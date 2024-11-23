Ask a film historian when the modern age of filmmaking truly began, and chances are they will say Jaws. The world's first blockbuster created a new era marked by heightened action, drama, and the technical prowess to move the camera in ways audiences had never dreamed of before. It was also the world's introduction to Steven Spielberg, a man who would quickly become recognized as one of the best directors of all time. With countless classics like Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can under his belt and showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, Spielberg has one of the most untouchable filmographies ever.

Throughout this acclaimed career, Spielberg has worked with some of Hollywood's best and brightest stars, including A-listers like Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Meryl Streep, and many more. The list of actors who have lent their talents to some of Spielberg's instant classics looks at a glance like a definitive who's who of Hollywood...but only at a glance. However, comb through the casts of Spielberg's biggest hits or even his more under-the-radar films, and audiences will discover some glaring omissions. These A-listers have never worked with Spielberg, meaning audiences are missing out on seeing him direct some of modern cinema's most interesting performers.

10 Ryan Gosling

Best known for 'Barbie' (2023)

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite being one of the most popular actors of the 2010s, Ryan Gosling exploded even further in popularity in the 2020s. The star of such diverse genre films as The Nice Guys, Blade Runner 2049 and last year's smash hit Barbie, Gosling has consistently proven himself as not only one of Hollywood's most popular but also talented leading men. It is surprising, then, that his path has yet to cross with Steven Spielberg, especially considering the wide range of projects in which Gosling has succeeded.

This lack of collaboration between the A-listers, however, isn't due to a lack of trust or respect. Just earlier this year, Spielberg was gushing over Gosling's The Fall Guy. Spielberg, of course, is known for his use of practical effects, so his praise for Gosling's film comes with a lot of weight behind it. Hopefully, for the sake of both the Oscar-nominated actor and the audience, Gosling will get the chance to perform some of these practical stunts in a future Spielberg.

9 Will Smith

Best Known for 'I, Robot' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Will Smith was among the most bankable stars from the mid-1990s all the way to the end of the 2010s. Despite his peak coinciding with some of Spielberg's most productive years, Smith and the celebrated director have never collaborated on a film. Smith's 2004 movie, I Robot, would've been a perfect vehicle for Spielberg's directorial sensibilities and Smith's leading man strengths.

Other notable close calls between the Oscar-winning actor and director include a variety of projects through Spielberg's DreamWork's animation, as well as the odd 2013 remake of Oldboy. Instead of the Spike Jones-directed, Josh Brolin-starring film audiences wound up with, the original vision for this Western remake would have seen Spielberg and Smith joining forces. Smith definitely could have taken on the physical parts of the role, and Spielberg would have the technical prowess for the job.

8 Margot Robbie

Best Known for 'Barbie' (2023)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Since her breakout role in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has become one of if not the most popular leading women in Hollywood. Aside from Scorsese, Margot Robbie has worked with other iconic directors, such as Quentin Tarantino, Adam McKay, and Greta Gerwig. Despite working with many of Tinseltown's best, Robbie and her multi-billion dollar box office draw have never worked with Steven Spielberg.

The closest the pair have come to working together so far may have been when Spielberg briefly stopped by the Wolf of Wall Street set and assisted in one scene — sadly, it didn't feature Robbie. This type of uncredited help is something that Spielberg does all the time, as he is one of Hollywood's most respected producers and directors who's always willing to offer a few suggestions here and there. Spielberg and Robbie may have missed their opportunity to work together but will hopefully find a project to share in the future.

7 Johnny Depp

Best Known for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Johnny Depp is an oddity on a list like this purely because of how many of his movies come close to capturing the types of adventures that made Spielberg famous. If uneducated viewers were asked to blindly guess who directed Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl, it would be reasonable to assume it was Steven Spielberg. Similarly, Depp's powerhouse performance in Donnie Brasco would seem right at home in one of Spielberg's more contemplative dramas, such as Munich.

Of course, Depp is best known for his association with Tim Burton, a director who shares much of Spielberg's taste for the dramatic and whimsical but twists those themes into more of a gothic, black comedy direction. Classics such as Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood showcase Depp's ability to generate audience sympathy for quirky, abnormal characters. It is very tempting to imagine what Depp would look like in one of Spielberg's more offbeat worlds, such as in E.T. or A.I.

6 Sandra Bullock

Best Known for 'Gravity' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

For over three decades, Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock has been a bankable movie star and well-regarded actress. Still, despite appearing in traditional blockbusters like Gravity and heart-pulling dramas like The Blind Side, Bullock has yet to work with the master of either of those genres, Steven Spielberg. Bullock excels at conveying the same spectrum of feelings that Spielberg has mastered, making any future collaboration between the pair a certain tearjerker.

The closest the two came to collaboration was via The Prince of Egypt in 1998. Spielberg played a crucial hand in the birth and development of DreamWorks in the late '90s and was adamant that the story of Moses should be one of the new studio's very first films. Though he didn't have a direct hand in the film itself and guided from a distance, The Prince of Egypt would be the closest Spielberg came to working with Bullock, as she voices the role of Miriam.

5 Brad Pitt

Best Known for 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Steven Spielberg was once meant to adapt the Michael Chrichton novel EW (Emergency Ward) as a movie. However, the film ended up being a show that launched George Clooney's career. While adapting it, Spielberg was also working on an adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film that would languish in development for over a decade before finally emerging as one of Brad Pitt's biggest hits of the 2000s.

More recently, in 2014, Pitt and Spielberg were both linked to an adaptation of Robopocalypse by author Daniel H. Wilson, but nothing came out of it, and the novel remains unadapted. Brad Pitt has stayed a productive and talented dramatic actor for over three decades now, and Spielberg has similarly shown no signs of slowing down, so there is still time for the two to work together on a project fitting both of their talents, such as a war film like Pitt's Fury or Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan.