The western genre has been an important part of American cinema since its inception, and there’s no indication that it is going away anytime soon. While the stories of gunslingers and cowboys may not resonate as much with audiences today as they did during the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” there have been many modern takes on the western genre that have been successful, such as the superhero film Logan and the Yellowstone universe created by Taylor Sheridan.

The western genre rose to prominence thanks to the popularity of many well-known stars, many of whom starred in countless classics over the course of their respective careers. These actors were able to build up a strong following from their fans, ensuring that they could expect high quality from whatever projects that they chose to invest their time in. Here are ten actors who have starred in the most westerns.

10 Walter Brennan

Notable westerns: ‘The Westerner,’ ‘Rio Bravo,’ ‘Law and Order,’ ‘Texas Cyclone,’ ‘Barbary Coast’

Walter Brennan was a beloved character actor who became a favorite of filmmakers like William Wyler and John Ford. While there were many actors of his generation that were only interested in starring in films in which they could appear as the definitive protagonist, Brennan was comfortable taking the roles of mentors and sources of comedic relief.

Brennan won a record-breaking three Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the western films Come and Get It, Kentucky, and The Westerner. Although backlash due to alleged allegations of favoritism within the Oscars’ voting body resulted in a changing of the official Academy rules, Brennan continued to deliver memorable western performances during the next few decades of his career, particularly with his acclaimed role in the 1948 epic Red River and the 1959 “hang out classic” Rio Bravo.

9 Tom Mix

Notable westerns: ‘The Miracle Rider,’ ‘Just Tony,’ ‘Three Jumps Ahead,’ ‘Saved By The Pony Express,’ ‘The Scapegoat’

Tom Mix was referred to as “The King of Cowboys” because of the sheer quantity of western-related films that he appeared in. Given that westerns were able to be shot and produced at a far quicker rate during the Silent Era, Mix was able to star in almost 300 films over the course of his career, including around six sound pictures.

Many of Mix’s westerns are now unavailable today, as a fire in the Fox Corporation Film Vault destroyed the copies of many of these films, making them lost forever. However, Mix’s influence spans beyond even the best of his work; he was synonymous with the role of the tough, yet good-natured gunslinger hero who would come to define the genre in the coming decades. Many of the other icons of the western genre simply would not exist without the precedent that Mix set.

8 Henry Fonda

Notable westerns: ‘Once Upon A Time In The West,’ ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘Firecreek,’ ‘Warlock,’ ‘Western Union’

Henry Fonda is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all-time, but he dedicated a significant amount of his career to westerns. Fonda was able to play tough, morally dubious characters, including the drifter Gil Carter in The Ox-Bow Incident, Wyatt Earp in My Darling Clementine, and the titular role in Jesse James.

Fonda was able to see the evolution of the western genre, particularly after starring in the historical epic How The West Was Won, which charted the entirety of America’s “Manifest Destiny.” He later got to show a much darker side to his personality when he appeared as the villain Frank in Sergio Leone’s masterpiece Once Upon A Time In The West, which explored the decline of the frontier era after the creation of the national railroad. The final gun fight between Fonda and Charles Bronson at the end of Once Upon A Time In The West is among the genre’s most defining moments.

7 Gary Cooper

Notable westerns: ‘High Noon,’ ‘The Spoilers,’ ‘The Vanishing American,’ ‘The Plainsman,’ ‘Man of the West’

Gary Cooper is synonymous with the idealized version of the American hero, and has notably been able to play heroes for the majority of his career. While he has a few slightly darker films like Man of the West that are more graphic than something more playful like The Vanishing American, Cooper’s sheer charisma gives all of his western films a high amount of entertainment value.

Cooper’s best known western performance was as Sheriff Will Kane in High Noon, a role that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Unlike other western characters at the time, Kane was depicted as being a vulnerable hero who was genuinely struggling to determine if maintaining his commitments to the law was worth giving up a potential romantic relationship with his new bride (Grace Kelly). This inclusion of a genuine moral dilemma changed the western genre forever.

6 Franco Nero

Notable westerns: ‘Django,’ ‘The Tramplers,’ ‘Massacre Time,’ ‘The Mercenary,’ ‘White Fang’

Franco Nero became the most highly publicized star of the “Spaghetti Western” era, in which Italian filmmakers were able to cut loose and make much wilder, more violent, and audacious films than the ones that were being produced in North America. Nero’s big breakout role would come as the titular country hunter in Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 classic Django, which would go on to inspire countless sequels, homages, and ripoffs.

Nero would become a director in his own right, and contributed significantly to ensuring that the spaghetti western era was not left entirely in the dust after it began to fall out of favor with American viewers. Django may be what Nero is best known for, but he also starred in other acclaimed western classics like The Tramplers, Massacre Time, The Mercenary, and White Fang, which have also enjoyed some cult appreciation.

5 James Stewart

Notable westerns: ‘The Naked Spur,’ ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,’ ‘Winchester ‘73,’ ‘The Shootist’

James Stewart was ironically a huge star by the time he transitioned into making westerns, as he had already won an Academy Award for his performance in The Philadelphia Story and earned the praise of family audiences with his role in It’s A Wonderful Life. While he had experimented with a lighthearted western in 1939 with the underrated classic Destry Rides Again, Stewart would commit fully to the genre after the end of World War II with films like Broken Arrow and The Naked Spur.

Stewart tended to star in darker westerns, and gave one of the most disturbing performances of his career in the psychological thriller Winchester ‘73. Stewart also played a primary role in the 1962 masterpiece The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a film that examined the changing perceptions of heroism during the end of the frontier era.

4 Klaus Kinski

Notable westerns: ‘For A Few Dollars More,’ ‘The Great Silence,’ ‘And God Said To Cain,’ ‘A Bullet For The General,’ ‘Pray For Your Death’

Klaus Kinski is a notable character actor who got his big breakout role in For A Few Dollars More, the acclaimed second chapter in “The Man With No Name” trilogy. Kinski was best known for his collaborations with the German auteur Werner Herzog, with whom he had a particularly contentious relationship with, over the course of several decades.

Kinski was known for playing villains, but would occasionally be given the opportunity to take on lead roles. Kinski’s performance in The Great Silence was heralded as a novel new take on the genre that combines aspects of the revisionist movement with the emerging influence of spaghetti films. Although he never broke through with American viewers like he did internationally, several Kinski westerns such as Pray For Your Death and A Bullet For The General have been heralded as cult classics among cinephiles.

3 Lee Van Cleef

Notable westerns: ‘For A Few Dollars More, ‘The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly,’ ‘Death Rides A Horse,’ ‘Day of Anger,’ ‘Sabata’

Lee Van Cleef certainly earned a reputation for being intimidating after playing menacing roles in both For A Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, but his work on Leone’s “Dollars” trilogy represents only a small fraction of his work within the western genre.

Van Cleef starred in over 50 westerns, with supporting roles in the ensemble classic The Magnificent Seven and the psychological thriller God’s Gun. However, Van Cleef would eventually graduate to starring in more primary roles; he was able to play a particularly skilled gunfighter in the cult classic Death Rides A Horse, and was even gifted with the opportunity to play a more traditional protagonist in the underrated adventure film Sabata. Although Day of Anger and Beyond the Law would also be recognized as underrated gems, Van Cleef has starred in many other westerns that are bound to be rediscovered.

2 Clint Eastwood

Notable westerns: ‘Unforgiven,’ ‘Pale Rider,’ ‘High Plains Drifter,’ Joe Kidd,’ ‘A Fistful of Dollars’

Clint Eastwood is synonymous with the western genre, as there has been no actor or director as committed to making modern classics like he has. After his breakout role in A Fistful of Dollars launched the popularity of the “Spaghetti Western” subgenre, Eastwood would find continued success starring in Hang ‘Em High and Joe Kidd.

Eastwood eventually began directing westerns that he also starred in, including High Plains Drifter, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and Pale Rider. This trajectory culminated with Unforgiven, a masterpiece in which Eastwood played a notorious outlaw who is brought out of retirement to take down the cruel Sheriff known as “Little Bill” (Gene Hackman). Although it became one of the few westerns to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Unforgiven would be the last traditional western that Eastwood would make until the 2021 no-western Cry Macho.

1 John Wayne

Notable westerns: ‘Stagecoach,’ ‘Red River,’ ‘Rio Bravo,’ ‘True Grit,’ ‘3 Godfathers’

John Wayne is the definitive western star of all-time, and dedicated over five decades of his career to the genre. It was Wayne’s breakthrough in the 1939 classic Stagecoach that effectively launched the modern western genre, as well as his relationship with director John Ford; the duo would go on to make many western classics together, including The Searchers, She Wore A Yellow Ribbon, 3 Godfathers, and Fort Apache.

Wayne earned the nickname “The Duke,” and would eventually step behind the camera to direct films like The Alamo, in which he portrayed the American folklore hero Davy Crockett. Wayne would eventually win the only Academy Award for Best Actor in his career for playing the aging U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn in True Grit in 1969, and later capped off his career with the dark revisionist western The Shootist by director Don Siegel.