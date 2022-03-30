Actors' on-screen chemistry with their characters may become their partners in real life. For instance, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are not only a real-life married couple, but they also played a married couple in movies as well. In Hit and Run (2012), the two stars played a couple who might not actually know that much about each other, whereas, in CHiPs (2017), they played a divorced couple.

Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, for instance, tied the knot after meeting on the set of a TV series where they played two fairytale characters that promised to always find each other. Naturally, not every story features the same ending for some memorable on-screen pairs: even though these actors' characters shared complex and touching relationships, that does not mean they got their "happy ending" in real life as well.

10 Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Although Gosling and Robbie's comedic couple in Barbie is definitely not the main attraction of Greta Gerwig's incredibly successful summer blockbuster (it rather sends out the message that Ken does not need Barbie to feel complete and vice versa), there is no denying that these two share a very believable and fun dynamic.

What is all the more thrilling is the fact that the pair of A-listers will reunite in the upcoming Ocean's Eleven reboot set in 1960s Monte Carlo, which has reportedly started filming at the end of June. Given how promising this epic heist sounds, we are sure the two co-stars will do an incredible job, even if slightly less comical and more dramatic.

9 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Image via Netflix

They acted first as lovers, then as a faked married couple, and finally as the "parents" of Christmas. In 1984, Goldie Hawn starred as Kay Walsh in Swing Shift. Set in the 1940s, Kay's husband enlisted in the Navy, and Kay along with other women started working in factories at an assembly line. Musician Lucky Lockhart (Kurt Russell) was attracted to Kay.

While Russell had the leading role as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles (2018), Hawn's character, Mrs. Claus, didn't appear until toward the end of the movie. In The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020), Mrs. Claus had a more prominent role.

8 Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Adam Sandler starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in movies where they were both married and pretended to be married. In Just Go With It (2011), Danny's technique for dating was convincing women to sympathize with how he was poorly treated in his marriage. When he met Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), he wanted to be truthful with her, but his lie caught up to him. To explain his lie, Katherine (Aniston), Danny's assistant, posed as his soon-to-be ex-wife.

In 2019, the actors were reunited for the Netflix original, Murder Mystery, but this time as an actual married couple for 15 years. On their flight to Europe, Audrey (Aniston) and Nick (Sandler) Spitz met Charles (Luke Evans) who invited them to join him and the rest of the guests on a cruise. While spending a night on the luxurious yacht, Audrey and Nick woke up to a scream and found one of the passengers murdered. Furthermore, Aniston and Sandler returned to a sequel of the hilarious whodunit film, which came out this year.

7 Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

A wedding, an accident, and a blind date gone wrong brought Drew Barrymore and Sandler's characters closer together. These two actors starred in three movies together: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014). In The Wedding Singer, which is regarded as one of Adam Sandler's best movies, the star's character knew how to get every guest on the dance floor. Julia Sullivan (Barrymore) was a waitress at the weddings that he performed at.

These two actors might have great on-screen chemistry, but their characters in Blended showed no signs of even wanting to be in the same room together. In the Frank Coraci movie, single parents Jim (Sandler) and Lauren's (Barrymore) first date was off to a rocky start and just kept going downhill from there. They surprisingly booked the same vacation to Africa with their kids.

6 Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have a total of four movies where they appeared together: Joe Versus The Volcano (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), You've Got Mail (1998), and Ithaca (2015). In Joe Versus The Volcano, Hanks portrayed ordinary Joe, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He suggested that he can sacrifice himself to a volcano on an island, and he travels on a boat, owned by Patricia (Ryan), to the island.

Back in the day when Tinder and other dating apps did not exist, people actually wrote letters to each other. In You've Got Mail, Joe (Hanks) and Kathleen (Ryan) were pen pals under fake names. Joe owned the bookstore, Fox & Sons. What he did not know was that his very own competition, Kathleen, who worked at a children's bookstore, was actually his writing buddy.

5 Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first starred together in the 1992 movie Jamón, Jamón. In her first movie role, Cruz portrayed Silva, a factory worker. She was originally Jose Luis's love interest. However, Jose's mother didn't want Silva to marry Jose, so the mother introduced Silva to Raul (Bardem).

It wasn't until 2007 that the pair starred together in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. In this movie, Juan (Bardem), a painter, invited Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) for a romantic weekend. Juan's plan took an unexpected turn when Maria (Cruz), his past lover arrived. In addition to playing love interests in movies, Cruz and Bardem are actually married in real life.

4 Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

In their newest movie, The Adam Project (2022), Jennifer Garner's character was Ellie Reed, a widow struggling to raise her 12-year-old son Adam (Walker Scobell). Viewers were told that Adam's father died in a car accident between 2018 and 2022. It's not until Adam travels back in time to see his father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo) — which, like one of Mark Ruffalo's best roles and popular MCU counterpart, is a professor and scientist — that viewers understood how time travel came to be.

Even though they only shared a few scenes together in The Adam Project, they previously shared more scenes in the iconic makeover film 13 Going on 30 (2004). In 13 Going on 30, Jenna Rink wished on her 13th birthday to fast-forward to her life as an adult. Her wish came true as she woke up the next day in her apartment as 30 years old (now played by Garner) and a magazine editor. She searched for Matt Flamhaff (Ruffalo), her best friend.

3 Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Image via Lionsgate Films

In the romantic comedy that highlighted Gosling's comedic side, Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) followed the story of Cal (Steve Carell) as he was heartbroken to find that his wife cheated on him and wanted a divorce. To navigate the dating world, Cal met Jacob (Gosling), a confident bachelor who could seduce any woman. However, Hannah (Emma Stone) resisted Jacob's flirting techniques. Or did she?

RELATED: There's Actually One Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Movie That Didn't Work

This iconic duo reunited in Gangster Squad(2013) and La La Land(2016). In the musical La La Land, Mia (Stone) dreamed of landing an acting role in Los Angeles. Sebastian (Gosling) dreamed of sharing his passion for classical jazz music with people. Both wanted to make a name for themselves.

2 Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey

Image via Paramount Pictures

In 2003, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey starred in the wildly romantic movie How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. An aspiring journalist, Andie (Hudson), typically wrote "How To" stories for magazines. Her boss assigned her the story "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days," where Andie is set to make a man fall in love with her and then use different tactics to force him to end the relationship- Advertising Executive Ben (McConaughey) made a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him, specifically Andie.

Luckily for fans, Fool's Gold, one of McConaughey's best romantic comedies, reunited the co-stars again. In the Andy Tennant film, Finn (McConaughey) and Tess (Hudson) are ready for divorce. They bumped into each other when Tess was serving dinner to Nigel Honeycutt (Donald Sutherland) and Finn. Finn convinced Nigel, Nigel's daughter, and Tess to help him find the lost treasure.

1 Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred in two movies together including the disaster-romantic movie Titanic (1997). In Titanic, Winslet portrayed the aristocratic Rose. DiCaprio starred as Jack, an artist. Rose ran from her arranged marriage and stood on the edge of the ship, ready to jump until Jack pulled her back in. Their love was doomed when the Titanic collided with an iceberg.

Revolutionary Road (2008) can be considered one of Winslet's must-see performances. The movie depicted an evolving relationship between April (Winslet) and Frank (DiCaprio) in 1955. However, after a while, the two began struggling with monotony in their marriage.

