Martin Scorsese is one of the best filmmakers working today. This is a statement that someone could have said at just about any point within the last 50 years, and it would've been just as true then as it is now. He's been working tirelessly in the film industry for more than half a century at this point. His filmography quality has remained remarkably consistent in that time, as he's released at least a handful of classics within every decade since the 1970s.

RELATED: From 'Return of the Jedi' to 'Moonlight': Movies That Feature One Character Played by Multiple Actors

During his filmmaking career, Scorsese's had numerous collaborators who he's worked with multiple times, including screenwriter Paul Schrader and his regular editor, Thelma Schoonmaker. This also goes for actors, with a sizable number appearing in several Scorsese movies throughout their acting careers. The following are some of Scorsese's most frequent acting collaborators, ranked below from fewest to most collaborations.

1 Daniel Day-Lewis: 2 Appearances

It's no exaggeration to say that Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the greatest actors of the past few decades. He's known for bringing intensity and dedication to every film he appears in, and though he's been more selective in his roles in more recent years, he's still well-regarded for being able to steal just about any scene he appears in.

He's perhaps the biggest actor featured in precisely two Scorsese films; he's worth mentioning, even if he's not the most regular of collaborators. It's also interesting how different his two Scorsese roles have been: he was the male lead in the historical romance film The Age of Innocence and then played a villainous, scenery-chewing role in the historical crime film Gangs of New York.

2 Gary Basaraba: 3 Appearances

Image via Universal Pictures

Gary Basaraba has been working since the 1980s, mostly appearing in TV shows and supporting/minor roles in films. Among the films, he's appeared in include three by Martin Scorsese.

The first of those was as the apostle Andrew in 1988's The Last Temptation of Christ, and then he had a role in The Irishman just over 30 years later. He's set to appear in Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, which will take his total number of collaborations with Scorsese to three.

3 Frank Vincent: 3 Appearances

Image via Warner Bros.

While Frank Vincent might be best known for playing one of the most despicable characters on The Sopranos, Phil Leotardo, he also had a solid film career as a character actor. He had roles in two films by Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing and Jungle Fever) and had a total of three appearances in the films of Martin Scorsese.

RELATED: The Best Needle Drops in Martin Scorsese Movies

Those films are Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino, and in all three, he clashes violently with Joe Pesci's character (they both play different characters in each film). In Raging Bull and Goodfellas, Pesci's character initially comes out on top. In Casino, Vincent's character finally bests Pesci's, in something of an ironic twist of fate.

4 Joe Pesci: 4 Appearances

Image via Warner Bros.

Even though he hasn't appeared in as many Scorsese films as a handful of other actors, Joe Pesci is particularly revered for his performances across the Scorsese films he has appeared in. Of Pesci's three Oscar nominations, all of them came from being in a Scorsese film, and he ended up winning the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for Goodfellas.

He frequently steals the show whenever he shows up in a Scorsese movie, and the director even got Pesci to come out of retirement for 2019's The Irishman. Pesci is frequently as funny as he is menacing whenever he's in a Scorsese film, and his collaborations with the director have led to countless memorable scenes.

5 Victor Argo: 5 Appearances

Victor Argo was featured in a total of five Martin Scorsese movies during his acting career, mostly featuring in smaller roles, with many of them being in Scorsese's earlier films. Still, some of these appearances proved memorable, despite the limited screentime, such as his role as a clerk in Taxi Driver, where he's present during Travis Bickle's first act of on-screen violence.

His last role in a Scorsese film was probably his most significant: that of one of Jesus' apostles, Peter, in The Last Temptation of Christ. He was a reliable supporting actor in Scorsese's arsenal and clearly had a good working relationship with the filmmaker.

6 Harry Northup: 6 Appearances

Image via Columbia Pictures

Like Victor Argo, Harry Northup's roles in Martin Scorsese films tend to be brief, where he'll only tend to be there for a scene or two. Some of his characters don't even get proper names, like how he's credited as "Soldier" in Mean Streets and "Bartender" in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Notably, he appeared in the first six films directed by Martin Scorsese, starting with 1967's Who's That Knocking at My Door and ending with 1977's New York, New York. He hasn't been in a Scorsese movie since then, but ultimately, a six-film streak is impressive, however, you look at it.

7 Harvey Keitel: 6 Appearances

Image via Warner Bros.

Harvey Keitel is one of Martin Scorsese's favorite actors and had prominent roles in some of the filmmaker's earliest roles as well as his most recent (The Irishman). He's particularly great at playing gangster characters in gritty, down-to-earth crime films, but that's not to say that's all Keitel excels at as an actor.

RELATED: The Most Profane Martin Scorsese Movies, Ranked by Number of F-Bombs

This is demonstrated by his performance in The Last Temptation of Christ, where he's second-billed in his role as Judas, the man who ends up betraying Jesus. Harvey Keitel's a welcome presence in any film he appears in, but that's especially true whenever he appears in a Scorsese film.

8 Leonardo DiCaprio: 6 Appearances

Though Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't won an Oscar for appearing in a Martin Scorsese movie (he had to get mauled by a bear in a movie for that to happen), he's still delivered countless great performances through his frequent collaborations with the director.

Since 2002, he's been Scorsese's go-to actor, given he's played the lead character (or co-lead) five times in a row. His sixth appearance will be in the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, where his role may not end up being the main one... but either way, it should prove to be another fruitful collaboration between him and Scorsese.

9 Catherine Scorsese: 7 Appearances

Image via Warner Bros.

Funnily enough, the person who's appeared in the second-most Martin Scorsese movies is his mother: Catherine Scorsese. Scorsese also cast his father in several cameo roles, but his mother ultimately appeared more often and overall got a little more screen time (especially in Goodfellas, where she plays the mother of Pesci's character).

While not a professional actor, she had a presence on screen that was always warm and pleasant, and it was endearing how Scorsese got his parents to appear in his movies, even when he was one of the biggest directors in America. She was also known for cooking food for cast and crew members on Martin Scorsese's sets, which makes her even more endearing.

10 Robert De Niro: 10 Appearances

Robert De Niro has had a career that's lasted about the same amount of time as Martin Scorsese's, and across the decades he's been active, De Niro's delivered countless great performances. As arguably Scorsese's favorite actor, it's inevitable that many of them have been in Scorsese's movies.

They first collaborated 50 years ago for Mean Streets (1973), and by 1995, De Niro had appeared in eight Scorsese movies, usually in the lead role. 24 years passed before they collaborated on a ninth film, The Irishman.Killers of the Flower Moon is currently in post-production and will take their total number of collaborations to 10.

KEEP READING: Wonderfully Over-the-Top Actors Who Rival Nicolas Cage