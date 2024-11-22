Christopher Nolan doesn’t need too much of an introduction nowadays, considering he’s been a beloved filmmaker since the early 2000s and has had recent monumental success with the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. There are many things to appreciate about that film, one of them being its immense cast filled with countless recognizable actors, some of them only getting a handful of lines in one or two scenes.

Oppenheimer and some other star-studded casts from Nolan’s various movies suggest he’s a director plenty of people are happy to work with, and some actors – like Michael Caine, Cillian Murphy, and Christian Bale – have collaborated with him multiple times. As such, it can almost be surprising when an actor hasn’t had either a lead, supporting, or minor role in a Christopher Nolan film, but they exist nonetheless. The following are particularly surprising “omissions” from the filmmaker’s body of work, either because they're immensely prolific actors or they have a particular set of (acting) skills that would make them well-suited to Nolan’s sensibilities as a director. Or both.

1 Jake Gyllenhaal

Movies include: 'Donnie Darko' (2001), 'Zodiac' (2007), 'Prisoners' (2013)

Close

While Christopher Nolan cast one Gyllenhaal in The Dark Knight, it was Maggie Gyllenhaal, rather than Jake (and she was in a role originally played by Katie Holmes). Jake Gyllenhaal came close to having the main role in The Dark Knight trilogy, though, given Nolan himself called the actor to tell him that he hadn't ultimately gotten the part that went to Christian Bale, in the end.

So, the two have interacted, but Jake Gyllenhaal remains without a role in a Nolan movie, as of 2024 at least. He’s always been intense as an actor, can be physically intimidating, and tends to shine in thrillers and/or psychological dramas, and since Christopher Nolan likes intensity and those genres (among others), it’s not out of the ordinary to expect that, one day, this pair might end up collaborating.