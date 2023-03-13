The 95th Oscars were notable for one big sweep, the usual emotional acceptances, acting award comebacks, and a welcome absence of drama. One other prominent absence, however, was the omission of several names from the annual "In Memoriam" segment.

Following John Travolta's emotional introduction and tribute to Grease costar and friend, Olivia Newton-John, the production honored a sadly long list of those who were lost over the past year, in a slide show accompanied by Lenny Kravitz' moving performance of "Calling All Angels." Among those honored were Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Ray Liotta, Jean-Luc Godard, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Raquel Welch, Nichelle Nichols, and Burt Bacharach, to name just a few.

But, surprisingly, the segment failed to acknowledge some important and well-known Hollywood fixtures. Among those not shown were Anne Heche, star of such films as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog; Tom Sizemore, most remembered as Sergeant Mike Horvath in Saving Private Ryan; Liotta's Goodfellas costar, Paul Sorvino; and Will and Grace's Leslie Jordan. Also missing was recently honored Chaim Topol, most remembered for his role as Tevye in 1971's Fiddler on the Roof.

RELATED: 'Fiddler on the Roof' Star Chaim Topol Dies at 87

The memoriam has caused some public debate over the years about who gets to be included and who does not. The noted omissions were quickly cited on social media. Lydia Cornell, star of the 80s sitcom, Too Close for Comfort, tweeted "Can anyone explain why this happens every year?" alluding to the annual controversy. Several fans were dismayed at the way Fred Ward, star of Tremors, was overlooked, how odd it was to omit Sizemore on a night when Saving Private Ryan director, Steven Spielberg was spotlighted, and how Heche was not included after her tragic death that came at the end of a lifetime of battling mental health issues. Even more surprising was the omission of Charlbi Dean, given her performance in Best Picture nominee, Triangle of Sadness.

In light of such absences, the Oscars did direct viewers to the longer and more inclusive "In Memoriam" list on their website, stating that over 200 actors, directors, and executives would be recognized in an extended photo gallery on the Academy’s digital magazine, A-frame. But, it seems that fans, friends, and other viewers will continue to discuss and debate the show's subjective criteria for the selection of those to be honored in the program itself.

You can watch the in-memoriam section down below.