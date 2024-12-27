Seeing two A-list actors come together to work as co-stars on a project can be one of the most exciting attractions a Hollywood blockbuster can have. In fact, there have been films released with entire marketing campaigns dedicated to such collaborations. Given how prolific the film industry is, it seems that all movie stars have shared the screen at one time or another, but that most definitely is not the case, as these 10 examples prove.

The reason why these collaborations not happening is so surprising varies from case to case. In some cases, it is best friends and even siblings whose careers never overlap. In other instances, it is towering icons of genres and eras who never worked as co-stars, or even movie stars who share frequent collaborators yet have never been cast together.

10 Emma Stone & Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar-winning BFFs who are yet to collaborate.

In addition to being two of the biggest stars since 2010, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence famously have a tight-knit friendship. This makes it all the more surprising that the two starlets have never once shared the screen together. Combined, they have three Academy Awards and nine nominations between them, proving that they are among the greatest performers of their generation, but it’s not only their shared acclaim that makes it so mind-boggling that they have never collaborated.

Stone and Lawrence have also been stalwarts of comedy cinema throughout their careers, with both actresses starring in everything from hard-hitting satires to crude teenage comedies. Given that both are still only in their thirties, there is plenty of time for their friendship to make its way to the screen in the future, but it is quite surprising that their careers haven’t overlapped already.

9 Christian Bale & Robert Pattinson

The British Batman stars both took on daring dramatic roles through the 2010s.