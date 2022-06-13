The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is now wide open thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the appearance of other Spider-Men in Spider Man: No Way Home, there is a big chance that other Spider-people may appear in the MCU. The #1 suspect could be Miles Morales. A young kid from Earth-1610, Miles gets bit by a super-powered radioactive spider when hanging out at his uncle’s house. Like Peter Parker, Miles can climb walls and has a Spidey Sense, but, because this spider was engineered by Osborn Industries, he can also make himself invisible and shoot electric sparks from his hands. Miles is his own unique Spider-Man, and there is still so much to learn about him in the MCU.

Audiences already encountered Miles in his animated debut Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and are already excited about its highly anticipated sequel. However, now that the multiverse is open in Marvel’s live-action franchise, Miles could appear any day. There hasn’t been a casting announcement, so for now here are the top picks of actors who could play Miles Morales.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is a familiar face to those who are avid MCU Spider-Man fans. He’s played Peter Parker’s classmate Jason Ionello. As the fledgling journalist, he’s often seen hosting the Midtown News show with Betty Brant and providing comic relief. Having starred in other major projects like Bumblebee, Love, Simon, and Alita: Battle Angel, Lendeborg Jr. has proved time and again that he is leading man material.

He would be a great choice considering he plays a character that already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Tom Holland set to return for another trilogy, it's time to introduce a new Spider-Man. Miles Morales is from another universe, so for him to look like one of Peter’s classmates would be perfect.

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz is also no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he is known better for being in its small screen universe. As Alex Wilder in The Runaways, he joined a rag-tag group of kids working to clear their names after being blamed for the murder of another teen. Viewers may also recognize his voice from Disney’s Encanto as Mirabel’s cousin, Camilo Madrigal. Feliz has experience in action-packed, big studio adventures, but has yet to appear in a major starring role on the big screen.

Similar to Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Feliz already has a character that exists within the MCU. So, having him play a Spider-Man variant wouldn’t be a random choice. Feliz has already played multiple versions of Alex Wilder during his time on The Runaways, so he has encountered the multiverse before, it's just a matter of getting him in a Spidey suit.

Chosen Jacobs

Chosen Jacobs already has a lot of big-name productions to his name. His first blockbuster appearance was in It as Mike Hanlon, then reprising the role in It: Chapter Two. When he was not running from a killer clown, he was making appearances on Hawaii Five-0 and starring in another Stephen King story, Castle Rock. Most recently, he was in Disney’s Sneakerella, a unique take on Cinderella’s story. He played a young man named El, with aspirations to become a sneaker designer.

Sneakerella gave Jacobs his first leading role, and he exuded the charm and heart that Miles Morales could have. With his experience in blockbuster horror films, Jacobs could provide both Miles’ playful nature while also balancing the intense scenes that come with a superhero blockbuster.

Marquis Rodriguez

Like Rhenzy Feliz, Marquis Rodriguez has had MCU experience on the small screen. First appearing in Luke Cage, Rodriguez became a regular appearance in Iron Fist as Darryl, a former student of Colleen Wing with an interest in joining The Hand. Once Darryl’s story came to a close, Rodriguez came back to appear in another Netflix drama. He starred in When They See Us, playing Raymond Santana Jr, one of the 'Central Park Five'.

Rodriguez’s work in Iron Fist proved that he can easily take on fight sequences and make them appear natural on-screen. His role in When They See Us showed his ability to portray and handle heavy emotional content. Superheroes have a lot to handle when they’re fighting and Miles Morales sure does as well, so Rodriguez appear as an expert in how to balance action and drama.

Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo is best known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Ambrose was a pansexual warlock who specialized in necromancy and often acted as Sabrina’s conscience. In a role full of wit and magic, Perdomo proved that he can balance the seriousness of a fantasy genre while keeping humor in his character. If he was cast as Miles Morales, he could do exactly the same... except he would do more web-slinging than spell-casting.

Perdomo is about to step into a superhero adjacent role, as the lead in The Boys prequel series. This would not only give him the chance to prove he can play a superhero figure but also show audiences his leading man skills. His role in this prequel series could easily be the perfect segue into becoming Miles Morales.

