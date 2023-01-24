It's one thing to have a role in a single Best Picture winner, let alone several. It's the most prestigious award given out by the Oscars during their yearly Academy Awards ceremony and arguably the most coveted of all the trophies. To have a role — whether leading or supporting — in a Best Picture-winning movie can lead to a considerable career boost and likely a great sense of pride for contributing to the Oscars' favorite film of the year.

These actors have appeared in three or more Best Picture winners throughout their careers. Not all have been lead performers necessarily, with some of the most frequently featured actors being those in small roles, sometimes even just as extras. Regardless of the size of the role, the following actors have made their mark in film history.

10 Jack Nicholson

3 Best Picture Appearances

One of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Jack Nicholson, is no stranger to Best Picture-winning movies. His first was 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, followed by 1983's Terms of Endearment, and then his third and final was 2006's The Departed.

Nicholson appears to have retired from acting since about 2010, so it's unlikely he'll feature in another Best Picture winner. But three appearances aren't anything to sneeze at, and it's important to highlight how his roles in all three have either been starring or prominent supporting roles, being an instrumental part in each movie's success.

9 Diane Keaton

3 Best Picture Appearances

Diane Keaton's three Best Picture winners are all grouped remarkably close together. Her first appearance in a Best Picture winner was in 1972's The Godfather, and then in 1974, she had an increased role in its similarly successful sequel. 1977's Annie Hallwas her third Best Picture winner, and she also won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for it.

This makes her one of the most successful actors of the 1970s when judging success based on Oscar wins, at least. Her career has continued strongly since that decade, excelling in comedic and dramatic roles and appearing in other films nominated for Best Picture, including 1981's Reds and The Godfather Part III (1990).

8 Morgan Freeman

3 Best Picture Appearances

Achieving worldwide fame in the late 1980s, Morgan Freeman's popularity as an actor continued to grow into the 1990s and beyond. The first Best Picture winner he appeared in was 1989's Driving Miss Daisy. His next two Best Picture appearances were in movies directed by Clint Eastwood: 1992's Unforgiven and 2004's Million Dollar Baby.

Given the popularity of 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, it's easy to imagine an alternate universe where that movie won Best Picture, taking Freeman's total Best Picture appearances to four. Still, to be a prominent part of three Best Picture movies is quite the achievement, with him receiving an Oscar nomination for his role in Driving Miss Daisy and winning an Oscar for his role in Million Dollar Baby.

7 Ralph Fiennes

3 Best Picture Appearances

Rising to prominence with his terrifying performance in 1993's acclaimed black-and-white war drama Schindler's List, Ralph Fiennes has had a fruitful and consistent career. That breakout performance marked the first time he appeared in a Best Picture winner, and he did so again in 1996 with The English Patient, and then a third time in 2008 with The Hurt Locker.

His role in the last of those was minor, though he still made an impression with his limited screen time. Given how consistently he works and finds himself in quality films, the idea of Fiennes appearing in a fourth Best Picture winner one day is a plausible one.

6 Colin Firth

Image via Momentum Pictures

3 Best Picture Appearances

1996's The English Patient and 1998's Shakespeare in Love both gave Colin Firth two supporting performances in Best Picture winners almost back-to-back. Still, his most noteworthy performance in a Best Picture winner wouldn't come until 2010, when he gave the lead performance in the inexplicably R-rated The King's Speech, portraying King George VI in a film that dramatized his struggles to overcome a speech impediment.

Firth also won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for that film, and he's continued to thrive in both blockbusters and smaller movies since then. He's undeniably an actor who brings a certain level of prestige and class to any movie he appears in... the distinctive British accent probably helps.

5 John Cazale

3 Best Picture Appearances

John Cazale's acting career was cut tragically short when he passed away in 1978 at just 42 years old. His short-lived career is one of the most impressively consistent of all time, though, given he starred in five feature films, and three were Best Picture winners (The Godfather Part I and II and The Deer Hunter), while the other two were nominated for Best Picture (The Conversation and Dog Day Afternoon).

He also featured in The Godfather Part III (1990) in a flashback thanks to archival footage, and if that counts as a sixth movie, that means it was another movie featuring Cazale that got a Best Picture nomination. It still stings that Cazale's film career only lasted several years, yet it was undeniably packed with classic movies.

4 Shirley MacLaine

Image via United Artists.

3 Best Picture Appearances

Shirley MacLaine'scareer began in the 1950s, and she's worked fairly steadily ever since, thriving in just about every genre under the sun, even having the lead role in a Western at one point. Her three appearances in Best Picture winners are Around the World in 80 Days (1956), The Apartment (1960), and Terms of Endearment (1983).

She's also beaten her younger brother, Warren Beatty, when it comes to Best Picture appearances, given he's only acted in Best Picture nominees rather than films that won the big prize. Not that it necessarily has to be a competition, but it's easy to imagine there's been some degree of sibling rivalry between the two throughout their prolific Hollywood careers.

3 Robert Karnes

4 Best Picture Appearances

There are plenty of high-profile actors who've appeared in three Best Picture winners, but once you begin looking at people who've been in more than three, the names become more obscure. This is the case for Robert Karnes, who appeared in four Best Picture winners: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Gentleman's Agreement (1947), All the King's Men (1949), and From Here to Eternity (1953).

Sure, many of these are older and lesser-known winners, and Karnes didn't have starring roles in any, by any means, but four Best Picture-winning movies are still four Best Picture winners. Some of these are uncredited parts too, but the fact remains that he was in four (having over 200 film and TV credits probably helped him appear in so many, by the law of averages alone).

2 Bess Flowers

5 Best Picture Appearances

Bess Flowers'nickname was “the Queen of the Hollywood Extras,” and she had minor roles in approximately 350 films throughout her lengthy career. 23 of the movies she appeared in were Best Picture nominees, and five were Best Picture winners.

In chronological order, these Best Picture winners were It Happened One Night (1934), You Can't Take It with You (1938), All About Eve (1950), The Greatest Show on Earth (1952), and Around the World in 80 Days (1956). Because of how many high-profile movies she appeared in, she's become legendary for being one of the most well-known extras of Hollywood's Golden Age and thrived as a background performer who was okay with staying out of the spotlight.

1 Franklyn Farnum

7 Best Picture Appearances

Given he was born in 1878 and passed away in 1961, there isn't a great deal of information online about Franklyn Farnum. However, he has been recorded as appearing as an extra in over 1000 features and short films, and this staggering achievement includes seven Best Picture winners.

These are all early winners of the Best Picture Oscar, and Farnum was in The Life of Emile Zola (1937), Going My Way (1944), The Lost Weekend (1945), Gentleman's Agreement (1947), All About Eve (1950), The Greatest Show on Earth (1952), and Around the World in 80 Days (1956). It's unlikely this record will ever be beaten, cementing Farnum's legacy as one of the most prolific and successful background extras in film history.

