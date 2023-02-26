Method Acting, also known as The Method, is an acting technique derived from Stanslavski’s system and is more focused on internal character motivation and emotion rather than external expressions. In America, Lee Strasberg was a large practitioner and instructor of The Method.

Many of Hollywood’s most well-known and praised actors are utilizers of Method Acting, and as more and more explain their acting process (which, with method acting, is usually very intense), a large debate has sparked among fans. Many call out the harmful processes in Method Acting, and many Hollywood actors who have had their own experience with The Method have reached out to share their two cents.

1 Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is one of the most famous and loved actors of all time. She is known for her versatility and adaptability as a performer, and has received numerous awards in her career. She has been seen on stage and screen, and has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards (setting a record).

In one of her most famous roles in The Devil Wears Prada, she played Miranda Priestly, the editor of Runway. In the film, she explained that she used method acting for her time on the film and never broke character once. However, since then she has never used that technique again because of how miserable she was on set.

2 Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and has received tons of awards including both an Oscar and Golden Globe. She’s been seen in The Devil’s Advocated, Mad Max: Fury Road, and in huge roles. Mostly known for commercially successful action films, Theron is used to high intensity on set.

She explains that, in her process, there has to be a clear separation between herself and the character. She also explained that, in the beginning of her career, she held on to her character too much in order to put on a good performance but over time find it exhausting. She now says she’s disciplined and that she’s “too lazy.”

3 Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan is one of the most popular actors of the past decade, starring as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stan shared that he is not at all a fan of method acting and that he prefers to use his own approach when inhabiting a character.

While he never stated that he explicitly tried Method Acting, it’s a strong possibility that he had dipped his toes into it in the professional world. He said that he doesn’t believe in making “chaos” for acting and that those who are practicing The Method are just torturing themselves.

4 Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is a widely-recognized and influential actor and producer. He has appeared in a variety of stage and screen productions, and notably portrays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson explained that, before going to work, he has already mapped out everything emotionally for his character and knows everything he needs to do to get the job done.

He explained that actors who invest themselves so much don’t seem to have a good time and that the job should feel fun and like playing make-believe. While he never explicitly stated he had tried The Method, he definitely has had experience with it. He then explains that a safe space is needed for the job and that Method Actors often violate it.

5 Will Smith

The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, weighed in on Method Acting and his experience. Smith is known for being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and has been seen in movies and television shows like Men In Black and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

When it comes to Method Acting, he wrote in his book Will that he attempted method acting and will never try again. He explained that, in the movie Six Degrees of Separation, he went too deep into the character and felt as if he was reprogramming his mind. He quickly realized the psychological games he was playing and vowed to never return to Method Acting ever again.

6 Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal played Detective Wayne Jenkins in We Own This City and portrayed Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead. He explained that, when filming We Own This City, he studied at the Moscow Art Theater (the home of Stanislavski) and that he attempted Method Acting as a part of his training.

He argued that this type of process is not what Stanislavksi had in mind and that the current state of The Method has no benefit to it. Bernthal makes a good point as there are many, many dangers to Method Acting. The actor is quite successful and should be understood by the strong arguments he is making about the technique.

7 Claire Danes

Claire Danes is the Emmy and Golden Globe-award winning actor who is known for her roles in My So-Called Life, Homeland, and Romeo + Juliet. She explained that Method Acting would make her miserable. She understands that acting is not easy, and over time she has learned to lessen her grip on her personal attachment to her job and the emotional impact that it can have.

While she never explicitly stated she has practiced The Method in her life, Danes most definitely have had her experience in some aspect of the technique when trying to find which process is the most effective for her as a performer.

8 Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, on an episode of Saturday Night Live, that he felt he had to be a serious method actor in order to win awards and be taken seriously in the industry. However, over time, he found that when attempting to implement The Method in his process in Nightcrawler was a bit detrimental.

Gyllenhaal then came to realize that acting should be fun, stupid, and like playing pretend. He then argued that Method Acting can sometimes take the joy out of the job and the performance as a whole. Plus, Gyllenhaal is such a strong and successful actor that hearing him explain his own view in the debate is a huge deal.

