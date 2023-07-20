The horror film genre, which is renowned for its thrill of the unknown, suspense, and fear, has a particular place in the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. The potential of the horror genre to give viewers an adrenaline rush and a break from reality, letting them experience a unique blend of fright and enjoyment, is what makes it so alluring.

Moreover, there are a number of actors in the horror genre whose names have become synonymous with the genre itself. By starring in numerous horror series and turning in standout performances, these actors have made significant contributions to the genre and also their careers. These actors have established themselves as mainstays in the horror community, bringing their enormous talent and charisma to every project they take on, from Dee Wallace, who has appeared in a variety of horror franchises, to Jamie Lee Curtis, who established herself as the original scream queen in the Halloween franchise.

10 Jamie Lee Curtis

In her breakout appearance as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis established herself as the ultimate scream queen and cemented her legacy in the annals of horror cinema. Moreover, by playing Laurie Strode in numerous variations of the Halloween franchise, Curtis leaves her stamp on the horror subgenre, furthering the character's story and retaining her influence on the series.

RELATED: 'Haunted Mansion': Jamie Lee Curtis Knows AI Won't Replace Actors Because It Lacks "Emotion"

Later on, Curtis would go on star in other horror movies like The Fog and the horror franchise known as Prom Night. Her horror acting experience was so broad and well-known that she even got the lead role in a parody series called Scream Queens.

9 Dee Wallace

Dee Wallace is a versatile actress who has contributed a lot to the horror genre by appearing in several different franchises. For example, for her role as Mary in The Hills Have Eyes, her performance garnered attention and opened the door for her continued involvement in the genre.

Later, Wallace went on to star in the horror classic, Cujo, where she delivered an unforgettable portrayal of a mother trapped in a car with a rabid dog. She also appeared in The Howling, leaving an enduring impression on not only the horror genre but also her career. Wallace also starred in the Critters series, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022), Red Christmas (2016), Exit Humanity (2011), and J-ok'el (2007).

8 Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale is mostly famous for her work in the Underworld franchise which also has a great impact on the horror genre. In this film series, Beckinsale portrays the iconic vampire warrior Selene, who battles against werewolves in a timeless war.

In addition to her performance in Underworld, Beckinsale has also showcased her versatility in other horror productions such as Stonehearst Asylum (2014), showing off her capacity to go beyond clichés in horror and explore the psychological depths of her characters, and the Van Helsingfranchise, in which she played Anna Valerious, the last descendant of an ancient Romanian family in the fight against the vampires. Other horror projects Beckinsale had been in are Vacancy Franchise and Whiteout (2009).

7 Christopher Lee

Throughout his career, Christopher Lee has left an indelible mark in several iconic horror franchises such as the Hammer Horror series, Fu Manchu, and the Amicus Horror Anthology Films. Most iconic of all, Lee portrayed Count Dracula in numerous films. With his commanding presence, distinctive voice, and piercing gaze, Lee became synonymous with the iconic role because of his charismatic and menacing portrayal of the fabled vampire.

RELATED: From 'Count Dracula' to 'Dracula: Prince of Darkness': Christopher Lee's Dracula Films, Ranked

Beyond his portrayal of Dracula, Lee also played the villainous role of Lord Summerisle in The Wicker Man (1973), demonstrating his adaptability and capacity to hold audiences' attention with his charismatic presentation. Moreover, in the Fu Manchu franchise, Lee starred as the titular diabolical villain that is based on the character created by Sax Rohmer.

6 Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver is best known for her portrayal of Ellen Ripley in the Alien series. With her resiliency and resolve, Ripley survived the harrowing confrontations with the Xenomorphs, giving Weaver's portrayal of the character legendary stature.

In addition to playing Ripley and fighting aliens, Weaver also fights ghosts in the comedy-horror series, Ghostbusters.

Despite the drastic change from the dramatic atmosphere of Alien to the lighthearted plot of Ghostbusters, Weaver did manage to have fun and create lots of iconic moments as Dana Barett. Weaver is also a familiar face in several horror films such as The Cabin in the Wood (2011), The Village (2004), and Snow White: A Tale of Terror (1997).

5 Patrick Wilson

By displaying his variety and brilliance in frightful roles, Patrick Wilson has irrevocably shaped two well-known horror franchises. In Insidious, Wilson played Josh Lambert, a father plagued by supernatural forces. While in The Conjuring universe, Wilson takes on the role of Ed Warren, a paranormal investigator alongside his on-screen wife, played by Vera Farmiga.

Wilson appeared in numerous more horror movies as well, including In the Tall Grass, which was adapted from the novella by father-and-son horror authors Stephen King and Joe Hill, Passengers (2008), Prometheus (2012), Hard Candy (2005), and Bone Tomahawk (2015).

4 Boris Karloff

Boris Karloff is an iconic figure in the horror genre, renowned for his work in various popular horror franchises. His portrayal of Frankenstein's Monster in the Universal Monsters franchise may have been his most recognizable performance. Moreover, Karloff gave the misunderstood monster humanity in the 1931 movie Frankenstein and its later sequels by giving the part of the monster complexity.

RELATED: It’s Alive! The 8 Classic Frankenstein Movies, Ranked

Karloff had a big impact on other horror series in addition to his role as the Monster. He famously portrayed Imhotep, the ancient Egyptian priest resurrected as The Mummy in the 1932 film of the same name. Additionally, Karloff starred in The Body Snatcher (1945), The Black Cat (1934), and You’ll Find Out (1940).

3 Derek Mears

The horror genre has been greatly influenced by Derek Mears, particularly because of the renowned horror characters he has portrayed in numerous franchises. One of his most notable roles is that of Jason Voorhees in the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th. Mears embodied Jason's great strength and dogged pursuit of his victims with unnerving intensity, giving the character a new and scary spin.

Mears has also left his mark in other horror franchises, such as playing the role of a deformed cannibalistic mutant in the 2006 film, The Hills Have Eyes. He also participated in other horror films such as Predators (2010), Cursed (2005), Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013), and Dead Snow: Red vs Dead (2014).

2 Tony Todd

Tony Todd's most famous performance in the Candyman movie franchise cemented his reputation as a horror icon. Moreover, his performances had a compelling aspect due to his towering presence and powerful, authoritative voice.

By acting in other well-known horror franchises like Final Destination, where he played the mysterious figure William Bludworth, and Hatchet, where he played Reverend Zombie, Todd continued to demonstrate his variety and adaptability in the genre. Todd also appeared in other horror movies and series such as The Final Wish (2018), Wishmaker (1997), Candy Corn (2019), Hellblazer (2022), and The Changed (2021).

1 Kane Hodder

Famous for his gruesome depictions of some of the most recognizable horror villains, Kane Hodder is a legendary actor in the world of horror franchises. Hodder's portrayal of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series has become iconic due to his physically intimidating stature and commanding demeanor.

In addition to his iconic portrayal of Jason, Hodder has also made appearances in other horror franchises. In the Hatchet series, he played the part of Victor Crowley, giving a visceral and savage performance as the angry swamp-dwelling killer. He also appeared in Almost Mercy (2015), Digging Up The Marrow (2015), The Haunting Of Alice D (2014), and Born (2007).

NEXT: This Is the Best “So Bad, It’s Good” Movie (And It’s Not ‘The Room’)