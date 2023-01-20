It's almost as if they went back in time to find them!

There are few things more satisfying when watching a film or television show than excellent lookalike casting; the type of casting that makes viewers certain the actors must be related, and forces viewers to troll the deep, dark depths of Wikipedia to prove it.

This type of casting is at its absolute best when actors are cast to play the younger versions of popular characters. Not only does it immediately make a flashback more enjoyable and worthwhile, but its believability adds to the viewer's love for the character. Whilst younger castings can often miss the mark, when they do get it right, it is nothing short of magical.

1 Jaidan Jiron as young Cece Parekh

New Girl certainly had some misses when it came to casting younger versions of the hilarious Los Angeles roommates, such as childhood Nick Miller and the many actresses cast to play young Jessica Day. But one thing is for sure, Jaidan Jiron was born for this role.

The resemblance has sparked conversation on Reddit, with fans of the show in shock that the young actress is not the same person as the actress who brilliantly plays adult Cece, Hannah Simone. From the brunette bangs, to the signature Cece smile, the show's casting directors struck gold when Jiron stepped on set.

2 Max Greenfield as young Sandy Cohen

The on-screen connection between Max Greenfield and Peter Gallagher is one of the most brilliant fun facts about television today, and one viewers should most certainly annoy friends and family with. With the dark locks and unmistakable Sandy Cohen charm (and eyebrows), Greenfield's portrayal of a young Sandy in The O.C. is one so good they needed to do it twice.

And they did. But not in The O.C but in New Girl, where Gallagher plays the father of Greenfield's character, Schmidt. Newport Beach's very own Seth Cohen also makes an appearance, with Adam Brody starring as one of Jessica Day's ex-boyfriends. Here's hoping The O.C. doesn't exist in the New Girl universe.

3 Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower

If there's one thing House of the Dragon certainly did not shy away from, it was casting changes. Some, like Emily Carey's portrayal of Alicent Hightower, were exceptionally done, but many, like Aegon and Aemond Targaryen's, were not so much, and others, like Criston Cole, simply not all.

But where the younger castings of the Targaryen brothers fell short, Queen Alicent's was one worthy of the Iron Throne, as Carey did a remarkable job in garnering praise for the prequel series and setting the stage for Olivia Cooke's portrayal of one of the show's most complex characters.

4 Kyra Adler as young Cassie Howard

Kyra Adler's portrayal of Euphoria's Cassie Howard is another in a list of castings so perfect they simply must be the same person. And although the show's other flashback castings were brilliant, with an honorable mention going to Keilaini Arellanes' portrayal of the iconic Maddy Perez, Adler's casting takes the cake.

It is impossible to picture someone else capturing Cassie Howard's perfect, girlish charm, and Adler is so sweet in her role that it almost makes it difficult to believe that same girl would go on to scream "I have never ever been happier" in her high school bathroom or drunkenly dance to Sinead O'Connor's "Drink Before the War."

5 McKenna Grace as young Sabrina Spellman

While McKenna Grace has certainly played her fair share of younger versions of popular characters, from Carol Danvers to Tonya Harding, her pairing with Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is unbeatable.

And although it is probably easier to list the younger versions of characters that Grace hasn't portrayed, with a Primetime Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award nomination already in her list of accomplishments, fans of the young actress should prepare for McKenna Grace world domination.

6 Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexia Davies and young Tanya and Rosie

Where the castings for young Sam Carmichael and Harry Bright may have missed the mark, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies more than made up for it with their portrayal of young Tanya and Rosie in Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again.

Though it's a difficult task to live up to the glamour that Christine Baranski radiates in heels and a red lip, or Julie Walters' hilarious, and oftentimes, far too relatable quest for Bill Anderson, the younger pair do a terrific job, making the film one of the more beloved sequels in an age where sequels are often disappointing and unwanted.

7 Christa B. Allen as young Jenna Rink

One thing movie watchers can be sure of is that if there's a younger version of a Jennifer Garner character in a film, Christa B. Allen will be playing it. And for good reason. Whether it's a scrunchie and bright blush-wearing 13-year-old Jenna Rink in Suddenly 30 or a teenaged Jenny Perotti in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Allen has become a precious part of some of Garner's most popular films.

But now that Allen is no longer the baby-faced teen actress from these beloved romcoms, perhaps fans can hold onto hope that she'll one day be playing Garner's sister in a future film, adding to an already incredible (but far too short) list of films in the Jennifer Garner and Christa B. Allen cinematic universe.

8 Alexandra Kyle as young Lucy Wyman

Clearly the casting directors for Suddenly 30 knew exactly what they were doing, and continued the lookalike magic by casting Alexandra Kyle to play the younger version of Judy Greer's character, Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman.

Kyle set the stage for one of the romcom genre's most infamous mean girls, serving as the Queen B of the Six Chicks and doing so in incredible 80s looks. Kyle's portrayal of Tom-Tom is also responsible for a generation of teenage girls quoting "it's not like she needs a play by play" and mistakenly thinking it was uncool to listen to "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads. Talk about a legacy.

9 Peyton List as young Jane Nichols

This younger casting is often forgotten about, but one so good that it warrants a rewatch of the romcom classic just to fully appreciate it. Peyton List, in her acting debut, effortlessly stepped into the role of Katherine Heigl's Jane Nichols in 27 Dresses, not only opening the film, but setting up what would become a lifelong love affair with weddings for Jane's character.

Sure, the actress who played a young Tess Nichols also resembled Malin Åkerman, but this writer is all about letting Jane have her time in the spotlight. Fans of the film know she's certainly earned it.

10 Bailee Madison as young Snow White

Bailee Madison got to live out every young film and television lover's dream, getting to play both the Princess of Terabithia in the heartbreaking film Bridge to Terabithia and a young Snow White in Once Upon a Time.

Madison's resemblance to Snow White actress Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as the fact that a young Madison was dominating screens, made her role as young Snow simply perfect. However, Madison's portrayal of the character isn't the only example of Once Upon a Time's terrific casting, with Rose McGowan's portrayal of a young Cora Mills and Wyatt Oleff's turn as Rumpelstiltskin also incredibly done.

