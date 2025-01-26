The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured a plethora of talented and major actors during its tenure as a franchise, but many major A-listers and popular performers have yet to appear. In fact, some of these actors are so popular that many are surprised they haven't yet been part of a Marvel movie. Some stars are so big and/or integrated into the superhero genre that it's baffling they haven't shown up in the biggest franchise on the planet just yet.

Some actors have fan bases that are practically begging them to step into the MCU. These actors feel like no-brainers when it comes to casting in the Marvel Studios franchise, so much so that they typically find their way into most fan casts when a new project is announced. With so many projects and characters making their way to the franchise, there are plenty of opportunities to bring these players into the fold.

10 Jessica Chastain

Known for: 'Interstellar' (2014)

While she may have appeared in a superhero film already as the main antagonist in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, that universe is long gone, which means Jessica Chastain is totally free to jump into the MCU. The redhead is one of the most talented actresses in the game at the moment. With an Oscar win and numerous other wins over her career, she more than deserves a chance in this cinematic universe.

There's a plethora of characters that Chastain could portray in this franchise, both heroes and villains, which means the possibilities are pretty much endless. Her range as a performer is incredibly vast, proving it in intense dramas like A Most Violent Year and more traditional biopics like The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Her talent is profound, meaning she would truly make her mark in this cinematic world.

9 Dylan O'Brien

Known for: 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

If there's anyone who's been at the top of superhero fan casting lists for over a decade now, it's Dylan O'Brien. He's been the top pick for Nightwing, Spider-Man, Nova, Flash—the list goes on. O'Brien is the epitome of the young, responsible and heroic energy of a superhero, laced with some comedy. This youthful enthusiasm is why people went to die on the hill of O'Brien as Spider-Man.

Whether he made dreams come true and played Nova or another upcoming hero Marvel Studios has up their sleeves, this actor is a beloved fan favorite. As long as it's at least a little fitting, people would clamor to the theaters to see Dylan in an MCU movie. He's well aware of his reputation in the superhero space, too, making one question why exactly he hasn't popped into an MCU film.

8 Jung Ho-yeon

Known for: 'Squid Game' (2021)

Ever since she made a gigantic impression on the world in 2021's Squid Game, pretty much everyone has fallen in love with Jung Ho-yeon. Her character on the show, Kang Sae-byeok, may very well have been the fan-favorite among the 330 million viewers that have so far watched the first season. That's some serious attention and even more serious love.

With her co-star, Lee Jung-jae, making his way to the Star Wars universe, it's more than Jung Ho-yeon's time to jump into a franchise like the MCU. With the groundbreaking performance she gave in the first season of Squid Game, people definitely would love to see her play anyone. In fact, her popularity is such that it's a wonder why Marvel Studios hasn't attempted to get her on board yet.

7 Taron Egerton

Known for: 'Carry-On' (2024)

While he may be a common pick for the potential next Wolverine, Taron Egerton could perfectly play far more characters than just Logan. He definitely shouldn't be whittled down to just the Wolverine archetype, as he's played numerous other characters unlike that and did a great job with pretty much all of them.

Egerton is no stranger to action films, either. With his work in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Carry-On, the Golden Globe-winning actor knows his way around the space. He's got the look to pull off most typical superhero roles, from Cyclops to even Captain Britain. Given how much Egerton's name is thrown around the fan base, one would think that Marvel would've snagged him already.