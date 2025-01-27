With the role of the legendary James Bond currently available after the end of Daniel Craig's tenure in the franchise with 2021's No Time to Die, people have not stopped speculating about who could fill the character's shoes. Turns out, the heroic MI6 agent has a huge overlap of potential actors that could also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the other major franchise in town.

The character type of James Bond matches very well with the kind of traits typically found in a Marvel hero. Thus, most potential Bond actors would also be perfect casting for a character in the grand Marvel Comics universe. Whether it's an actor who's already been in the Marvel fan casting space for quite some time or a guy who maybe hasn't been as considered as others, these actors would fit the James Bond tuxedo just as easily as they could fill a Marvel lycra suit.

10 Henry Cavill

A fan-favorite to play both Bond and multiple Marvel heroes.