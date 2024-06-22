TV and movies are filled with iconic actors with a different aura; whether it be charisma or talent, they seem to stand out from the rest. For actors to get into their roles, they usually seek inspiration from other actors or similar characters to the one they are playing. This inspiration is what allows them to get a better idea of what their character should be like.

However, some actors are so influential and iconic that they can inspire new characters on their own. Just like how actors take inspiration from characters, writers sometimes take inspiration from actors to develop their characters. This can range from appearance to personality to impact or all of the above. Some of the most well-known and loved characters were actually based on some of these famous actors.

10 Woody Allen

Character Inspired: Rocko from 'Rocko's Modern Life'

Close

Known for his slapstick comedy acting routine and his heavy drama writing, Woody Allen is also recognized for his allegations. The actor may not be looked at with the same fondness as before, but he wrote fantastic movies such as Annie Hall and Manhattan. His work has garnered four Oscar wins, and he has an esteemed career in both writing and acting.

Many people wouldn't correlate a connection between the loved wallaby and Allen, but Joe Murray confirmed the inspiration. Murray, the creator of Rocko's Modern Life, described Rocko as "a young anthropomorphic Woody Allen, who just moved away from his home into a surrealistic adult world." This was stated in an early character profile about the character.

9 Yūsaku Matsuda

Character Inspired: Spike Spiegel from 'Cowboy Bebop'

Close

Many fans in the West probably don't know the name Yūsaku Matsuda, but in Japan, he was a big deal. The star was best known for his roles in action movies and on various TV shows in the 70s. Matsuda started branching out in the 80s, getting a variety of roles to highlight his versatility. His final film before his unfortunate early passing at the age of 40 was Ridley Scott's Black Rain as a fantastic villain and the film's highlight.

In a collection of interviews by Steve Blum, the creator of Cowboy Bebop shared that Matsuda's character in Tantei Monogatari inspired Spike Spiegel. The resemblance is striking, and the cool demeanor is seen in both characters. The creator shared that Matsuda's character was in his head as soon as he saw the blueprint, leading to one of the most iconic anime characters ever. Spike wasn't the only character inspired by Matsuda; fan favorite Aokiji from One Piece was also based on him, which will be explored later.

8 Josh Saviano

Character Inspired: Milhouse from 'The Simpsons'