Though the Fantastic Beasts franchise is facing an uncertain future, given how Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore has underperformed at the box office, the Harry Potter franchise remains as popular and beloved as ever. The eight-film franchise turned Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint into household names, but they are not the only people to have benefited from the exposure of Hogwarts.

RELATED: From ‘Harry Potter’ To ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Every Wizarding World Movie Ranked From Worst To Best, According To IMDB

Many famous actors made blink-and-you'll-miss-them appearances in the franchise before they were today's recognizable stars. As far as first jobs go, we can't think of anything better than wielding a wand and walking the halls of the most famous magical school in the world.

Rege Jean Page - The Deathly Hallows Part One

Image via Netflix

Years before he broke out in the first season of Netflix's smash-hit romance series Bridgerton, Rege Jean Page attended a wedding in the garden of The Burrows. The wedding in question saw Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson) marry Fleur Delacour (Clemence Poesy) in a beautiful ceremony.

At least, it was until a group of Death Eaters stormed in looking to Kill Harry and any other members of the Order Of The Phoenix. Between his brief stint in Harry Potter and becoming Simon Basset in Bridgerton, Jean Page starred in Mortal Engines, Waterloo Road, and Fresh Meat. He will soon be seen opposite Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the highly-anticipated The Gray Man.

Verne Troyer - The Sorcerers Stone

Despite enjoying a decent chunk of screen time, you'd be forgiven for not knowing that Verne Troyer appeared in the very first Harry Potter film. The reason being that Troyer wore a huge amount of prosthetics for his role as Griphook, the Gringotts employee who showed Harry and Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) to their vaults during Harry's first trip to Diagon Alley.

RELATED: 10 Wizarding World Storylines That Are More Interesting Than 'Fantastic Beasts'

The role of Griphook was recast for The Deathly Hallows Part One and Two, with Warwick Davis stepping into the shoes of the back-stabbing Goblin. Troyer was best known for his role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers series before he tragically passed away in 2018.

Henry Lloyd Hughes - Goblet Of Fire

There isn't much to show for the eight months Henry Lloyd Hughes spent working on Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. The actor's role was largely cut from the film, limiting him to a brief appearance as Roger Davies, Fleur Delacour's date to the Yule Ball. Thankfully, his absence from the film hasn't had too much of an impact on Henry's career.

In the years since his brief stint at Hogwarts, Lloyd Hughes has been seen terrorizing Will, Simon, Jay, and Neil in the hit British comedy The Inbetweeners. He even went toe-to-toe with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the second season of Killing Eve. He will soon be seen starring opposite Sally Hawkins and James Corden in Mammals, a comedy series about the challenges of marriage.

Freddie Stroma - Cormac McLaggen

Image via HBO Max

You might remember Cormac McLaggen as the slightly strange young wizard Hermoine used in an attempt to make Ron jealous during Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince. You probably don't remember, though, that McLaggen was played by Freddie Stroma, the young British actor who is currently enjoying a breakout year. This breakout is largely down to his hysterical performance in Peacemaker, the spin-off of James Gunn's beloved DC film The Suicide Squad.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter': 10 Book Subplots That Were Cut From the Movies

Stroma made a massive impression in the series, his character Vigilante was a geeky, violent young guy who just wanted some friends, and his character is now viewed as one of the best TV sidekicks of all time. We can't wait to see what direction Gunn and Stroma take the character in for the upcoming second season of Peacemaker.

Michelle Fairley - Hermione's Mother

Michelle Fairley's characters aren't often given the happy ending that they deserve. I'm sure nobody's forgotten the dark fate her character Catelyn Stark met at the Red Wedding, which many consider the most shocking episode of Game Of Thrones ever. Though her fate in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 isn't quite as hard to believe (or bloody) as the Red Wedding, it is heartbreaking nonetheless.

In an effort to protect her parents from the impending war, Hermione wipes herself from her parent's memories and leaves them alone, unaware that they even have a daughter. Fairley will be hoping that Marian Wallace, her Gangs Of London character, doesn't meet a dark fate when the show returns for its highly anticipated second season.

Frank Dillane - Young Tom Riddle

A variety of young actors played iterations of Tom Riddle across the eight Harry Potter films, but none have enjoyed as successful a career as Frank Dillane. The actor, who played a rather prominent role in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, has made something of a name for himself since he played the most famous dark wizard of all time. He's perhaps best known for starring as Nick Clark in Fear The Walking Dead, a spin-off series of The Walking Dead.

RELATED: 10 Great Performances by 'Harry Potter' Alumni

Dillane can currently be seen opposite Tom Hiddleston and Harry Potter alumni Clemence Posey in AppleTV's new series The Essex Serpent, which is currently receiving very positive reviews.

Alfred Enoch - Dean Thomas

Harry, Ron, and Hermione aren't the only Hogwarts students who know how to get away with murder. Alfred Enoch, who played fellow Gryffindor student Dean Thomas in seven of the eight films, starred in fifty-four episodes of the smash-hit crime-drama series How To Get Away With Murder.

Enoch played Wes Gibbins and starred opposite Academy-Award winner Viola Davis, Billy Brown, and Charlie Weber. Most recently, Enoch was seen in AppleTv's Foundations, the second season of which is expected to arrive at the streaming service before the end of the year.

NEXT: 8 'Harry Potter' Deaths That Fans Still Can't Get Over

Vangelis, Composer of 'Blade Runner', Dead at 79

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Michael Walsh (54 Articles Published) Michael Walsh is a graduate of the Northern Film school and spends his spare time watching and writing films and TV. Mike lives in Rochdale, England More From Michael Walsh

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe