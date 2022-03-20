Dozens of actors have had their turn at undergoing deep transformations for a particular role. In the past, heavy prosthetics in a performance has often correlated with a higher chance for awards attention come Oscar season. In many ways, a thorough transformation is a quick way to understand the depth of an actor’s commitment to a role. From losing or gaining substantial amounts of weight to spending hours a day in a makeup chair, there are many types of transformations actors put themselves through for a part.

In Matt Reeves’s The Batman, for example, Colin Farrell takes his turn putting on pounds of prosthetics for his transformation into Oswald Copplepot or The Penguin. From the first second that footage of Farrell was released in a trailer, disbelief was rampant that it was actually Farrell on screen. For such a famous actor, the distinctive thing about Farrell’s Penguin is more his voice than any facial features. Farrell gives a great performance, and he certainly is not the first actor to do terrific acting work to match the great efforts of the make-up team. Here are nine other actors who have also turned in great performances in unrecognizable roles.

Charlize Theron — Monster

An extraordinary performance that easily earned Charlize Theron her first Oscar, she plays notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Remarkable for not just her physical transformation, but her mental one as well, Theron managed to embody the mentally unstable woman in body and soul without it feeling exploitative. While Theron gained 30 pounds, shaved her eyebrows, and wore prosthetic teeth for the role, the most effective aspect of her performance is her refusal to go big. Directed by Patty Jenkins, both Jenkins and Theron make a dedicated effort to humanize Wuornos. And with Theron’s commitment to performing the role as deglamorized as possible, that rawness allows the film to thoroughly explore Wuornos’s damaged soul.

Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour

Another Oscar-winning performance, in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill, the newly-appointed British Prime Minister during the early days of World War II. Notable for luring legendary make-up artist Kazuhiro Tsuji out of retirement, his work on the film also scored him his first Oscar. Oldman made a name for himself for his chameleon style of acting. Between Dracula, Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black, and a space merchant with the worst combover, Oldman has sneakily brought his brand of showmanship into some of the world’s biggest franchises. As Churchill, Oldman does the same. In a rousing performance, Oldman commands attention while never feeling like an impression. It’s a full-body transformation, and one of Oldman’s best in a long line of fantastic performances.

Tom Cruise — Tropic Thunder

Beyond the initial shock of seeing action superstar Tom Cruise as a fat, balding studio executive named Les Grossman, Cruise’s profanely unhinged performance is something the actor has rarely done. However, after the critical and commercial success of Tropic Thunder, it absolutely is something that Cruise should do again. Ben Stiller’s action-comedy follows a group of actors who are left to survive on their own in the jungle after their Vietnam War film production goes awry. When the studio learns that the actors were inadvertently dropped into the middle of a hostile drug trade operation, Grossman is forced to interact with the criminals. And of the film’s many delights, seeing the often even-tempered Cruise hilariously unleash a tirade of death threats and insults may be the best of them all.

Eddie Murphy — The Nutty Professor

No list of great, unrecognizable performances would be complete without Eddie Murphy. The comedy giant has a history of spending an exorbitant number of hours in the make-up chair, and oftentimes not just for one character. In The Nutty Professor, Murphy plays six other characters on top of his central Professor Sherman Klump. Much more than just jokes at his size, Murphy imbues Klump with a surprising amount of humanity. Through all the physical antics and scenes like the one at the dinner table where all of Murphy’s characters are present for one scene, Murphy displays precisely why he is one of the most unique and exciting comedic talents ever.

Michael Keaton — Beetlejuice

Image via Warner Bros.

Before Michael Keaton donned his cape and cowl for Tim Burton’s Batman, he slapped on some make-up and a green wig to transform into the devious “bio-exorcist” Betelgeuse. For an actor who would later reinvent himself through his dramatic performances in films like Spotlight and Birdman, seeing Keaton in Beetlejuice exuding the manic energy that defined his early career is a non-stop delight. The plot of Beetlejuice follows recently deceased couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) as they try to prevent newcomers from moving into their house. Interestingly, Betelgeuse doesn’t even show up until the halfway mark of the film, but his impact is so profound that he immediately steals the show and quickly etches out his character’s iconic status.

Christian Bale — Vice

Christian Bale is absolutely no stranger to physical transformations. Instead of long hours with make-up and prosthetics being applied, Bale often gains or loses astonishing amounts of weight for his roles. In his most staggering transformation, Bale lost 60 pounds for Brad Anderson’s The Machinist where he dropped to only 120 pounds. He then had six months before filming began for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins where he packed on 100 pounds of muscle. So in that respect, Bale putting on 40 pounds to play Dick Cheney for Adam McKay’s Vice may have been a walk in the park for the actor. By his own admission, much of his transformation was a result of eating a lot of pies. The result is a Bale performance that is almost like a mirror reflection of the former Vice President. As Bale perfectly captures Cheney’s intonation that allows him to command any conversation, he also taps into the man’s lust for power. It’s a masterclass performance for a man who has never delivered anything less than just that.

Heath Ledger — The Dark Knight

Speaking of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan’s universe has its share of actors in unrecognizable roles. For The Dark Knight, it can never be overstated how much of a surprise Heath Ledger’s casting as the Crown Prince of Crime was at the time. The actor started his career as a heartthrob in films like 10 Things I Hate About You before finding his way to prestigious dramas like Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain. However, even with that experience, nothing he had done prior screamed, “agent of chaos.” But after applying the clown make-up, Ledger quickly silenced any concerns. His transformation into the Joker instantly proved its iconic status and earned the actor a posthumous Oscar win.

Cate Blanchett — I’m Not There

An unconventional casting choice for an unconventional biopic, in Todd Haynes’s I’m Not There, six actors play characters representing different parts of Bob Dylan’s life and music. Cate Blanchett plays Jude Quinn, a version of Dylan reminiscent of his persona in the mid-1960s. At an inflection point in Dylan’s life, Blanchett taps into the artist’s internal dilemma of trying to evolve his career into something new while all his fans demand to know why he is forgetting the music that made him popular in the first place. A lot of the frustration is internalized and Blanchett conveys that expertly through glances and agitated mannerisms. It’s a performance where Blanchett disappears within the first couple of minutes as she fully commits to the role and proves she was a perfect choice all along.

Ralph Fiennes — Harry Potter

Much more than just a ghostly white villain missing a nose, Voldermort's harrowing presence in the Harry Potter franchise is the farthest thing from Ralph Fiennes’s other well-known performances. Between the well-mannered comedy of Monsieur Gustave in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the profane contempt he displays in In Bruges, Voldermort carves out his own identity separate from anything else Fiennes has done. The soft-spoken, quiet intimidation of he-who-shall-not-be-named oftentimes is frightening enough that Voldermort doesn’t even need to open his mouth to instill fear. And for someone who is talked about plenty more than he is actually onscreen, Fiennes does an excellent job making him feel like a fully developed character rather than a hollow big bad.

