett Johannsson — 2019

Image via Netflix

2019 was a landmark year for Scarlett Johansson. She appeared in that year's biggest blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, and two of its most critically acclaimed dramas, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

In the former, she reprised her role as assassin Natasha Romanoff; in Jojo Rabbit, she was Jojo's (Roman Griffin Davis) secretly anti-Nazi mother, Rosie; and in Marriage Story, she starred alongside Adam Driver as a former actress amid a turbulent divorce. On Rotten Tomatoes, they score as follows: Jojo Rabbit: 80%, Endgame: 94%, Marriage Story: 95%.

6 John C. Reilly — 2002

John C. Reilly is most well-known for his comedic performances, but in 2002 he had supporting roles in three critically acclaimed dramas: Gangs of New York, The Hours, and Chicago. Gangs of New York is Martin Scorsese's historical epic about feuding criminals in the 1860s; The Hours stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Julianne Moore in interconnected stories linked by Virginia Woolf's novel Mrs. Dalloway; and Chicago is Rob Marshall's screen adaptation of the classic musical.

Reilly delivers restrained, believable performances in Gangs and The Hours and reveals his singing talents in Chicago. Impressively, all three of these movies were nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture at a time when only a maximum of five made the cut.

5 Sidney Poitier — 1967

In 1967, Sidney Poitier starred in three influential films that brought social issues to the fore. In To Sir, With Love, Poitier portrayed an idealistic teacher who finds himself facing a class of rebellious students in a rough London school. In Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Poitier is Dr. John Prentice, a successful Black man in an interracial relationship.

Lastly, Poitier leads In the Heat of the Night as a detective caught in the racially charged environment of a small Mississippi town. All three films went on to become classics, holding high scores on Rotten Tomatoes: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner: 71%, To Sir, With Love: 90%, and In the Heat of the Night: 96%.

4 Jennifer Lawrence — 2013

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her range in 2013. She had major roles in commercial hits X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as more dramatic, complex parts in The Devil You Know (originally shot in 2005) and American Hustle.

She deserves praise, in particular, for her performances in Hunger Games and American Hustle, which are strikingly different. The year represented a high point for Lawrence's career, which she arguably hasn't reached again. Her last few projects have not allowed her to tap into her talents to the full.

3 Anya Taylor-Joy — 2022

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy burst onto the scene in 2015 with Robert Eggers's The Witch and has appeared in a string of terrific projects since. 2022 was huge for her. She was among the star-studded ensemble cast of David O. Russell's Amsterdam, played a sorceress in The Northman, and starred in Mark Mylod's gastronomic dark comedy The Menu.

Her star power looks only set to grow in the coming years. She will appear alongside Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver in the upcoming The Gorge and will play Imperator Furiosa in George Miller's Mad Maxorigin story Furiosa.

2 Ryan Gosling — 2011

Image via FilmDistrict

Ryan Gosling was king in 2011. He had amazing chemistry with Steve Carell in the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (Rotten Tomatoes: 79%); led George Clooney's political drama The Ides of March (Rotten Tomatoes: 83%), and delivered arguably his most iconic performance of all in the neo-noir Drive (Rotten Tomatoes: 93%).

With these projects, Gosling proved himself capable of nailing a wide range of characters, from a smooth-talking dating coach to an idealistic politico to a cold-as-ice getaway driver. It'll be interesting to see what he does after Barbie and David Leitch's action thriller The Fall Guy.

1 Meryl Streep — 2009

Meryl Streep has a formidable filmography that covers five decades, often appearing in multiple films in a single year. Her best year was 2009, when she played TV chef Julia Child in Julie & Julia, bakery owner Jane in the Nancy Meyers rom-com It's Complicated, and Mrs. Felicity Fox opposite George Clooney in Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox.

As usual, Streep elevates all of these movies, turning what could have been stock characters into three-dimensional, engaging performances. These films connected with audiences and critics alike, with special praise for Streep. Fantastic Mr. Fox remains one of her most highly-rated movies, holding 93% on Rotten Tomatoes based on almost 250 critics' reviews.

