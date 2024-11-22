Martin Scorsese has been a prolific filmmaker for over five decades. From Mean Streets to the Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, he has mastered many genres and crafted a resume filled with highly acclaimed films. Part of the acclaim garnered for those films has been targeted at their tremendous casts. Scorsese's reputation as a master-class filmmaker means every one of his projects attracts big-name stars. The director has been known to form long-lasting professional relationships with actors, which has led to some notching roles in more than just one of his classic films. Robert De Niro has appeared in ten of his features and Leonardo DiCaprio has, to date, headlined seven.

Beyond just movie stars though, Scorsese has filled his films with unique players. The late, great musician turned actor Kris Kristofferson was at his most charming in a Scorsese movie, and one of Scorsese's most ambitious movies featured an entire cast of complete unknowns. Despite the length of his career and the depth of his casts, there are some major names who have never been featured on the cast list for any of Scorsese's films. These are ten major actors who have never appeared in a Martin Scorsese film.

10 Dustin Hoffman

Known For 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

While Scorsese was building his career in the 70's as a part of New Hollywood, Dustin Hoffman was having his own banner decade. He worked with major directors like Sam Peckinpah, Bob Fosse, and John Schlesinger, and garnered both an Oscar nomination and a win during the decade. Given that their careers were rising in parallel, it seems odd that the actor and director never collaborated. In point of fact, they would have, but Hoffman turned Scorsese down.

Taxi Driver has been hailed as one of the greatest American films ever made, and Robert De Niro's lead performance as the unhinged Travis Bickle is considered among his best. Scorsese's first choice for the role, however, was Hoffman. The actor apparently wasn't sold on the film's premise or the young Scorsese as a filmmaker, but has since stated his regret at turning the role down. It may have been for the best, since without De Niro in the role, audiences would've been robbed of one of the best unscripted movie moments of all time. For audiences wondering what Hoffman might look like as a murderous antihero, they can check out his performance in one of the most vicious, controversial revenge thrillers ever made.

9 Harrison Ford

Known For 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Keeping with the theme of major stars who turned down the opportunity to work with Scorsese, Harrison Ford was once attached to star in Cape Fear, but ultimately bowed out. The reasoning was that while Scorsese wanted the Indiana Jones star in the role of the protagonist, ultimately played by Nick Nolte, Ford himself was actually more interested in playing the villain, Max Cady. Unfortunately, that villain role was already promised to De Niro, and the actor wasn't keen on switching.

Much like Hoffman as Travis Bickle, this missed opportunity may have been for the best. While Ford, outside of being a quintessential movie star with a career filled with rewatchable classics, has range beyond playing square-jawed heroes, Cady is one of De Niro's best villains. All the same, its unfortunate that Ford hasn't had another opportunity to show off his chops in service of Scorsese, especially considering he's been a mainstay for many of the director's contemporaries, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Francis Ford Coppola. It's downright criminal that Ford joined the MCU before ever appearing in a Martin Scorsese film.

8 Brad Pitt

Known For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Outside of a cameo in the Scorsese-directed short film The Audition, which was really just an ad for a casino, Brad Pitt has never stepped in front of the lens for the legendary filmmaker. The actor was at one point attached to Scorsese's The Departed, which Pitt also produced, but he decided to vacate the role and fellow movie star Matt Damon stepped in. Missing out on the best Scorsese movie of the 2000s didn't hurt Pitt's career, and he got his own underrated gangster film a few years later.

In addition to Pitt's penchant for always eating in his movies, he also has a knack for making smart outside choices when it comes to his roles and directors. His work in the crime genre alone has seen him work alongside Andrew Dominik, Guy Ritchie, and Quentin Tarantino, all of whom have cited Scorses as an influence. Pitt is clearly drawn to the kinds of colorful characters that populate Scorsese's filmography. Hopefully, before the director retires, Pitt can find himself a role and not limit his legacy with the director to an extended-length commercial.

7 Tom Hanks

Known For 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

For as many actors who made the unfortunate choice of turning down the opportunity to work with Scorsese, there are twice as many whose projects with the auteur fell through. Tom Hanks falls into that latter category. For years, Scorsese tried to get his Dean Martin biopic made, with Hanks starring as the titular crooner. The film, like so many other unmade projects of Scorsese's, would never come to pass, robbing audiences of what would've been a likely awards contender given its subject and pedigree.

Hanks' career has seen its fair share of highs and lows, and even some of his worst films have been with big-name directors. At the very least, a Scorsese-Hanks collaboration would've been interesting to watch, and a musical biopic would've given the director a second chance at staging some fine musical numbers after the failed experiment that was New York, New York.

6 Jim Carrey

Known For 'The Truman Show' (1998)

When Scorsese's Dean Martin biopic went under, it not only put an end to a potential Tom Hanks collaboration, but one with Jim Carrey as well. Carrey had been set to star as fellow comedy legend Jerry Lewis, and it's likely the role would have seen him flexing both his comedic and dramatic muscles, much like he did in The Truman Show or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Carrey, as an actor, has always been capable of so much more than his broad comedic background would suggest.

From bonkers cannibal thrillers to a criminal con man, Carrey's career is filled with underrated performances, and it would've been intriguing to see him sink his teeth into a role as complex as Lewis. While many wouldn't consider Scorsese a comedy director many of his films are undoubtedly funny, with The Wolf of Wall Street and The King of Comedy among some of the best black comedies ever made. Likewise, Scorsese has managed to coax some impressive performances from actors known primarily for comedy such as Jonah Hill, Don Rickles, and even Lewis himself. The potential for Carrey to bring his personal brand of intensity to a Scorsese-directed film is far more tantalizing than the prospect of seeing him act alongside a blue, CGI hedgehog for the third time.